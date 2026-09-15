Another Yankees playoff berth puts Aaron Judge back on the hot seat

Most professional sports teams would be overjoyed to make the postseason nine times out of 10 seasons. The New York Yankees are not a typical professional sports team. They are under immense pressure to end the franchise's lengthy World Series drought. No single player feels that pressure more than Captain Aaron Judge.

Judge's recent return from a lengthy injury absence has helped buoy spirits in the Bronx. The veteran slugger's return to play has not been a huge plus for his team's efforts on the diamond. Judge had only managed to scrape out three hits in 20 at-bats since recovering from his rib injury before belting a massive home run in his team's win over Minnesota on Monday night. That's not a massive red flag for a player coming off such a lengthy IL stint, but Yankees fans were starting to get nervous about the amount of rust present in their most powerful hitter's game.

The larger issue for Judge is that he's playing his age-34 season. There's no denying the reality he's entered the late stages of his career. Plenty of big-name players experience age related regression as they hit their mid-30s. The chances of Judge entering a steep decline are only increased due to his massive 6-foot-7 frame. The history of players of his height maintaining lengthy primes just does not exist.

The good news for the Yankees is that Judge did have one of his best seasons just a season ago. He posted a massive WAR of 9.7 in 2025 which was one of the best marks of his career. There's a reasonable argument to be made that this year's struggles are all down to injury rather than anything associated with his advancing age.

Will Aaron Judge win a World Series with the Yankees?

Even optimistic Yankee fans have to admit that Judge is on the tail end of his prime with the franchise. At best, he has a small handful of years left to lead the Yankees to a title. At worst, this could be one of his last chances to achieve postseason glory with the team that drafted him.

The best news for Judge about this postseason is that his team might have the best postseason rotation in the game. Gerrit Cole has struggled as of late, but has a well-earned reputation as a big game pitcher. Max Fried also has ace stuff when he's right. Young hurler Cam Schlittler has pitched at a CY Young level this year. Being able to trot that trio out to begin any series gives the Yankees a chance to dominate opposing offenses for long stretches.

That potential pitching success means Judge does not have to carry a prolific offense for the Yankees to be successful in October. A well-timed homer or two could be enough for Judge to propel his team to a big series win. That gives him a real chance to cement his legacy as a Yankee legend within the next few weeks.

If he misses out again in October, expect the pressure to mount on Judge in the offseason. His window is shrinking to win a World Series with the Yankees. The sooner he makes it happen, the easier the rest of his career will become in the Bronx.