5 moonshot Blue Jays trade packages for Ronald Acuña Jr. and more

The Toronto Blue Jays came about as close to winning the World Series in 2025 as a team can come without actually winning the World Series. A year later, Toronto has spent all of October watching from home. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is coming off of a career-worst campaign — in year one of a 14-year, $500 million contract — and the roster is about to experience a mass exodus in free agency.

If there's a silver lining, it's that Toronto should have plenty of money to burn in free agency, with an aggressive front office to burn it. That is, of course, pending the outcome of CBA negotiations this winter. A lockout changes the calculus. Another potential pathway to improvement: trades. Toronto has a strong farm system and the bare bones of this roster still resemble a contender. So, let's get pie in the sky.

Blue Jays trade proposal for Oneil Cruz

Oneil Cruz - Pittsburgh Pirates | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is there a better "man, if this works out ..." trade candidate than Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz? The 28-year-old former shortstop has gone through tremendous ups and downs in his career, flashing superstar potential but often held back by defensive blunders and an uncomfortably high strikeout rate.

Cruz is perhaps the most impressive physical specimen in MLB. At 6-foot-7 and 248 pounds, he's blessed with scale-breaking speed and a singular ability to hit the baseball very, very hard. He landed in the 99th percentile for average exit velocity last season (94.1 MPH), thumping 20 home runs (and swiping 30 bags) in just 97 games.

Health has become a critical factor in Cruz's profile; it also does not seem like he will ever put the boneheaded defensive errors behind him. Factor in a 33.2 percent strikeout clip last season, among the worst in baseball, and Toronto should heed the red flags. Then again, there's one person in MLB who can do what Oneil Cruz does on a baseball field, and it's Oneil Cruz.

An important note: The Blue Jays can probably afford to extend Cruz — or at least compete for his services as a free agent when he hits the open market in 2028. Moreover, he can't ask for better protection in the lineup than Guerrero, and the Dominican connection can't hurt. Those dudes have competed in the World Baseball Classic together.

Blue Jays trade proposal for Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom - Texas Rangers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom is equipped with a full no-trade clause, which he used to reject a move to his hometown team — the Atlanta Braves — at the most recent trade deadline. So, the Blue Jays are probably fighting an uphill battle just to convince deGrom to leave the comforts of home in Arlington. That said, should the 38-year-old decide he wants to spend his final year(s) in a more competitive environment, Toronto offers a clearer path to glory.

deGrom would join a rotation that, when healthy, features projected Cy Young runner-up Dylan Cease, as well as José Soriano, Trey Yesavage and Cody Ponce. That's a solid core. The Rangers wanted Spencer Strider from the Braves a few months ago; Toronto does not have a comparable pitcher — in terms of either production, age or contract — to offer. So, why not take on three years and $45 million worth of Kazuma Okamoto, who can address a major need at first base? Okamoto strikes out a bunch, but the 30-year-old rookie cranked 33 home runs last season. Texas can address a limping lineup, while Toronto solidifies its rotation and, perhaps, finds an infield replacement in free agency.

Blue Jays trade proposal for CJ Abrams

CJ Abrams - Washington Nationals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Washington Nationals were understandably hesitant to trade CJ Abrams last season. He's a franchise-caliber piece, and he put together his most complete and impactful campaign to date in 2026. Abrams put up 33 homers and 34 stolen bases, with an .834 OPS and 127 OPS+. It's rare for controllable stars with Abrams' athletic tool kit — who just turned 26 — to be made available.

Another lost Nationals season, however, reopens the door for a blockbuster move. Abrams only has two years left on his contract. For all the offensive growth and potential, he's still a critically flawed defender, to the point where Washington moved him from shortstop to second base late in the season. That move clearly ruffled Abrams' feathers, and no longer being a full-time shortstop already diminishes his trade value. Washington might want to pass the hot potato.

Abrams immediately raises the ceiling on Toronto's infield, which struggled to live up to expectations offensively this past season. If Guerrero spends more time at DH, perhaps Okamoto can slide to first; that opens third or second base for Abrams, depending on how John Schneider sets the alignment.

The Nationals will still demand a massive haul. Toronto's top two prospects — 20-year-old shortstop JoJo Parker and 23-year-old pitcher Nolan Perry — would force Washington to think long and hard.

Blue Jays trade proposal for Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen - Tampa Bay Rays | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Conventional wisdom tells us trading with the Tampa Bay Rays, especially for a pitcher, can be dangerous. It also tells us Tampa might not want to ship its top ace to a division rival. That said, the potentially shortened 2027 campaign will be Rasmussen's final year under contract. It's standard operating procedure for the Rays to trade stars in their final year of arbitration, rather than waiting for free agency. The odds of a Rasmussen extension in Tampa are next to zero.

It has been a choppy postseason run for Rasmussen, but he was brilliant in their ALDS sweep of the Yankees, and he was straight up one of the 10 best pitchers in the world this past season. The 31-year-old made 30 starts, with a 2.67 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 172.0 innings. He gives Toronto a solid four-man unit for the playoffs with Cease, Soriano and Yesavage. Health is a concern, but Rasmussen has mounted back-to-back seasons with at least 150 innings pitched.

Tampa's player development pipeline is one of the strongest in MLB. Perry is the headliner as Toronto's top pitching prospect, who could join the Rays rotation as soon as next season. Juan Sanchez is a 19-year-old international signee who has shined at lower levels, while Jose Kasevich's reputation is built on a savvy plate approach and the fundamentally sound defense that has become a Rays special.

Blue Jays trade proposal for Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuña Jr. - Atlanta Braves | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Braves won't cut ties with Ronald Acuña Jr. without an alluring return package, but the outfielder's no-show in the playoffs has at least spurred speculation about a potential trade. His October struggles came on the heels of two straight injury-plagued seasons, which makes his 40-70 MVP campaign in 2023 feel more like a fond memory and less like something Acuña can work his way back to.

He has two years left on his contract and an extension with the Braves is highly improbable. That means Toronto can at least try to roll the dice. When he is on the field, Acuña is an eruptive force. He's still a fearsome power hitter with game-breaking speed and one of the best outfield arms in MLB. The chance to pair him with Guerrero and Toronto's other positional stars, like Alejandro Kirk, is tantalizing for a team desperate to reopen its World Series window.

If the Blue Jays can trade Acuña and trade off roughly equal salary (Andrés Giménez actually makes a few million more per year), then it's even easier to stomach the risk. That is perhaps wishful thinking, but for all his struggles at the plate, Giménez remains an otherworldly defender at shortstop. He's a three-time Gold Glove winner and there's a strong argument to be made that he deserves more hardware. If the Braves can fill their open void at shortstop with the best defensive infielder in the sport, that solves a lot of problems.

Atlanta also demands Toronto's top pitching prospects, right-hander Nolan Perry and left-hander Johnny King. Both could debut in the majors within the next couple years. It's a steep price, but Toronto can slide Ernie Clement (another special defender) to short, while retooling their pitching depth via free agency. There are other internal options on the infield (Josh Kasevich, for starters) if the Blue Jays prefer to keep Clement at second base, where he's a more natural fit.