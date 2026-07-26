Cody Bellinger's injury may push the Yankees towards a Spencer Steer trade

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman was under immense pressure to bolster manager Aaron Boone's roster even before Cody Bellinger went on the Injured List with a hamstring strain on Sunday afternoon. The stress on New York's front office has increased dramatically after losing the former MVP — and now it's time for the Yankees to intensify their efforts to pry Spencer Steer away from the Reds.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that Steer is a "possible" target for the Yankees. Part of the challenge facing Cashman and his staff is finding a player who can plug holes now while still being relevant once the likes of Bellinger, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton eventually return to action, but Steer would fit like a glove.

What a Yankees trade for Spencer Steer might look like

Steer's ability to play almost every position on the diamond makes him an ideal acquisition for New York. He is comfortable playing either corner outfield spot and can even play center in a pinch. That means he can help fill in for Bellinger right away if the Yankees can find a way to acquire him over the next few days, and his ability to play first, second and third on the infield would also protect the team against future injuries down the stretch.

The Reds don't have to trade Steer at this year's deadline, as he has two more years of arbitration remaining until becoming a free agent after the 2028 season. But Cincy should be taking a longer view here, and the opportunity to add a more cost-controlled player in Dominguez with a higher ceiling should appeal — especially with a legitimate pitching prospect like Selvidge thrown in for good measure. Steer is a useful piece for a contender, but he doesn't have much ceiling, and ceiling is what the Reds should be hunting as they look to try and get this young core over the hump.

Is Spencer Steer good enough to be a difference-maker for the Yankees?

Baltimore Orioles v Cincinnati Reds | Jeff Dean/GettyImages

Third has been a trouble spot for the Yankees all season long. The platoon of Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario has failed to provide quality production at the hot corner. Rosario's mashed left-handed pitching throughout his career, but has failed to duplicate that feat in 2026. It's easy to envision a scenario where Steer replaces him as McMahon's platoon partner down the stretch.

Jazz Chisholm's struggles at second base also make the idea of Steer serving as his right-handed platoon an intriguing idea for the Yankees. That might not sit well with Chisholm as he approaches free agency this winter, but Cashman should be much more focused on maximizing his team's win total this year rather than helping Chisholm cash in on the open market.

Critics of Steer as a Yankee trade target will correctly point out that he's not anything close to an All-Star player who can swing a pennant race on his own. His value for New York would largely be as an insurance policy to fortify the roster at multiple positions.

But sometimes the best thing a front office can do ahead of the trade deadline is to fill as many holes on the roster as possible. Swinging a deal for Steer would permit Cashman to use one trade to bolster his options at four positions. Landing him would be a shrewd move by the Yankees that could pay off handsomely by the time the postseason rolls around.