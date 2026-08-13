Alex Bregman's dramatic turnaround gives Cubs World Series ceiling

For virtually the entire first half, the Alex Bregman signing looked like a major bust for the Chicago Cubs. The third baseman ended the first half with a .696 OPS, more than 100 points lower than his career norm, and just nine home runs. His struggles played a huge role in the team's inconsistent first three months.

The Cubs have played much more consistent baseball of late, and Bregman has been in the thick of it. He's looked more like his star self in the second half, and Wednesday's three-home-run game in Washington emphasized that. Bregman's breakout has Cubs fans salivating, thinking about what's to come in the coming months.

THREE-HOMER NIGHT FOR ALEX BREGMAN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dRK6nQU5OP — MLB (@MLB) August 13, 2026

Alex Bregman has looked like a different hitter in the second half

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bregman was still a valuable player in the first half. He was drawing his share of walks, making consistent contact, and playing his usual elite defense. What was missing in his game was his power; again, he had just nine home runs. This is a guy who has hit as many as 41 home runs in a season and hit 26 of them in 2024. It goes without saying that Bregman's second half has been completely different.

He entered Wednesday's game slashing .292/.358/.500 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 23 games. He hit four home runs and eight doubles in 106 plate appearances after hitting just nine home runs and 15 doubles in 431 first-half plate appearances. His monster game on Wednesday only adds to the noticeable improvement.

Bregman hitting like the Bregman, the Cubs thought they were getting completely transforms this team, and it gives them a realistic shot at beating anyone in October, including the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Star version of Alex Bregman gives Cubs World Series ceiling

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs were a good team even with Bregman not performing to his capabilities offensively, but it sure feels like adding another All-Star to this lineup only makes the Cubs tougher to beat. I mean, where is the weak point? Pete Crow-Armstrong has had an MVP-caliber year, Seiya Suzuki is putting up his usual great numbers, Nico Hoerner is always steady, Michael Busch gets on base, Ian Happ provides a good amount of power. Again, where is the weakness?

That's just the offense. The Cubs are the best defensive team in the league, and a lot of that has to do with Bregman, a Gold Glover who is tied for second among all qualified third basemen with 5 OAA and tied for second in DRS with 10. Their pitching looks a lot better after Jed Hoyer's active deadline, and a lot of that also has to do with how good their defense is.

The Cubs just feel like a very complete team right now, and Bregman's resurgence only makes them scarier. If his power is back, he gives the Cubs a top three as good as anybody's alongside Crow-Armstrong and Suzuki. Their lineup has depth, and pairing that with their pitching and defense makes them a scary team for anyone to face in October. I wouldn't necessarily pick them to beat the Dodgers, but the more Bregman continues to produce, the easier it is to believe this team is capable of something special.

Bregman is a player who has been there and done that on the biggest of stages before, as a two-time World Series champion. Watching him lead the way in October, particularly after such a tough first half, would be special.