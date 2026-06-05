Yankees trade candidates after stunning Aaron Judge injury update

The trade deadline looms on August 3, and the team's next move will test their ability to balance immediate production with long-term roster flexibility.

Several players could address New York's offensive gaps, but each comes with notable limitations or uncertainties regarding availability and fit.

The Yankees face a critical need for outfield reinforcements after Aaron Judge's indefinite rib injury and Giancarlo Stanton's ongoing calf strain.

New York Yankees fans saw their worst nightmare come to fruition on Thursday, with three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge hitting the injured list with a significant rib injury.

Judge is out indefinitely, though the Yankees said they expect him to return later this season. Such an outlook is never encouraging nor overly positive, especially when discussing a 34-year-old outfielder who’d been mired in a month-long power slump.

Not only is Judge sidelined for at least two months, but Giancarlo Stanton is only now taking live at-bats while recovering from a strained right calf. Even with Jasson Domínguez expected to return from a shoulder injury later this month, it’s clear that the Yankees need to make a trade ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

For this list, we’re mostly considering those who regularly play the outfield or who have spent this season mostly DHing but have extensive outfield experience. Simple enough, right?

Honorable mention: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

There is a greater chance of talking pigs flying with a solution to prevent a lockout than there is Mike Trout accepting a trade to the Yankees.

Trout is seemingly fine sticking with the moribund Angels, where he’s experienced the playoffs once in 15 seasons. Even with the Halos likely headed for another 90-loss season, there is no indication that Trout would demand — or even support — a trade to a contender.

As we’ve said before, Trout has no one to blame but himself for the “what could have been?” part of his legacy. If Trout actually had any interest in winning, he’d likely already be playing somewhere else.

Andrew Benintendi, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Benintendi | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The first of two reunions on this list, Benintendi briefly played for the Yankees in 2022. However, a broken hand ended his season prematurely, and he missed the team’s playoff run before subsequently signing with the White Sox.

At this stage in his career, Benintendi is a league-average hitter at best. His trade value isn’t helped by the fact that he has one season left on a five-year, $75 million deal.

Benintendi isn’t a flashy option, and the numbers — both financially and him turning 32 in July — work against him. However, the Yankees may need to compromise in the short term and figure 2027 out later.

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A left-handed Chicago outfielder who turns 32 this summer? Sounds familiar.

Happ has remained productive, and he’s already tallied 2.0 bWAR for the inconsistent Cubs. Given his status as a pending free agent, we’ll see whether the Cubs opt to move him and maximize his value within the coming weeks.

Upon further reflection, this feels eerily similar to the Anthony Rizzo situation in 2021. The Yankees have a need for a left-handed power hitter, and the Cubs have a perfect fit in the form of their longest-tenured player.

Happ makes far too much sense for the Yankees, assuming that he’s even available.

Mickey Moniak, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfielder Mickey Moniak | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Moniak comes with an asterisk, as he’s currently on the injured list with right ankle tendinitis. A recent MRI showed swelling in his foot, and he still hasn’t resumed baseball activities.

Unless the Yankees want to acquire an injured player, Moniak has maybe a 50-day window to get back on the field and show he can still hit and field. Remember, every player on this list must be capable of actually playing the outfield, not just getting DH reps.

Moniak has revived his career with the Rockies, and his lefty swing could do wonders at Yankee Stadium. If not for his ankle problem, Moniak would arguably be a better option than Happ, if only for affordability reasons.

Miguel Andujar, San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres designated hitter Miguel Andujar | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Miguel Andujar is perfect proof of how a somewhat-reliable utility man can stick around forever. Incredibly, Andujar has been worth -0.9 bWAR in over 360 games since the start of 2019.

Boone and Cashman are more than familiar with Andujar, who once looked like the Yankees’ long-term third baseman. With the Padres in freefall, Andujar is exactly the kind of player who could find a new home this summer.

Although Andujar has mostly DH’d for the Padres this year, he’s capable of playing the corner infield and outfield. There are far worse options.

Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Kwan was the subject of trade rumors last year, and it feels inevitable that such discussions will resume soon.

Such a move doesn’t feel overly absurd. Kwan is barely hitting above the Mendoza Line, and his .577 OPS is outright dreadful. Would anyone really be surprised if the Guardians start taking calls on the two-time All-Star? Cleveland could even justify being proactive by citing Kwan turning 29 in September.

Kwan still has two years left of team control, and he might need a reboot. The question then becomes whether the Yankees would move Kwan back to left field rather than keep him in center.

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