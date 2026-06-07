5 perfect trade fits for Sandy Alcantara at the MLB trade deadline

The debate now centers on which of these teams can offer the most compelling package while also aligning with the pitcher's market value.

One veteran ace is emerging as a likely trade candidate this summer, with his current team running out of time to maximize his value.

After seemingly endless speculation, it feels like this is finally the year when a Sandy Alcantara trade becomes reality. He's still yet to regain anything like his 2022 Cy Young form — with a 4.59 ERA and a career-low K rate — and the Miami Marlins won't get the sort of juicy return they've been hoping would materialize. But in the final guaranteed year of his contract, Miami is running out of runway to find a deal, and they'll certainly get more value in exchange for two postseason runs than one. The Marlins are still in talent-gathering mode, likely one more year away from really making a push.

But where might the righty wind up at this summer's trade deadline? That's a trickier question. With a $21 million team option for 2027, Alcantara isn't just a rental, which means that his market goes beyond just those contenders looking for the final piece of their World Series puzzle. He could appeal to teams eying next season as well, especially those who can put great infield defense behind him. Which fit that bill best? Here are five ideal fits.

Athletics

New York Yankees v Athletics | Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

Mark Kotsay's crew has been taking on water of late, losers of seven of their last 10 to fall all the way back down to third in the AL West. There's still an enticing core here, but it just feels like this pitching staff doesn't have the horses to keep up with the Seattle Mariners over a full summer.

Alcantara would help address that problem, providing a much higher floor than most of the rest of this rotation. He also keeps the ball on the ground, which is ideal for a such a hitter's park in Sacramento. And even if he doesn't move the needle for 2026, he's plenty affordable in 2027, at which point top prospect Gage Jump will be in his first full season as an MLB starter and all-world shortstop Leo De Vries should be ready to rock. The A's window is just about open, and Alcantara would help them get ahead of the curve.

Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays | Mark Blinch/GettyImages

All of a sudden, the O's are alive, tearing the cover off the ball during a 10-4 stretch that has them right back into the thick of the AL Wild Card chase. But while the offense has awoken, there are still some questions to answer about this pitching staff, especially with Chris Bassitt now facing a balky back.

Baltimore doesn't seem like the type to pay full freight for a half-season rental, which would likely take them out of the Tarik Skubal or Freddy Peralta sweepstakes. Why not Alcantara, though? He'd be a nice floor-raiser behind Shane Baz, Kyle Bradish and Trevor Rogers, and team control in 2027 as well would certainly be enticing for an organization without a ton of pitching depth moving forward.

Chicago Cubs

San Francisco Giants v Chicago Cubs | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

If Chicago's rotation weren't a five-alarm fire already, it certainly is after Edward Cabrera got shellacked for eight runs in 3.2 innings by the Giants in his return from the IL. The Cubs have every reason to be all-in on making the World Series this year, but with Cade Horton out, Justin Steele a question mark and Cabrera tough to trust right now, they badly need reinforcements.

Alcantara fits the bill, and you want a guy who can keep the ball on the ground at Wrigley Field during the warm summer months — especially with an elite infield defense behind him. Plus, he also helps solve the rotation dilemma for 2027, when Horton's status will still be up in the air and both Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon could be moving on in free agency.

Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins | David Berding/GettyImages

Hear me out here. Do I think the White Sox should give up future value to try and maximize their chances in 2026, no matter how encouraging their start to this season has been? No; this team still feels at least a year ahead of schedule, and now is not the time to give up long-term pieces to fill short-term holes.

Alcantara, however, would be a pretty nifty way to do both. Chicago needs to add pitching behind Davis Martin and Sean Burke, even if Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith are ready to nail down rotation spots as soon as Opening Day 2027. Alcantara would bring a level of professional innings-eating that could help this team really take off next season, and this is a farm system that could well afford him (especially after it adds the No. 1 pick in this summer's draft).

St. Louis Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds v St. Louis Cardinals | Dilip Vishwanat/GettyImages

Really, you could copy and paste a lot of the White Sox section here. Like Chicago, the Cardinals have been one of the pleasant surprises of this season, a team most thought was just at the beginning of a rebuild but has nonetheless stayed above water in the rugged NL Central. Also like Chicago, they don't have the look of a true contender, particularly their pitching staff.

Chaim Bloom would really be acquiring Alcantara for next season, where the righty would have a lot of fun pitching in front of the middle-infield tandem of Masyn Winn and JJ Wetherholt. There's no reason why St. Louis' lineup can't support a contender in 2027; add Alcantara and top prospect Liam Doyle behind Dustin May and Michael McGreevy, and you could be in business.