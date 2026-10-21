MLB lockouts, explained: What can and can't happen once baseball shuts down

For as intrigued as we are by this year’s World Series clash between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers, we’re also admittedly frustrated. With barely six weeks left until a potential work stoppage begins on Dec. 2, all sides have seemingly accepted that a prolonged lockout is inevitable.

Canceled games are often the first thing that comes to mind when discussing a work stoppage, but it goes far deeper than an impacted schedule. FanSided has you covered with the most important things to know about a possible MLB lockout.

What is an MLB lockout?

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without getting too deep into the labor-related logistics, we’ll keep it simple.

Beginning at midnight on Dec. 2, Major League Baseball owners can elect to “lock out” players until both sides finalize a new collective bargaining agreement. We most recently saw a lockout from December 2021 through March 2022, though that situation ended without any regular-season cancellations.

The most significant talking point ahead of the lockout involves a possible salary cap, which owners favor amid competitive balance concerns. Players oppose the idea because they believe it would limit their earnings and affect the overall market.

What is prohibited during an MLB lockout?

General view of Yankee Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletic reported earlier this month that the league formally sent owners and high-ranking team executives a 34-page, lockout-related memo shortly after the regular season ended. Deputy commissioner Dan Halem included information on what is and isn’t permitted during a work stoppage, and much of it is what you’d expect.

Let’s start with the obvious: Teams cannot make any 40-man roster-related decisions, such as trades or signings, until a new CBA is reached. This includes any international players, such as Japanese pitchers Hiromi Itoh and Kaima Taira, who are posted before the lockout.

Other key facts to know:

Players cannot work out at team facilities or leave their cars there.

Injured players cannot continue their rehab with any team employees.

Major League Baseball will remove players’ names and images from official team and league websites.

Teams cannot send holiday cards after the work stoppage begins. Seriously. We’re not sure whether Manfred and Halem would care much about “happy birthday!” texts, but they have to cover the bases. (Pun intended.)

Additionally, a potential work stoppage would likely force MLB Network to make significant programming changes once again. The league-owned network suspended all studio shows during the 2021-22 lockout and instead aired documentaries and classic games.

MLB Network announced Monday afternoon that “Intentional Talk” will air its final episode in November. Former Boston Red Sox first baseman Kevin Millar has co-hosted the show since its 2011 inception, and it is one of the network’s longest-running original programs.

As for the “MLB: The Show” video game series, San Diego Studio has a separate licensing deal with the MLBPA. Although SDS hasn’t announced a tentative release date for next year’s game, there is no reason to believe it will be delayed.

What are players and teams allowed to do during an MLB lockout?

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news for players is that they won’t necessarily be required to sit on the couch waiting for the lockout to end. In fact, they can play in other professional leagues, such as those in Japan or Latin American countries, without fear of consequences.

Other important details to know:

Although players will not receive their base salary, they will still earn any deferred money or bonuses tied to a specific date. So if someone’s contract calls for a $1 million payment on Jan. 1, they’d get the full amount.

Teams can still sell merchandise with players’ names and images.

Players can reach out to the union for help with finances, health insurance and more.

We must also note that Major League Baseball did not conduct drug testing during the 2021-22 lockout, and it is unclear whether that would apply again. But for those curious: The league removed marijuana as a “drug of abuse” in 2019.

Can MLB teams use replacement players during a lockout?

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No, and this is arguably the greatest difference between a lockout and a player’s strike.

Owners can’t hire replacement employees (read: players) during a lockout because the employees themselves aren’t on strike. That said, the 120 Minor League teams have their own CBA, and next season is expected to start on time.

In other words: Any Minor Leaguers who aren’t currently on a 40-man roster and play Minor League games next year would not be considered replacement players. If and when they make their MLB debut, they’d be eligible to join the MLBPA.