Why the Reds aren't trading Elly De La Cruz no matter what Dodgers fans say

It's completely rational for Los Angeles Dodgers fans to want their favorite franchise to acquire Elly De La Cruz to replace an aging Mookie Betts. Unfortunately for those fans, it's even more rational for the Cincinnati Reds to hold on to their superstar infielder for several more years.

The simple reality for Cincinnati is that they enjoy team control over De La Cruz for three more seasons. That means they are under zero pressure to deal him for at least two more years. Even then, there's a strong chance that the Reds will find a way to tie the 24-year-old down to a long-term deal before he even sniffs free agency.

The Dodgers may still try to make a play for De La Cruz if Betts starts to experience more age-related decline over the next 12 months. They certainly have the financial resources to make any contract demands De La Cruz might have come true. They may not, however, have enough talent to send back to the Reds in a trade that would make sense for both sides.

The Reds need to win to keep Elly De La Cruz

The one potential fly in the ointment for Cincinnati is their lack of competitiveness. They currently occupy the basement in the NL Central which is a major disappointment to their brightest star. If they can't convince De La Cruz they can turn themselves from basement dwellers to contenders it's conceivable he might try to ask out before his team control expires.

Mookie has done an incredible job holding it down at shortstop these past few years. He'll be 34 next season, and it might be time to move him back to second base sooner than later.



I'd trade the farm including Josue De Paula for Elly De La Cruz (3 arb years left) pic.twitter.com/gvAdfJl2BG — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) September 9, 2026

Of course, the Reds are under no obligation to bow to any sort of trade request from De La Cruz. They also would not feel any pressure to make a deal with the Dodgers. The team's front office would, instead, sound out offers from all of MLB to find the best return possible for their franchise cornerstone.

That leaves the Dodgers with the challenge of identifying other solutions for their Betts "problem." At 34 years of age it's clear that his days at shortstop are numbered. He might be able to maintain solid value after moving to a less taxing position like second base. No matter what, Los Angeles needs to start making plans for a new shortstop.

Don't look for that player to come in this offseason's free agent class. J.P. Crawford is arguably the top option projected to hit the open market, but he hasn't been as valuable as Betts this season. Expect Los Angeles to keep their resource powder dry until a potential difference-maker comes available.

The Reds should be doing everything within their power to tie De La Cruz to a long-term extension as soon as possible. He's a shining diamond for a team that lacks many other players who inspire hope with the team's fan base. Trading him would crush the spirit of a team in desperate need of inspiration. Don't count on the Reds' front office giving into that kind of pressure unless it's a last resort.