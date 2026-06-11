Anthony Volpe’s failures are the latest glaring indictment of Aaron Boone

Several alternatives exist within the organization, but the front office shows no signs of making a change.

Aaron Boone continues to defend the Volpe despite mounting evidence that the situation may be beyond repair.

Anthony Volpe, the Yankees shortstop is currently struggling so badly that fans and analysts are calling it a career crossroads.

As has been the case throughout his four big-league seasons, New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is mired in a deep slump. But unlike the previous instances, this one — even as Yankees manager Aaron Boone insists otherwise — feels like the point of no return.

Volpe has been dreadful at the plate and in the field. He’s managed just five extra-base hits in nearly 80 plate appearances, and he looks incredibly uncomfortable at shortstop.

As fans continue crying for Volpe’s benching or demotion, Boone remains steadfast that Volpe — who is closing in on 500 games and 2,000 plate appearances — still has plenty of time to turn his career around.

“He hasn’t found the way to the level he expects yet and that we expect him to get to,” Boone told “The Show” podcast this week, “but he’s also still a very young player who’s had a lot of real success.”

I haven’t seen such denial since my dog vehemently insisted that she didn’t chew up my laptop charger.

Aaron Boone and the Yankees have failed Anthony Volpe

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Volpe has gone from a punching bag and the butt of the joke to arguably the team’s most despised player among fans. What was frustration and anger on social media has evolved into full-on hatred.

A large part of that falls on Boone, Brian Cashman, and even captain Aaron Judge for failing to publicly hold Volpe accountable for his many errors, both at shortstop and on the base paths.

We’re not sure what success Boone is really pointing to, either. Volpe is a career .221 hitter with a .680 OPS, and he committed at least 16 errors in each of his first three seasons.

The sample size speaks for itself. Yes, Volpe is only 25, but what has he shown to make anyone optimistic that he’ll live up to whatever expectations the Yankees still have?

It’s nonetheless hard not to feel bad for Volpe. We can’t blame him for the Yankees’ stubbornness and their continued refusal to demote him and hope an extended Triple-A stint gives him a full reset.

Volpe staying in the minors following his rehab stint shouldn’t count, nor should his brief playing at Double-A. The Yankees owed it to Volpe to acknowledge the bitter truth: he’s dragging the team down in all facets.

What should the Yankees do with Anthony Volpe?

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

This is one of those instances where “should” and “will” are two completely different scenarios.

The Yankees still won’t turn back to José Caballero as the everyday shortstop for reasons we don’t understand. Caballero provides speed and has added power to his game, already having five home runs after hitting 18 in his three seasons.

There is no indication that the Yankees intend to call up top prospect George Lombard Jr. within the coming weeks. Lombard turned 21 earlier this month and has been an inconsistent hitter at Triple-A yet.

Alternatively, the Yankees could promote Oswaldo Cabrera, who opened last year as the starting third baseman before a gruesome season-ending ankle injury. Cabrera has experience at shortstop and isn’t a bad platoon option.

Most likely, though, the Yankees will ride it out with Volpe, because of course they will. If they believe that something isn’t broken, then why even bother trying to fix it?

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