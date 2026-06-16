5 smart trades the Astros can make to build around Yordan Alvarez

It's still too early to stick a fork in the 2026 Houston Astros. Joe Espada's team has stabilized things a bit after a nightmarish start, and the state of the AL Wild Card race is such that, even at 33-41 overall, Houston sits just 4.0 games back of a playoff spot entering play on Tuesday. With Yordan Alvarez swinging the bat at an MVP level and ace Hunter Brown set to return from the IL, crazier things have happened.

At the same time, though, we've yet to see this team play at anything better than a .500 clip, and the thing about digging an early hole is that simply being decent won't be good enough to get you out of it. And if Houston can't change that over the next few weeks, it'll be time for GM Dana Brown to make some tough decisions — because the worst thing this Astros team can do at the trade deadline is stand pat.

If Houston doesn't believe it has a chance to make a real run in the postseason, it's time to embrace the fire sale; few teams are in more desperate need of a financial reset, and few teams are more in need of an infusion of young, cost-controlled talent. But the good news is that the Astros can retool rather than rebuild, provided they use the trade assets at their disposal to put a new core around Alvarez for 2027 and beyond.

1. Josh Hader to the Dodgers

Hader is due $19 million a year through 2028, and that's simply too much to be paying a reliever if you're not a contender. But the good news is that the lefty is pitching like his old self since returning from the IL, and this is shaping up to be an abnormally weak deadline crop of relievers.

Really, outside of Boston's Aroldis Chapman, how many big-name closers figure to be available this summer? Maybe the Mets decide to shop Devin Williams, but beyond that, you're looking at names like Antonio Senzatela and Daniel Lynch IV. Hader comes with significantly more pedigree, and you know the Dodgers are always looking to make a bullpen splash this time of year — especially with Edwin Diaz still on the IL.

Los Angeles can easily absorb Hader's remaining money, and they have such organizational outfield depth that they can afford to lose a genuinely exciting prospect like Davalan and barely even feel it. The No. 41 overall pick in last year's draft, Davalan is a smooth-swinging lefty with a plus hit tool who should move quickly and give Houston's outfield a needed boost before too long.

2. Jeremy Peña to the Brewers

This one's a bit more controversial, as Peña is an excellent player who has one more year of arbitration left before hitting free agency. But with Scott Boras in his ear, an extension feels like an impossibility at this point, and what are the odds Houston is ready to contend in 2027? Moving on now, when he still has 1.5 years of team control remaining, feels like the smart play, and Milwaukee is in desperate need of help on the left side of its infield in order to make a World Series run.

Henderson has a sky-high ceiling, with legitimate frontline stuff if he can stay healthy and iron out his command. Payne is a breakout outfield prospect who's enjoying the best offensive season of his pro career, and Cairone is a fun lottery ticket. Houston could fill two major organizational holes here, all for one more year of a player who doesn't factor into its long-term plans.

3. Christian Walker to the Guardians

Walker is enjoying a bounce-back season at the best possible time, as it opens the door for the Astros to find an exit ramp from the $20 million they'll owe him in 2027 — especially considering how few right-handed hitters figure to be available at this year's deadline. Granted, Houston shouldn't expect a king's ransom in return; Walker is still a 35-year-old righty first baseman, and his numbers have been on the decline since his scorching April. But given the lack of other compelling options, finding a suitor for him seems much more likely now than it did a few months ago.

Cleveland in particular is in need of pop, and a righty bat to balance out what is a pretty lefty-heavy lineup at the moment. Walter is an explosive reliever prospect who should move quickly as he comes back from a 2025 lat injury, while Curley is a jack-of-all-trades infielder who can play all around the diamond and really hit. Neither project to be stars, but both should contribute to big-league rosters for years at a fraction of the cost. That's not bad for a contract that looked to be underwater not too long ago.

4. Bryan Abreu to the Yankees

If Houston does indeed sell at the deadline, Abreu would be the first to go, a rental who still has an elite K rate even amid a down 2026 season. The righty has been better lately, and again, there just aren't a ton of other back-end relievers who figure to be available this summer — the Astros will almost certianly be able to drum up a market for his services.

He's exactly the sort of arm that Brian Cashman loves to take a chance on rehabilitating, and the Yankees' No. 1 deadline need is in the bullpen. Avina is in the midst of a breakout season at Double-A, with massive righty power that's getting into games more and more as he improves the swing-and-miss in his game. He'll never wow with his contact ability or his defense, but his pop will play awfully well at Daikin Park.

5. Isaac Paredes to the Reds

Look, I give up: I am no longer attempting to force Paredes to the Red Sox, no matter how much some sort of deal involving he and Jarren Duran might make sense on paper. You know who else needs more offensive production in the infield and has a park catered to right-handed power? The Reds, who also have a surplus of pitching in their organization that houston could really use.

Petty doesn't seem to have a place in Cincy's rotation moving forward, but he could absolutely develop into a No. 4 or No. 5 arm for the Astros in time. Add in Neville, an outfielder with huge power and a long runway to try and round out his game, and that's well worth getting rid of a player who has just one year of team control remaining.