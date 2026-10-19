5 Red Sox pie-in-the-sky trade packages for Elly De La Cruz and more

The Boston Red Sox completed one of the greatest in-season turnarounds in MLB history, only to implode in the Wild Card round against their archest of rivals. The New York Yankees mopped the floor with Boston in a 2-0 sweep, exposing the faults in their roster — and perhaps in their management.

It's not like Red Sox fans can take solace in New York's subsequent success either; the Rays swiftly dismissed the Yankees in the ALDS, outclassing them the whole way. If there's a hierarchy in the AL East, Boston ranks third at best. And, lest we forget, Toronto has talent, money and a recent track record of success (i.e., a 2025 World Series appearance).

This should be an offseason of change in Boston. Better health for Garrett Crochet, Roman Anthony and others should help, but the Red Sox can't sit idly as their opposition retools. Let's cook up a few ambitious, though not entirely unrealistic, trades to help take Boston to the next competitive level.

Red Sox trade proposal for Ketel Marte

Ketel Marte - Arizona Diamondbacks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ketel Marte has been on Boston fans' radar for a while; the situation in Arizona, meanwhile, feels more fraught than ever. Marte has consistently ruffled feathers and raised questions — perhaps unwittingly, perhaps with clear-eyed intention — about his future in the organization. He has a no-trade clause and is coming off of his worst individual season in a minute. Still, he's a uniquely productive second baseman on a bargain contract, worth $22 million or less annually through 2030.

If the Diamondbacks are willing to discuss Marte with interested parties, Boston should be at the front of the line. The Curtis Mead trade quelled the immediate need for infield upgrades, and Marte isn't exactly ripe for shortstop duties at age 33, which is where Boston needs the most help. Still, the Red Sox can get creative with their DH reps and find a spot for Marte in the lineup. He remains one of the best all-around hitters at his position and a plus defender on the right side of the infield.

The cost: 25-year-old southpaw Jake Bennett, on the heels of a sensational rookie season, and 22-year-old middle infielder Henry Godbout, Boston's No. 6 prospect. Bennett offers stability for a needy Diamondbacks rotation as a No. 3 or No. 4 starter type, while Godbout could develop into their eventual Marte replacement.

Red Sox trade proposal for Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuña Jr. - Atlanta Braves | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox need to alleviate their outfield logjam at some point. What if the solution is to trade for another outfielder in Ronald Acuña Jr., whose future is under the microscope after a no-show in Atlanta's NLDS loss to L.A.? Acuña's health is a major question mark at this point, but when right, he's still one of the most explosive talents in baseball.

Acuña has two more seasons under contract at a $17 million annual bargain, if he can stay on the field. The Red Sox need to move the needle. Acuña comes with substantial downside risk; beyond the injuries, folks love to question his seriousness and competitiveness, despite a fiery personality. Still, if the Red Sox can nurse Acuña back to full strength, he's a 40-40 threat with an MVP on his résumé, still in the prime of his career. A lineup that opens with Acuña, Roman Anthony and Willson Contreras sure sounds nice on paper.

The Braves claim two ready-made starting outfielders to reshape their own depth chart. Wilyer Abreu is a Gold Glove-caliber right fielder who has turned into a dangerous lefty bat. Jarren Duran's production fell off a cliff last season, but the Braves can hope for a bounce back. Duran has All-Star pedigree, with major speed and power and a solid defensive footprint in left field. Triple-A starter John Holobetz is the cherry on top, giving the injury-ravaged Braves more insurance on the mound.

Red Sox trade proposal for Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan - Minnesota Twins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Ryan finally enters a contract year, which means the Twins have a decision to make. Minnesota has rebuffed many offers for Ryan in the past, but after standing pat at the 2026 trade deadline, the Twins were unable to contend. The front office needs to take stock of the situation and trade Ryan at the peak of his value, rather than waiting for diminished returns in August. Plus: If there's an abbreviated season due to the impending lockout, that's all the more reason to offload Ryan with a quickness.

Boston has been connected to Ryan for years now. The Red Sox are quite full when it comes to pitchers, but there's really no such thing as too much depth in the rotation. Crochet is coming off of major elbow surgery; Sonny Gray is a free agent and Ranger Suárez is staring down a hard battle with Father Time.

The Twins won't give up Ryan for cheap, of course. Justin Gonzales, Boston's No. 2 prospect, is a 19-year-old outfielder who has already climbed the ranks to Double-A with a tantalizing hit tool. He's a major athlete at 6-foot-5, with the arm strength of a former pitcher. He probably ends up in right field once he's ready to join a crowded Twins outfield. Sadbiel Delzine, Boston's No. 8 prospect, is an 18-year-old flamethrower with major potential, but he's a long-term project.

Red Sox trade proposal for Mason Miller

Mason Miller - San Diego Padres | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox bullpen was unable to cover four-plus innings in the Wild Card round, although that's more to do with Chad Tracy's quick trigger to pull starters Payton Tolle and Gray. Aroldis Chapman is well into his late 30s, but he remains on the shortlist of elite closers. Garrett Whitlock and Erik Miller can tackle high-leverage innings as righty and lefty, respectively. If the Red Sox can turn some of their excess starters into viable multi-inning relievers, the bullpen is not a huge concern.

That said, every postseason puts the value of a deep and impenetrable bullpen on full display. Mason Miller was uncharacteristically erratic in San Diego's NLDS loss to Milwaukee, also missing time on paternity leave. During the regular season, however, he was unequivocally the most dominant reliever in MLB, with a 1.67 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 70.0 innings.

Stacking Miller, Whitlock, Chapman and Miller in the late innings — on the backs of an excellent rotation — would render Boston extremely difficult to score against. The price would be steep, however, as Miller is still under club control through 2029. The Padres claim Boston's No. 2 and No. 3 prospects in 19-year-old outfielder Gonzales and 20-year-old right-hander Juan Valera, plus 22-year-old Mikey Romero, an MLB-ready utility man.

Red Sox trade proposal for Elly De La Cruz

Elly De La Cruz - Cincinnati Reds | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Elly De La Cruz blossomed into a full-blown superstar for the Reds last season. Unfortunately, the team around him fell short of every expectation. It's clear that De La Cruz's future lies elsewhere; he has already rejected a historic extension offer, preferring to test free agency (and probably land in a more glamorous market) once he hits the market in 2029.

The Reds technically don't need to worry about that right now, but there's merit to the idea of trading the 24-year-old shortstop now — at the absolute peak of his value — rather than waiting for Father Time to whittle away at their eventual return.

The Red Sox would be more than happy to bench Trevor Story and his outsized expiring contract if it means adding a true game-changer and ceiling-raiser like De La Cruz. In return, Cincinnati grabs No. 1 Red Sox prospect (and No. 2 MLB prospect) Franklin Arias, who can serve as an immediate De La Cruz replacement. Arias is one of the most coveted developmental players in baseball, but the Red Sox won't be able to haggle over assets with De La Cruz on the line (plus, De La Cruz effectively blocks Arias' path to everyday reps in Boston).

In addition to the 22-year-old Arias, who'd have a bright future in Cincinnati, the Red Sox relinquish Jake Bennett. He would become a fixture in the Reds rotation behind Hunter Greene, Chase Burns and Andrew Abbott. Henry Godbout, Boston's No. 6 prospect, could reach the majors as soon as next season, potentially serving as Arias' long-term dance partner in the middle infield.