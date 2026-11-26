The offseason began with the Atlanta Braves needing to improve two areas of their team: their lineup and their starting rotation. So far, the only major addition they've made is signing Evan Phillips to a three-year deal, bolstering their bullpen. I'm not here to say that was a bad signing, especially with Raisel Iglesias in free agency, but handing him a deal that paid him eight figures a year raised a question of whether the Braves would still be able to address their biggest needs. So far, the answer has been an emphatic no.

And with starting pitching coming off the board, notably at a sky-high cost, are we sure Alex Anthopoulos will address their rotation need?

Alex Anthopoulos must get out of his comfort zone to address key Braves need

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having Chris Sale lead the rotation is great, but he's a 37-year-old with an extensive injury history, and the rest of the Braves' rotation is hard to trust. Spencer Strider is paid like a frontline starter, but he has injury concerns of his own, and has a 4.78 ERA in 33 starts since the beginning of the 2024 season. Spencer Schwellenbach has been dynamic when healthy, but he missed all of 2026 and is expected to miss the beginning of 2027 due to injury. Didier Fuentes has the upside to be a frontline starter, but how will he fare moving from the bullpen, where he thrived, to the rotation (if the Braves even go down that road)?

The Braves struck gold with guys like Martin Perez and Grant Holmes in 2026, but is that sustainable? It's clear the Braves need starting pitching, but will Anthopoulos actually go out of his comfort zone to get a deal done?

He didn't last offseason, and nothing suggests he's going to this offseason, given the price of starting pitching. For example, Sonny Gray, a pitcher linked ad nauseam to Atlanta, signed a two-year, $55 million deal with the Twins. The two years would be ideal for Anthopoulos, but Gray's deal pays him an average of $27.5 million annually. Kevin Gausman, another ideal fit for the Braves, signed a one-year, $25 million deal. Even Patrick Sandoval, a starter who has a 5.10 ERA in 31 appearances since the start of the 2024 season, got a three-year deal worth $42 million.

To put it simply, the starting pitching market is absolutely absurd, and moving very quickly. The highest AAV in Braves history was given to Chris Sale when he signed a one-year, $27 million extension with Atlanta ahead of the 2026 campaign, breaking the record Josh Donaldson set when he signed a one-year, $23 million deal with the Braves in 2019. In order to land a true mid-rotation arm, Anthopoulos would have to hand out one of the highest AAVs in franchise history. Is that really going to happen? It's easy for me to say it should, but it's hard to imagine that actually being the case.

Braves might need to turn to trade market to address starting pitching need

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only is starting pitching absurdly expensive in free agency, but options are running thin. There're still some good starters out there, like Michael King, Matthew Boyd and Clay Holmes, but prices are through the roof, and these pitchers aren't exactly aces. Given that, the Braves might be better off looking at the trade market.

Fortunately, there are some solid starters available (Logan Webb, Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, etc.), and the Braves' farm system has actually improved a lot in recent years. The Braves have several high-end trade pieces they can use to land a difference-making starter. It's up to Anthopoulos to make the kind of trade he's shied away from in recent years.

The bottom line here is that the Braves must do something, and time is running out with the lockout approaching. If Anthopoulos does not want to spend the money on free agent starters, a trade is the only viable option. Sitting idly by should not be considered.