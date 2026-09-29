ABS Challenge success rate of MLB Playoff teams: Cubs boast advantage, Guardians in trouble

The margin for error in the MLB postseason is incredibly slim. As we saw in last year's playoffs, one mistake (like, say, giving up a home run in the ninth inning of Game 7 to Miguel Rojas or not getting a good enough jump off third base) can send you home. There's a real possibility that making a mistake with MLB's new ABS system can cost you a game — and therefore, your season.

Given that harsh truth, which playoff teams are best suited to handle the pressures that come from introducing ABS into October? Let's dive in.

ABS success rate of MLB playoff teams

Below is a look at how teams performed with the ABS system during the regular season and where they ranked against their peers.

MLB Playoff Teams Regular Season ABS Success Rate Overall MLB Rank Atlanta Braves 53.1% 17th Boston Red Sox 54.8% 11th Chicago Cubs 58.9% 4th Chicago White Sox 49.4% 28th Cleveland Guardians 48.7% 29th Houston Astros 52.2% 20th Los Angeles Dodgers 54.5% 14th Milwaukee Brewers 52.8% 19th New York Yankees 54.7% 13th Philadelphia Phillies 57.4% 7th San Diego Padres 50.1% 25th Tampa Bay Rays 52.8% 18th

There are a couple of standout teams, like the Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies. There are also a few teams that stand out for the opposite reasons, like the Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox and the San Diego Padres. For the most part, however, the postseason-bound clubs ranked in the middle of the pack at challenging in the regular season.

Playoff teams to feel good about with ABS

Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned above, the Cubs and the Phillies should feel rather confident when using ABS, and a big reason for that has to do with their catchers. For Philadelphia, J.T. Realmuto hasn't been producing much at the plate, but he has gone 71-for-93 challenging behind the plate. He's won 76 percent of his challenges this year, which ranked sixth in the Majors. None of the five catchers in front of him challenged more than 11 pitches, showing just how impressive Realmuto was in the regular season.

For Chicago, Carson Kelly went 64-for-93 (69 percent) and Miguel Amaya went 50-for-77 (65 percent). Both of them were as efficient as any catcher not named Realmuto, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a more efficient tandem behind the plate.

With that being said, these teams aren't perfect by any means. For example, no hitter has lost more ABS challenges than Bryce Harper, who was unsuccessful on 26 of his 47 challenge attempts. Michael Busch went just 7-for-20, proving to be as inefficient as any position player who challenged at least that many pitches.

Playoff teams that need to be careful when using ABS

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like there are playoff teams we should trust almost fully when using ABS, there are some we should be second-guessing. For that, look no further than the Guardians, who ranked second-to-last in overall success rate. Their hitters ranked 26th in the Majors, thanks largely to guys like Chase DeLauter and Travis Bazzana winning less than half of their attempts on fairly large sample sizes.

The White Sox are one of the worst teams in this regard as well, but that should be taken with a grain of salt. Chicago is the only team that finished the season with more lost challenges from their catchers than successful ones. A big reason for that has to do with Edgar Quero (49 percent) and Drew Romo (46 percent) struggling mightily. Well, neither Quero nor Romo is the primary catcher for the White Sox. That's Kyle Teel, who was correct on 35 of his 66 challenges (53 percent). That isn't great, but it's better!

An underratedly awful team to keep an eye on is the Atlanta Braves. They rank 17th overall, which isn't awful, but their hitters have a 41.7 percent success rate, which is dead last in the Majors. Matt Olson went just 6-for-20. Guys like Michael Harris II, Ozzie Albies and Mauricio Dubon also struggled. If you don't see the Braves challenge many pitches at the plate, their regular-season struggles might be why.