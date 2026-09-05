Caleb Williams and Caleb Wilson delivered a wake-up call that Cubs fans needed to hear

Did you ever hear the one where a video game cover athlete, a 6-foot-10 basketball player, and a music video producer walk into a baseball stadium? Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson, and Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett brought what sounds like a bad joke to life on Thursday night, sitting behind the first-base dugout for the Cubs’ 2-1 victory over the rival Brewers. The three went viral for their interaction with Cubs outfielder and NL MVP front-runner Pete Crow-Armstrong, who hit his 39th homer in the pivotal victory.

“I felt the energy from the crowd when they got put on the board,” Crow-Armstrong said. “Chicago’s got a lot to look forward to with those three.”

Crow-Armstrong isn’t giving himself enough credit. The Cubs woke up on Saturday holding a half-game lead over the Phillies for the NL’s top Wild Card spot; Chicago would host Philadelphia in the three-game Wild Card Series if the postseason began tomorrow.

Caleb Williams just proved that the city of Chicago believes in Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs

are they really your friends if they don't ride for you like this? pic.twitter.com/wEHBxNIEho — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 4, 2026

Unless they’re throwing out the first pitch, we don’t really see celebrities and star athletes attending baseball games. Typically, they’ll sit courtside at a basketball game, as we often see in New York or Los Angeles. Depending on the event and the weather, they may also show up at a college football or NFL game.

Not only were Williams, Wilson, and Bennett at the Brewers-Cubs game, but they were in the stands. The trio could have easily sat in a comfortable suite with catered food and locally crafted beer, but they wanted to see the action up close and let the North Siders know that three of the city’s most influential young figures had their backs.

Williams is fresh off a playoff appearance and is on the Madden NFL 27 cover. He’s given the Bears a jolt at quarterback that they arguably haven’t had since the early years of the Jay Cutler era, and that’s being generous. Wilson is the newest face of a Bulls team that hasn’t advanced beyond the first round since the 2014-15 season, when he was only eight years old.

Chicago is fully rallying around the Cubs

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They’re all-in on the Cubs, and they jumped on the PCA bandwagon at the right time. Crow-Armstrong is already at 8.6 bWAR, and he’s one home run and seven steals shy of joining the 40-40 club. He’s on the verge of posting only the sixth 9.0 bWAR season by a position player in franchise history and the club’s 20th 40-homer season. He could realistically surpass Derrek Lee (46 in 2005) for sole possession of 10th place before the season ends.

Did we mention that the Cubs played their first game in 1876?

Chicago has not experienced a championship from a major professional sports team since 2016, when the Cubs broke their 108-year drought against the Indians. The Bulls have spent much of the post-Derrick Rosa era as a borderline .500 team, and last year marked the Bears’ first playoff victory in 15 years.

We’ll see whether Crow-Armstrong and teammates return the favor, though Wilson shouldn’t be offended if they miss the Bulls’ Oct. 24 home opener. Ideally for all parties, the Cubs will be spending that night winning Game 2 of the World Series.