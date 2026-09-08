Astros are riding more than just Yordan Alvarez in final-month push

The term “surging” has a slightly different meaning in the context of the American League West. The Houston Astros have an 8-5 record over their last four series since Aug. 25 despite losing twice in a three-game series to the Arizona Diamondbacks during the weekend in Phoenix. That stretch coincided with the Astros “mutually parting ways with general manager Dana Brown.”

So, the Astros aren’t playing a breakneck pace. However, they moved over .500 during that span, and Houston’s 73-71 record is good for a two-game lead over the Texas Rangers (71-73) in the division standings, with 18 games remaining in the season. The Astros open a three-game series against the Phillies on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Yordan Alvarez has played a significant role for the Astros over the last two weeks, as expected from a player favored to win the AL MVP award. The designated hitter is 12 for 46 (.261) with one double, one triple, and two home runs while continuing his bid to win the AL triple crown.

However, Alvarez isn’t the only player fueling the Astros’ late-season push.

Josh Hader and the Astros bullpen

Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader (71) Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hader, a six-time All-Star closer, has made seven appearances over the last two weeks and pitched 7.1 scoreless innings while converting all five save opportunities. Hader has 10 strikeouts, no walks, and one hit allowed.

The Astros’ primary setup relievers have also played a big role in the team’s late-summer success. Bryan Abreu has allowed one run in seven games and 7.1 innings for a 1.23 ERA. Rookie AJ Blubaugh’s ERA is slightly better at 1.17 as he has given up one run in 7.2 innings.

Hunter Brown

The right-hander is 5-3 in 16 starts during an injury-marred season and will fall short of double-digit wins for the first time since his MLB-debut season in 2022. However, Brown has won his last two starts and is pitching like the staff ace again.

On Aug. 28, Brown held the New York Mets to only one run over 6.2 innings while striking out 10. He then beat the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox on Sept. 3, surrendering two runs in six innings.

Yainer Diaz

Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz (21) Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz got this two-week stretch started in the right direction when he sparked the Astros to a 9-7 win over the New York Yankees on Aug. 25 at Yankee Stadium. The catcher went 3 for 4 with two home runs, three RBIs, and three runs scored in his lone multi-homer performance of the season.

In all, Diaz is 11 for 31 (.355) with two doubles and three home runs while playing in 10 of the Astros’ last 13 games.

Isaac Parades

Paredes has a lackluster .227 batting average during the Astros’ push, going 10 for 44 with two doubles and one homer. Yet the third baseman’s eight RBIs are tied with center fielder Daulton Varsho for the team lead, and Paredes’ 10 walks give him a .393 on-base percentage.