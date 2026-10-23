Brewers World Series roster reveal features one huge, unnecessary risk

Fresh off a commanding win over the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, you'd think the Milwaukee Brewers wouldn't be interested in changing all that much as they set their World Series roster. And you would be almost correct; the Brewers' World Series roster features 25 of the 26 players who took part in the NLCS.

It's hard to overstate how big the one exception is, though: For the first time in over three months, Brandon Woodruff is back.

On the surface, this would seem like nothing but great news. Set aside the poetic justice of the longest-tenured Brewer, someone who's been with the organization since being drafted in the 11th round back in 2014, returning just in time to take part in the franchise's first World Series appearance in over 40 years. Woodruff was also excellent when healthy this year, pitching to a 2.98 ERA across 45.1 innings and nine starts; if he's feeling good enough to pitch, you want him on the mound.

But that "if" is about the size of Lake Michigan at this point. Woodruff has battled a balky shoulder all year; he spent almost two months on the IL from late April to late June, then came back to make three starts before undergoing surgery — surgery that most assumed would knock him out for the rest of the year. He's worked hard over the last few weeks and months to get back on a mound, but we have no idea how he's feeling or how close to himself he's capable of being. And by rolling the dice, the Brewers run the risk of messing with a good thing — and making a mistake they won't have the opportunity to undo.

Why Brewers are taking a huge gamble by including Brandon Woodruff on World Series roster

Milwaukee Brewers v Arizona Diamondbacks | Norm Hall/GettyImages

It would be one thing if Woodruff were in the middle of a rehab assignment when October began, or had been able to pitch in simulated games during Milwaukee's postseason run. But the righty faced live hitters for the first time just this past Tuesday, meaning that he's essentially just starting his ramp-up. Imagine thrusting a pitcher at the beginning of his spring training routine right into the highest-leverage innings of the year?

And now that the Brewers have made this decision, there's really no going back. If Woodruff proves ineffective — more than understandable, given the circumstances — that roster spot goes up in flames. The same is true if he reaggravates his shoulder injury: While MLB allows mid-series roster replacements, that's only in the case of a new and acute issue; if Woodruff's shoulder starts barking again, the team would likely be without any recourse.

Of course, Woodruff has earned the benefit of the doubt across his time in Milwaukee, and everyone wants him to be able to take part in a moment he's spent so long working toward and dreaming of. But it felt like the Brewers had found something with this particular group of pitchers, including Chad Patrick, the pitcher Woodruff is replacing. Patrick doesn't have anywhere near Woodruff's track record, but he was a valuable multi-inning option for Milwaukee this month, including four innings of one-run ball against the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS.

Why mess with a good thing? The reasons are as obvious as they are dangerous. Maybe Woodruff defies the odds and returns without missing a beat. If he doesn't, though, it could represent a crack in what had been the foundation of this Brewers playoff run.