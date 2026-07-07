Dalton Rushing embodies Dodgers fan entitlement in the worst ways

Despite his walk-off heroics, Rushing's repeated antics test the Dodgers' patience and raise questions about his overall value to the team.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans think their team is above doing anything wrong because, well, they've won back-to-back World Series titles and are in the mix to win it all every year while constantly adding star power to already star-studded rosters. But it's one thing for a fan base to act entitled; it's another thing entirely for a player to do so. The latter is what Dalton Rushing is doing.

Rushing found himself in yet another controversial incident on Monday night. Rockies outfielder Cole Carrigg said something after sliding in safely at home plate in the top of the 10th inning of Monday's game, and Rushing, to the surprise of absolutely nobody, took them as fighting words. He immediately jawed back at Carrigg, even though the Rockies outfielder said he was not talking to him. That led to the dugouts emptying.

Dalton Rushing and Cole Carigg exchange words after a play at the plate pic.twitter.com/A6QFgK6fjg — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 7, 2026

Dalton Rushing continues to find himself in the middle of controversy

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just add this one to the list. Rushing, in just 57 games this season, has found himself in the middle of controversy after controversy for seemingly no reason. In just the first half, Rushing has:

Accused the Rockies of cheating without any evidence because they simply beat the Dodgers

Said "f*** 'em" after Jung Hoo Lee was shaken up on the field after sliding into Rushing at home plate

Dirty slide into second base a day after the Lee incident

Called Miguel Amaya a "fat f***"" after Amaya stole second base on him

Extremely animated timeout call a day after not being granted timeout

Took a pitch that was called a ball, then said "that's a ball" to William Contreras, mocking his challenge attempt — only for the call to be overturned

Refused to challenge pitches that Shohei Ohtani wanted to be challenged, only to be proven wrong

To sum up, Rushing comes off as an overly confident player at best, and beyond that just a bad person. I mean, he's criticizing players' appearances, showing up players and umpires, not caring about injured players and even being a major sore loser. He's a villain because of these incidents, not his play on the field. It feels like he wants to be the bad guy for no particular reason, and that makes him the worst possible person to serve that role.

Dalton Rushing thinks he's earned the right to do whatever he wants

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just as Dodgers fans think the team can do no wrong based on their success, Rushing seems to think that, whether it's because of the team he's on or because he's a good player, he can do whatever he wants. He can stir controversy for no reason with no repercussions. That just isn't how this works, though.

At a certain point, enough is enough. The Dodgers can let some of his antics slide, knowing that he is a productive player and has a lot of upside at a premium position, but how valuable is his on-field performance when he continues to be in the headlines for all the wrong reasons? I mean, Rushing literally won the Dodgers the game on Monday by hitting a walk-off single in the 11th inning, yet this incident with Carrigg is what's generating headlines.

He's important to the Dodgers, but his value on the field does not outweigh the negatives that come from these instances. They might seem minor, but the more they continue to stack up, the more they weigh. Rushing is a good player, but he is not good enough to be as entitled as he seems to be.

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