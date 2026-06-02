Every major MLB trade candidate's nightmare landing spot

We've got almost two months to the day until the Aug. 3 trade deadline, and already the rumor mill is working overtime — with big names like Tarik Skubal potentially available. But who will wind up where when the dust settles?

On Monday, my colleague Chris Kline picked dream destinations for all of the most likely trade candidates this summer. I'm here to do the opposite: find the worst plausible fits between player and team. Obviously we're trying to stay within the realm of possibility here; newsflash, Skubal won't be headed to the Angels any timesoon. Still, not every would-be contender would be a good fit for every trade target.

LHP Tarik Skubal

Nightmare destination: Los Angeles Dodgers

Sure, from purely a competitive standpoint, winding up with the Dodgers — which remains the most likely scenario if Skubal is indeed made available at the trade deadline — would be a dream. After two straight ALDS exits, Skubal is desperate to finally experience a World Series for himself, and no team can offer better odds of doing so than the two-time defending champions.

On the other hand: Is this really how Skubal wants it to be? Star after star keeps signing with L.A., so clearly the concept of ring-chasing doesn't hold all that much weight among big-league players. But Skubal would become public enemy No. 1 to every baseball fan outside of Southern California before he even got off the plane, and even if he did help the Dodgers threepeat, how many people would be willing to actually give him credit for being just one more All-Star on a team full of them?

RHP Freddy Peralta

Miami Marlins v New York Mets | Jim McIsaac/GettyImages

Nightmare destination: Toronto Blue Jays

Unless the New York Mets can dramatically turn this season around, Peralta figures to be at worst the second-best pitcher — if not the second-best player overall — available at this year's deadline. But for as good as he's been throughout his career, he has one glaring hole in his profile: an inability to pitch deep into games. Peralta has pitched beyond the fifth inning in just seven of his 12 starts so far this season, a trend that's held true in prior years as well.

It's just who he is at this point, a product of below-average walk rates and a tendency to be inefficient in his pitch count. If you're going to get the most out of Peralta, you need to have a deep and reliable bullpen behind him to pick up the slack. The Blue Jays are ... neither of those things right now, with precious few reliable high-leverage options behind new closer Louis Varland and veteran righty Tyler Rogers.

RHP Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins v Washington Nationals | Jamie Sabau/GettyImages

Nightmare destination: Baltimore Orioles

It hasn't been the start the O's were hoping for, but the team has perked up a bit lately, and in this wide-open AL Wild Card picture, no one is ever truly out of it. Considering just how all-in Baltimore is this season, they still seem likely to be buyers at the deadline — and pitching will be priority No. 1 (and 2, and 3) for Mike Elias.

Alcantara should be available as the Marlins look to finally cash out in the final guaranteed year of his contract (he has a team option for 2027 as well), but this would be a pretty poor fit. Alcantara relies heavily on his defense converting ground balls into outs, and Baltimore has been one of the worst defenses in the sport so far this season by both Outs Above Average and Fielding Range Value.

OF Jarren Duran

MLB: MAY 31 Red Sox at Guardians | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Nightmare destination: San Diego Padres

The Padres have been linked to Duran for what feels like years now, and as this Red Sox season circles the drain, a deal could finally come to fruition. But while San Diego is desperate for someone to put in left field next to Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr., going from Fenway Park (seventh-highest Park Factor for lefties, per Statcast) to Petco Park (sixth-lowest) would be a pretty drastic downgrade in offensive environment.

Obviously Duran's game isn't predicated on power, but Petco suppresses just about every type of hit across the board, thanks both to the coastal conditions and spacious dimensions in right-center field. If Duran's looking to rebuild his market ahead of free agency in a couple years, he could do a lot better.

LHP Aroldis Chapman

Boston Red Sox v Atlanta Braves | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Nightmare destination: New York Yankees

Look, I'm just saying: Bullpen is the Yankees' clear and obvious need ahead of this year's trade deadline, and unless something drastically changes between now and early August, Chapman figures to be the best reliever available. As a player, it's pretty hard to poke any holes in his game, especially since he started actually trying to aim where he was throwing and cut down his walk rate. But there's a whole lot of history between these two sides, and we know that either Chapman or David Bednar wouldn't be too thrilled about being bumped from the closer's role.

RHP Joe Ryan

Cleveland Guardians v Minnesota Twins | David Berding/GettyImages

Nightmare destination: Houston Astros

The Astros? Buying? Believe it or not, Houston has now won seven of its last 10 and sits just three games back in the loss column of the final AL Wild Card spot. This lineup is ready to contend; add some pitching in a wide-open pennant race, and the Astros may be able to make something yet of what sure seemed like a lost season.

On one hand, Ryan makes a lot of sense as a consistently effective righty who won't hit free agency until after the 2027 season, cost control that the cash-strapped 'Stros could really use. On the other, he's an extreme fly-ball pitcher in a park that turns an inordinate number of fly balls into home runs — Daikin Park's 115 home run factor is behind only Dodger Stadium, Great American Ball Park and Yankee Stadium. Putting Ryan in that launching-pad environment is just asking for trouble.

INF Luis Arraez

MLB: MAY 31 Giants at Rockies | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Nightmare destination: Cincinnati Reds

Against all odds, Arraez has been one of vanishingly few things to actually go right for the Giants this season, producing at the plate while holding his own as a regular second baseman. A free agent at the end of the year, San Francisco will almost certainly look to flip him for future value.

But Arraez is a singular player, and he needs a specific set of circumstances in which to thrive. The offense-starved Reds might consider him an upgrade over the moribund Matt McLain at second base, but be advised: the tiny confines of Great American Ball Park, while ideal for power hitters, aren't great for contact mavens who need lots of outfield grass for their line drives and bloopers to fall into. Right field, in particular, doesn't offer much of any space, and you can imagine so much of Arraez's batted-ball profile turning from hits into outs.