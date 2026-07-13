AL All-Star Game lineup only fuels Phillies-Mike Trout trade rumors

The Angels don't want to trade Mike Trout. Trout himself wants to stay with the Angels for his entire career. It's admirable, given the Trout hasn't made the postseason since 2014. Yet, in one of his best seasons in recent memory, Trout will receive a chance to send an early message in his hometown. John Schneider revealed the AL lineup to reporters on Monday, and the end result will only fuel Phillies trade rumors.

Trout is making his first All-Star appearance since 2023. His injury history suggests Schneider is hitting him first in hopes of getting the outfielder a quick plate appearance in Philadelphia, a town where he has much history, only to remove him shortly thereafter. Yet, batting Trout in the leadoff spot does give Phillies fans and the city itself an inside look at just how important this game is to him.

American League lineup has Mike Trout front and center

The AL lineup is loaded with talent, as is the case with an midsummer classic. Only John Schneider could mess this up. Why Cody Bellinger and Ben Rice are hitting sixth and seventh respectively requires a deeper dive. Thankfully, the All-Star Game tends to hide managerial mistakes, as any substitute or relief pitcher inserted into the contest itself is one of the best players in baseball at their respective position.

Player MLB team Mike Trout Angels Yordan Alvarez Astros Shea Langeliers Athletics Junior Caminero Rays Bobby Witt Jr. Royals Cody Bellinger Yankees Ben Rice Yankees Riley Greene Tigers Ernie Clement Blue Jays

Trout has earned the right to leadoff, both this year and due to his career accomplishments. On the season, Trout has a 2.8 bWAR and .863 OPS. Those are solid numbers for any player, even one who we've come to expect much more from.

The latest Mike Trout trade rumors: Are Phillies favorites?

MLB: APR 24 Phillies at Braves | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The Phillies have been linked to Mike Trout for the better part of three years. Trout is from south Jersey, which means he grew up a Phillies fan, as one does. Trout is also a huge supporter of the Eagles, and has attended games in the past. Yet, Trout's fandom and loyalty to the Philadelphia area don't necessarily mean he'll force a trade to the Phillies.

Trout is a blast from the past. He has embraced the role of Angels ambassador, and will go down as the best player in franchise history when all is said and done. He has a no-trade clause and is willing to use it. Trout is paid well to put up big numbers on a bad team. For some reason, he has faith in the organization, despite the fact he couldn't make the postseason with Shohei Freaking Ohtani on his team.

If Trout were going to accept a trade to any team, it would be the Phillies. But we're not at that point in his career yet. The most recent rumblings from insiders suggest he hasn't even considered a change of scenery. I don't blame him, as Trout has built a life for himself in southern California. He's the quietest superstar in baseball history. That also makes him the least marketable.

All Trout wants to do is play baseball. There is no trade package that could persuade the Angels to deal him, in part because Trout has the upper hand. He's paid handsomely, and will be an Angel until he says otherwise, no matter who the president of baseball operations is.