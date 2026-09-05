MLB Wild Card standings: Who's in and who's out ahead of pivotal weekend

With less than a month left in the regular season, the Wild Card races are heating up. In the National League, it's a heavyweight smackdown. In the American League, it's basically a race to see which team can shoot itself in the foot the least before the finish line. Both are quite compelling in their own ways.

There are plenty of unsettled division races, too. The Braves can hear the Phillies on their heels, just as the Rays can hear the Yankees. The Astros are frontrunners in the AL West basically by default, as Texas and Seattle appear incapable of capitalizing on Houston's constant missteps. The Brewers and Dodgers are going to win their divisions; the White Sox will probably take home the AL Central. But otherwise, there's ample room for chaos. So, let's dive in.

American League Wild Card Standings

José Ramírez, Chase DeLauter - Cleveland Guardians | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Games Back New York Yankees 80-61 +8.5 Boston Red Sox 77-65 +5.0 Cleveland Guardians 72-70 -- Toronto Blue Jays 71-71 1.0 Texas Rangers 70-72 2.0 Baltimore Orioles 69-73 3.0 Minnesota Twins 67-74 4.5 Seattle Mariners 66-76 6.0 Detroit Tigers 64-77 7.5 Kansas City Royals 63-79 9.0 Athletics 56-86 16.0 Los Angeles Angels 53-88 18.5

The Yankees and Red Sox are virtually locked in the 4-5 matchup at this point, unless New York mounts a late push to overtake Tampa Bay for the No. 1 seed — or if Boston comes undone. That figures to be the most anticipated (and probably competitive) series in the Wild Card standings. If Tampa falls into the top Wild Card spot instead, that's still a fun series between division rivals.

There's a nonzero chance whomever claims the No. 6 seed ends up having a better record than Houston (72-69) or the eventual AL West champ. The Guardians are on the upswing for now, but Toronto, Baltimore and Seattle all boast more talented rosters. The Rangers led the AL West for a nice chunk of the season, and their pitching gives them a path to October.

At this point, either Tampa or New York figures to claim the No. 1 seed, while the "loser" will end up as the top Wild Card team. The White Sox figure to win the AL Central (barring a complete meltdown) to claim the No. 2 seed, which comes with a first-round bye. The Astros (or a different AL West champion) will almost certainly end up as the No. 3 seed, needing a victory in the Wild Card round to advance to the ALDS.

The Twins, Mariners and Tigers all had their moments of promise in the immediate aftermath of the trade deadline, but those teams are fading fast. Kansas City got extremely hot in August, but regression has already struck back. The Royals are unofficially focused on 2027 at this point.

National League Wild Card Standings

Michael Busch, Pete Crow-Armstrong - Chicago Cubs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Games Back Chicago Cubs 80-62 +6.0 Philadelphia Phillies 79-62 +5.5 San Diego Padres 74-67 -- Arizona Diamondbacks 74-68 0.5 Miami Marlins 71-71 3.5 St. Louis Cardinals 71-71 3.05 Pittsburgh Pirates 70-72 4.5 Cincinnati Reds 67-74 6.5 Washington Nationals 67-76 8.0 New York Mets 64-77 10.0 San Francisco Giants 58-84 16.5 Colorado Rockies 54-87 20.0

The Brewers and Dodgers will win their respective divisions going away. Milwaukee is trending toward the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. The Dodgers are locked in a tight race with Atlanta (and by extension, Philadelphia) for the No. 2 seed, so there's a nonzero chance L.A. is playing in the Wild Card round.

If the Braves can hold on to win the NL East, the No. 3 seed (either L.A. or Atlanta) would face the No. 6 seed. As it currently stands, Arizona and San Diego are neck-and-neck. The Padres are working through warts in their rotation, while Arizona is still trying to put the recent Ketel Marte drama behind it.

At this point, Philadelphia and Chicago feels like a lock for the 4-5 matchup, unless Philly surges past Atlanta. In either case, the Cubs are the most fearsome Wild Card team on paper, led by MVP frontrunner Pete Crow-Armstrong, who's in the middle of an all-time heater. Chicago lacks pitching depth but is scorching at the plate. The Phillies own the best pitching staff in baseball statistically, but their lineup is fundamentally inconsistent. That could be a fun chess match.

Miami is probably the most serious "dark horse" at this point, although St. Louis has made some exciting call-ups from its farm system lately. The Marlins are not very deep in terms of pitching, but they've got a young lineup with a lot of spunk. This is more or less how last season ended: with the Marlins mounting a compelling, last-second underdog run before ultimately falling short.