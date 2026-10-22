A small-market World Series gives these 6 MLB teams reason to believe

Perhaps this year’s World Series could be called the Small-Market Showdown or the Battle of the Budget-Conscious. It might not have the same ring as The Subway Series, but what stands out about this year’s Fall Classic is that it is the antithesis of a Subway Series.

No behemoth franchises from New York or any big city will be participating when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night in Game 1 at American Family Field.

The Brewers finished the regular season with the 19th-highest payroll among the 30 MLB clubs and the Rays were 25th. In terms of market size, Milwaukee ranks as MLB’s smallest Designated Market Area, defined by Nielsen as non-overlapping geographic regions that group counties based on television viewing areas, while Tampa Bay ranks 15th.

No team in the bottom half of DMA has won a World Series since the 2015 Kansas City Royals. The 2017 Houston Astros were the last champions in the bottom half of MLB in payroll.

Retired Commissioner Bud Selig used to love to say that all 30 franchises should have “hope and faith” every season. Baseball's imbalanced economics, coupled with natural competitive cycles, ensure that not every team reports to spring training with a realistic chance to advance to the World Series.

Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1. The owners want a salary cap system that they feel would increase competitive balance. The players believe a cap’s function is to restrict salaries and have held steadfast against the idea in previous labor negotiations. So, it’s hard to know what the economic system will look like in the next CBA. For now, though, these six small-market and/or low-payroll franchises can draw inspiration from the World Series participants. Let’s look at why all six have reason to hope.

Athletics

Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last World Series appearance: 1990

The biggest reason for excitement is that the Athletics are scheduled to move to a new Las Vegas ballpark in 2028, after spending their final year at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento next season.

The Athletics have two young All-Stars to build around in first baseman Nick Kurtz and shortstop Jacob Wilson, who signed a seven-year, $70-million contract earlier this year. Two more All-Stars, catcher Sheas Langeliers and designated hitter Brett Rooker, add power. Double-A shortstop Leo DeVries is ranked as the game’s No. 3 prospect by Baseball America.

Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last World Series appearance: 1990

The Reds have two dangerous young hitters: shortstop Elly De La Cruz and first baseman Sal Stewart, the presumptive 2026 National League Rookie of the Year. Playing their home games in hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park adds to their value.

Right-hander Chase Burns looks like a future Cy Young Award winner after posting a 15-3 record in his first full MLB season. Hunter Greene, another potential ace, is recovering from elbow surgery. Manager Terry Francona is likely a Hall of Famer after amassing over 2,000 career wins.

Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last World Series appearance: 2016

The Guardians made the American League Championship Series for the second time in three years this season, losing to the Rays in six games. That also marked Cleveland’s eighth postseason trip in 11 years.

Left-hander Parker Messick and right-hander Gavin Williams, products of an organizational pitching pipeline that never runs dry, give the Guardians a strong left-right punch at the top of the rotation. Third baseman Jose Ramirez remains a premier player, and rookies second baseman Travis Bazzana and right fielder Chase DeLauter have star potential.

Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last World Series appearance: 2015

The Royals have one of baseball’s premier players in shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., a 26-year-old three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger, and two-time Gold Glove winner. Witt is under contract for at least four more seasons and possibly through 2037.

The Royals also have other intriguing young hitters: catcher Carter Jensen, first baseman/outfielder Jac Caglianone, and third baseman Maikel Garcia. The Royals have made a quick turnaround recently, going from 106 losses in 2023 to a postseason berth a year later.

Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last World Series appearance: 2003

The Marlins have two starting pitchers who can be outstanding when they are healthy. Veteran Sandy Alcantara is a workhorse who leads the rotation. Eury Perez is the young ace-in-waiting.

Shortstop Otto Lopez was one of MLB’s biggest surprises this season and looks like he is blossoming into a perennial batting title contender. Catcher Joe Mack is coming off a fine rookie season and looks like a future Gold Glover.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last World Series appearance: 1979

The Pirates have two franchise players in shortstop Konnor Griffin and right-hander Paul Skenes. Griffin should be around for the long haul as he signed a nine-year, $140-million contract in April.

Skenes fronts what could be a devastating starting rotation of hard-throwers, including Braxton Ashcraft, Jared Jones, and Bubba Chandler. None of those four are eligible for free agency until 2029. And PNC Park might be the best facility in the big leagues.