One trade every AL Wild Card contender needs to make the MLB playoffs

Chaos, thy name is the American League. We're past June 1 now, and the standings in the AL are still hopelessly wide open, with precious few teams able to separate from the pack as of yet. As a result, darn near everybody — yes, even teams like the Detroit Tigers, who had the worst record in baseball just a few days ago — can talk themselves into still being in the hunt. Seriously, look at this mess.

Team Record Games back New York Yankees 36-23 -- Chicago White Sox 32-28 -- Toronto Blue Jays 29-31 -- Texas Rangers 29-31 -- Athletics 28-31 0.5 Baltimore Orioles 28-32 1.0 Minnesota Twins 28-33 1.5 Houston Astros 27-34 2.5 Boston Red Sox 25-33 3.0

If this doesn't resolve itself in the two months until the trade deadline, we could be in for some absolutel madness, as plenty of teams harboring big dreams this spring talk themselves into buying in hopes of capitalizing on such a rare opportunity. But what does each team need to fend off all these other competitors and nail down a playoff spot? Below, we've identified one move that would really move the needle.

New York Yankees: LHP Daniel Lynch IV

Kansas City Royals v Texas Rangers | Ron Jenkins/GettyImages

Brian Cashman's priority at this trade deadline could not be more obvious: Please fix this bullpen. It hasn't been an outright disaster by the numbers, but Aaron Boone has precious few options he can trust on a nightly basis (the fact that New York insists on keeping both Paul Blackburn and Ryan Yarbrough certainly doesn't help). Ryan Weathers and/or Will Warren could be pivoted to relief once Max Fried is back healthy, and top prospect Carlos Lagrange is coming, but the Yankees still need at least one more back-end arm to feel good about things entering the stretch run.

Lynch has been sensational in relief for the Royals this year, and Cashman loves targeting guys who still have multiple years of team control remaining (he won't be a free agent until after the 2028 season). Platoon splits are a bit of a concern here — Lynch has always been better against lefties than righties — but his changeup gives him a go-to option against opposite-handed batters, and he brings both an excellent K rate and an excellent ground-ball rate to the table.

Chicago White Sox: OF Mickey Moniak

MLB: MAY 01 Braves at Rockies | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The White Sox have been the feel-good story of the season so far, but let's be real: This team is way ahead of schedule, and Chris Getz almost certainly isn't going to do anything that compromises Chicago's future for the sake of trying to really contend in 2026. Still, as long as the South Siders are in control of a playoff spot, why not try to improve around the margins?

For as good as this White Sox lineup has been, they could use one more left-handed bat — particularly in right field, where Rikuu Nishida hasn't been cutting it as the strong side of a platoon with Randal Grichuk. Moniak checks both boxes, with 12 homers and a .607 SLG in the midst of a career year. Plus, though he has one more year of team control remaining in 2027, the cost would hardly be exorbitant.

Toronto Blue Jays: OF Jo Adell

New York Mets v Los Angeles Angels | Brandon Sloter/GettyImages

Injuries have put Toronto's pitching staff behind the 8-ball, but that's a secondary concern right now. The most pressing problem this team needs to solve is a lack of pop: The Jays currently rank 23rd in the Majors in homers, 23rd in SLG and 26th in ISO, and while getting Addison Barger and Alejandro Kirk back will help some, more work needs to be done.

Adell hasn't been able to build off of his 2025 breakout, but he still packs a major pujnch at the plate, and he'd fit in nicely as a right-handed outfield compliment to lefties like Barger, Jesus Sanchez, Daulton Varsho and Nathan Lukes. He does have one more year of team control remaining, but the Angels have no reason to hold him too tightly given how far away from contention they are right now.

Texas Rangers: 2B Luis Arraez

MLB: MAY 31 Giants at Rockies | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Pitching has not been the problem for Texas; a rotation featuring Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and MacKenzie Gore can win you a lot of games, and the bullpen has been surprisingly effective so far. The problem has come at the plate, where injuries to Corey Seager and Wyatt Langford have left the Rangers struggling to score runs on a consistent basis.

Upgrading over Evan Carter in the outfield is an option, but the most obvious hole is at second base, where Arraez has been a pleasant surprise so far this season. He doesn't solve Texas' power problem, but he should make a lot of contact and get on base in front of the big boppers — you know, assuming they can get back on the field and start hitting up to their reputations.

Athletics: RHP Seth Lugo

Kansas City Royals v. Texas Rangers | Courtney Kramer/GettyImages

I'd love for the A's to take a big swing to fix this pitching staff, but they have neither the prospect depth nor the institutional inclination to make that happen. So let's set our sights a little lower with Lugo, who should be on the block in Kansas City despite being a year and a half away from free agency. The Royals need bats and have pitching to spare, and if the Athletics are willing to oblige, the veteran righty could do a lot to help stabilize the back half of this threadbare rotation.

Baltimore Orioles: RHP Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins v Toronto Blue Jays | Cole Burston/GettyImages

The Orioles, on the other hand, have a farm system that could put them squarely in the mix for the top arms on this year's trade market (okay, fine, maybe not Tarik Skubal, but you get the point). Alcantara has been up and down this season, but he's still able to keep the ball on the ground and chew up a ton of innings — which would help avoid putting undue stress on a sketchy Baltimore bullpen. The O's have been red-hot lately, but they still need more pitching if they want to actually make a push for a playoff spot, and Alcantara is probably the best fit of the top tier that might realistically be available.

Houston Astros: RHP Freddy Peralta

Miami Marlins v New York Mets | Jim McIsaac/GettyImages

It feels weird to consider the Astros as potential buyers, but they've been playing much better ball lately, and hey: three games back in the loss column is three games back in the loss column. Especially considering how leveraged this roster is, Houston won't need much of an excuse to try to make a playoff push this season.

For that to happen, the pitching simply has to improve. The fact that the Astros have one of the sorriest farm systems in the sport right now will put a damper on any trade talks, but what if they're willing to deal from MLB depth like Isaac Paredes, Christian Walker or even Jeremy Pena? Could one of those bats get the offense-starved Mets to send out a player who will be hitting free agency this winter anyway?

Boston Red Sox: INF CJ Abrams

Miami Marlins v. Washington Nationals | Alyssa McDaniel/GettyImages

Speaking of teams who are desperate to avoid pulling the plug: The last thing the Red Sox want to do is admit defeat on a season that began with legitimate World Series aspirations. They're still only two games back in the loss column of a playoff spot, but if they want to turn the vibes around and fix a moribund offense, Craig Breslow is going to have to think big.

Abrams will likely cost an arm and a leg given the multiple years of team control remaining and the Nationals' surprisingly strong start. But he'd be an ideal fit for an infield that is decidedly lacking in offensive upside right now. It would be nice if Abrams were a better shortstop defender, or if he hit right-handed, but beggars can't be choosers — especially not with how thin the position-player market is shaping up to be.