Cristopher Sánchez and Shohei Ohtani are pitching at the same level of dominance

The problem with Shohei Ohtani is that he makes everything around him disappear. We've made the case for him as the greatest baseball player ever. He bats .301 with a .420 on-base percentage and 10 home runs. He takes the mound every five days and throws 67 strikeouts across 61 innings with a 0.74 ERA. He plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and somehow does all of it simultaneously. He is the gravitational center of every baseball conversation happening right now, and everything else gets pulled into his orbit and forgotten.

Cristopher Sanchez is not a footnote.

The Philadelphia Phillies left-hander is 7-2 with a 1.46 ERA across 86.1 innings this season. He has struck out 103 batters, walked 17, and posted a K/BB ratio of 6.06. His last 28 days include four starts, one run allowed, 43 strikeouts in 38 innings and a 0.24 ERA. He threw a complete game shutout along the way. Almost none of this has penetrated the national conversation, mainly because Ohtani exists, and when Ohtani exists, the rest of the sport operates in reduced visibility.

This piece is not about overall value. Ohtani's combined worth to the Dodgers as a two-way player is a legitimate and entirely separate conversation. His offensive numbers alone would make him one of the most valuable players in the sport. But that is not what we are examining here. This is about what happens between the rubber and home plate, 60 feet and six inches of the most competitive real estate in baseball. And on that specific battlefield, the numbers tell a story that is far more contested than the headlines suggest.

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Cristopher Sánchez has a real claim to being MLB's best pitcher

Sánchez has thrown 25.1 more innings than Ohtani while maintaining a1.46 ERA and 103 strikeouts.

Start with the surface. Ohtani carries a 0.74 ERA across 61 innings with 67 strikeouts and a 0.786 WHIP. Sanchez has a 1.46 ERA across 86.1 innings, 103 strikeouts, a 1.089 WHIP, and a K/BB ratio nearly two full points higher than Ohtani's 3.72. On raw ERA, Ohtani wins. On almost everything else, the fight is much closer than one number implies.

The innings gap matters more than people acknowledge. Sanchez has thrown 25 more innings than Ohtani this season. He has faced deeper lineups, absorbed more high-leverage situations and given his team an extra start's worth of production. Durability is value. The pitcher who can eat seven innings on a Tuesday in May when the bullpen is exhausted is contributing something the box score does not fully capture.

The advanced metrics also favor Sánchez

Key stat: Sánchez owns a 1.80 FIP compared to Ohtani's 2.42.

Here is where the conversation changes. FIP, fielding-independent pitching, strips out everything a pitcher cannot control: the defender who dives and misses, the blooper that falls in, the line drive that finds a gap instead of a glove. It isolates strikeouts, walks and home runs, the three outcomes that belong entirely to the pitcher. Sanchez's FIP is 1.80. Ohtani's is 2.42.

That gap is significant. It means Sanchez's ERA and FIP are nearly aligned, separated by just .34 points. When those numbers track closely, you are watching a pitcher who is genuinely preventing runs rather than benefiting from circumstance. Ohtani's ERA sits 1.68 runs below his FIP, which suggests his defense and some batted ball fortune have been very good to him in 2026. The ERA will drift toward the FIP as the season continues. It always does.

None of this diminishes Ohtani. A 2.42 FIP is still elite by any standard. But the pitcher who is actually controlling his own destiny on the mound right now, the one whose numbers are fully earned, is Sanchez.

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Both become unhittable with two strikes

Key stat: Opponents own a .149 average against Sánchez in two-strike counts and just .112 against Ohtani.

Both pitchers become functionally unhittable once they get to two strikes, and the data on this is almost identical in its brutality.

Sanchez holds hitters to a .149 batting average in 0-2 counts and .134 in 1-2 counts. In two-strike situations overall, opponents are hitting .149 with a .413 OPS. Ohtani is equally savage: .081 in 0-2 counts, .117 in 1-2 counts, .112 in two-strike situations overall. The difference is how they get there. Sanchez's K/BB of 6.06 means he reaches two-strike counts more efficiently and wastes fewer pitches getting hitters to chase. Ohtani gets there with raw stuff. Sanchez gets there with craft.

The first pitch data reveals another layer. When hitters swing at Sanchez's first pitch, they post a .703 OPS and connect for 18 home runs in 870 plate appearances. When they take it, the number drops to .611 with 429 strikeouts in 1,672 plate appearances. For Ohtani, hitters who swing at the first pitch post a .646 OPS. Those who take it are at .566.

Both pitchers reward patience from hitters, which is another way of saying both pitchers do their best work once the count turns in their favor. The hitter who takes the first pitch against either of these men and hopes to work a walk is largely already beaten.

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Sánchez's dominance doesn't fade as games get deeper

Key stat: Sánchez has a 1.84 ERA in innings 7-9 and has actually improved as lineups see him more often.

Sanchez gets stronger as the lineup turns over, and that is genuinely unusual for a starting pitcher. His tOPS+ against the 7-through-9 spots in the order sits at 77, meaning those hitters perform 23 percent below league average against him. By the time a lineup sees him for the third time through, his ERA drops. His innings 7-through-9 ERA is 1.84, lower than his overall number. Most starters fade. Sanchez sharpens.

Ohtani's pattern is different. He is most vulnerable to the top of the order, where leadoff hitters post a tOPS+ of 135 against him. His third-time-through numbers do not decline sharply, but they do not improve the way Sanchez's do. The Dodgers have managed this thoughtfully, keeping Ohtani in the 6-to-7-inning range where he is most effective and letting the bullpen handle the rest.

Their recent dominance has been nearly identical

Key stat: Both own a 0.24 ERA over the last 28 days, but Sánchez has 43 strikeouts compared to Ohtani's 25.

Ohtani's last 28 days produced a 0.24 ERA across four starts. Sanchez's last 28 days also produced a 0.24 ERA across five starts, with 43 strikeouts to Ohtani's 25 over a comparable stretch. Over the same recent window, Sanchez has been missing more bats and throwing more innings. His K/BB ratio over the last 14 days is 7.67.

These are the two hottest starting pitchers in the National League right now, and they play in the same division. They will face each other. They will do it in front of packed houses and national television cameras, and neither one of them will back down.

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Baseball may never give us the matchup this debate deserves

The NL playoff bracket means a Phillies-Dodgers World Series cannot happen. Sanchez and Ohtani can meet in the NLCS. They could even start Game 1 against each other, one of the most compelling individual pitching matchups the sport could produce. But the Fall Classic, the stage where legacies get cemented, is something we will not get to see.

That is the cruelest part of how baseball is built. Some of the very best pitching performances in baseball this season belong to men in the same league, on a collision course that stops one round too early.

Ohtani gets the headlines because he always will. The name, the history, the two-way spectacle, none of that changes. But when the conversation narrows to 60 feet and six inches, to the craft of retiring a major league hitter with a baseball, Cristopher Sanchez is standing in the same room. He has been there all season. Most people just have not noticed yet.

Statistics sourced from Baseball Reference through June 7, 2026.



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