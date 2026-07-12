Blue Jays-Yankees rivalry had everything to do with Dylan Cease's MLB All-Star nod

An AL manager's decision to name the starting pitcher for the All-Star Game has sparked fresh debate about how MLB handles its midseason showcase.

The MLB All-Star Game has found one way after another to step in controversy in the lead-up to the actual game itself, from fan voting to a slew of players opting out to how the league has chosen to replace that slew players. Sunday afternoon gave us just the latest example of how the process behind the Midsummer Classic is hopelessly broken — all thanks to Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider.

Schneider, as the manager of the reigning AL champions, will be managing the Junior Circuit in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. He also, per MLB rules, gets the honor of naming who his starting pitcher will be. With AL Cy Young frontrunner Cam Schlittler not available as he looks to conserve innings for the second half, that left Toronto's own Dylan Cease as the obvious choice. Simple enough, right?

Apparently not for Schneider, who decided to throw a completely unnecessary grenade at a division rival by making clear that he was tapping Cease — regardless of whether he could have considered Schlittler or not.

John Schneider said he decided on Cease as the AL All Star starter last night, and informed Aaron Boone this morning - offered to talk it through with Boone/Schlittler.



“If Cam was going to pitch, my decision was still going to be Dylan.”#BlueJays — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) July 12, 2026

Let's just set aside the fact that this absolutely did not need to be a story, beyond Schneider's overwhelming pettiness toward a team he's made no secret of not liking in recent years. That the league put Schneider, and by extension Cease and Schlittler, in this position in the first place is a sign of just how backwards this whole All-Star Game process has become.

Cam Schlittler, not Dylan Cease, has been the AL's best pitcher

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees | New York Yankees/GettyImages

It's hard to make the argument that anyone other than Schlittler deserves to start the All-Star Game for the AL, assuming everybody is available. Not only does he lead all qualified starters in ERA but a full half a run, but he's simply been the best pitcher on a results basis in the first half. Oh, and he's done it over 20 more innings than Cease has.

Cam Schlittler Dylan Cease IP 118.2 98.1 ERA 2.05 2.56 SO 137 148 WHIP 0.944 1.129 K%-BB% 23.9% 25.9%

Cease is the best strikeout pitcher in the league, and if you want to predict him outperforming Schlittler down the stretch, that's fair enough. Descriptively, though, Schlittler has been the best pitcher in the AL at the business of not allowing runs, which is supposed to be what this whole thing is all about.

Of course, that's not how Schneider was approaching his responsibility. Rather than any sort of meritocracy, he was focused on settling scores with a rival.

John Schneider created an All-Star controversy out of nothing — and did his own player a disservice

Toronto Blue Jays v San Diego Padres | Orlando Ramirez/GettyImages

Again, this wasn't about simply showing loyalty to one of his own players. With the news that Schlittler wouldn't be pitching in the All-Star Game, Schneider has a clear runway to reward Cease without raising much of any fuss. Instead, he went way out of his way to throw Schlittler under the bus — and, in the process, force Cease to answer uncomfortable questions and get dragged into a news cycle he wants nothing to do with when he should be preparing for one of the biggest honors of his career to date.

This is hardly the first time Schneider has made a point to pick a fight with the Yankees and their players. It started last season, when Toronto and New York were battling it out for the AL East and later met in the ALDS. After the Jays won that series in four games, Schneider twisted the knife in his postgame speech. The bad blood has continued this season, with Schneider recently getting into a spat with New York's Jose Caballero during a series at Rogers Centre.

It couldn't be more obvious that he wasn't weighing each pitcher's case evenly. In fact, it's obvious he wasn't approaching this decision as much of a decision at all. Which is fine enough; that's Schneider's prerogative, and he certainly wouldn't be the first All-Star manager to view the role this way. But that's all the more reason why MLB needs to go back to the drawing board here.

MLB's All-Star process needs some serious reworking

The throughline among all of the All-Star Game controversies MLB has found itself in is an inability to treat the game as seriously as it deserves. Or, more accurately, treating it as first and foremost as an exhibition game for the league to manage rather than an honor bestowed on a deserving player for an exceptional first half.

You see it with the rule mandating that all 30 teams are represented, and with how Rob Manfred's office has gone about replacing pitchers who have opted out. And you see it with this rule as well: Really, what's the argument for Schneider or any other manager having the ability to determine which pitcher is most deserving of starting the Midsummer Classic? It's a flashbulb moment, one that helps build legacies that last beyond a player's career. And we're putting it in the hands of obviously interested parties with their own agendas to manage?

Schneider earned the right to manage the game thanks to his role in Toronto's story-book 2025 run. But why should that right come with the ability to make decisions that are ostensibly issues of leaguewide importance? Instead of allowing people to grind axes and put their thumb on the scale, MLB needs to start taking this seriously.