Cubs shifted blame off Craig Counsell and where it really belongs after crushing loss

The Chicago Cubs fell again to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, and again in brutal fashion. While much of the blame for said defeats — all of which involve a blown lead by the bullpen — tend to fall on Craig Counsell, if a game-tying, two-run homer by Jackson Chourio proved anything, it's that we ought to give the highest-paid manager in baseball a break on this one.

Jacob Webb, who gave up the blast to Chourio, took all of the responsibility postgame, saying that he's "tired of letting the team down." The same can be said of the entire Cubs bullpen, really — a group that ranks 15th in all of baseball with a 4.02 ERA. The Brewers, by comparison, rank third with a 3.23 bullpen ERA.

Jacob Webb's last 3 save chances:



2-run walkoff HR (2 outs in 9th)

2-run walkoff HR (2 outs in 9th)

2-run game-tying HR (2 outs in 9th)



He's the only MLB pitcher to allow a game-tying or go-ahead HR w/ 2 outs in 9th in 3 straight save opps (since saves became official in 1969). pic.twitter.com/PdsS8SNgE3 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 9, 2026

Is it too late for the Cubs to fix their bullpen?

The Cubs bullpen, alongside a tough schedule in recent weeks, is the primary reason they've fallen behind the Phillies in the NL Wild Card race. Chicago wouldn't be hosting that series if the season ended today. Counsell knows the Cubs issues run deeper than that.

“This is how you’ve got to win games in the bullpen,” Counsell said. “You’ve got to get outs. It’s our job. They’re going to do it. … We’ve got [nine] guys down there. They’re the guys we’re going to rely on. We’ve got to figure it out.”

It's easy to point the finger at the manager or closer, but if Counsell doesn't feel confident in any of his options, then what is he supposed to do? Just two days ago, we waxed poetic about how Counsell kept starting pitcher Matthew Boyd in the game too long, only to eventually turn the ball over to relief pitcher Ryan Zeferjahn, who promptly blew the game. Webb gave up a walk and sacrifice fly in that game, as well.

The answer, unfortunately, is yes. By this time last year the Cubs had their bullpen figured out, especially in the later innings. Daniel Palencia was the closer, while Brad Keller, Caleb Thielbar, Drew Pomeranz and Andrew Kittredge were mixed in to help in the late innings as well. This season? Not so much.

What's gone wrong in the Cubs bullpen in 2026?

Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When assigning blame for the Cubs bullpen woes, you have to start at the very top, and that is Jed Hoyer. While the Cubs tried to build their bullpen from scratch — and devoted plenty of financial resources to it in the process — Hoyer bet on the wrong horses. Phil Maton, Hunter Harvey, and Hoby Milner, all signed as free agents, haven't delivered. Palencia has been hurt for significant portions of the season and only just returned. Javier Assad, Aaron Civale and Colin Rea are all former starting pitchers who aren't used to this role.

This is why the Cubs traded for Ryan Zeferjahn at the deadline, but even he hasn't been what was promised, as the right-hander has a 6.23 ERA since he was acquired by Hoyer. Webb, along with a few others, have stepped up when Chicago needed them most, but it's not enough.

Perhaps Palencia can eventually return to form, but even then, can the Cubs rely on a true bullpen bridge to get them to the ninth? Counsell has his work cut out for him.