This Dodgers distraction is no longer worth defending

The Dodgers face a decision on whether to stick with the underperforming catcher or seek a reset before the trade deadline.

Rushing has struggled with both performance and in-game adjustments, drawing rare public criticism from his star teammate.

Shohei Ohtani was visibly upset with catcher Dalton Rushing after a frustrating performance in a key game against the Twins.

Powerhouse franchises like the Los Angeles Dodgers are built to win and survive the occasional distraction.

Not that anyone involved should feel even slightly better about struggling catcher Dalton Rushing.

Rushing went viral earlier this week after incurring two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani’s wrath during a 4-3 victory over the Twins. Ohtani, who typically has Will Smith as his personal catcher, became so frustrated with Rushing that the four-time MVP began calling his own pitches.

The Ohtani-Rushing duo has been mediocre at best, with Ohtani allowing nine runs in 18 ⅔ innings across three starts. Conversely, Ohtani gave up just five runs in the 61 innings he’s pitched to Smith.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman separately approached Rushing during the game in hopes of supporting the 25-year-old backstop.

Ohtani uncharacteristically called Rushing out during a postgame media session, saying the catcher failed to make in-game adjustments for the second straight start. The NL MVP frontrunner also defended his choice to start calling his own pitches, helping him allow only two baserunners over his final four innings.

“I think that was one of the reasons I pitched well,” Ohtani said.

The Dodgers must address their growing Dalton Rushing problem

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rushing wears his heart on his sleeve, and he previously turned heads earlier this year for accusing the Rockies of making "fishy" swing decisions. He also allegedly cursed at Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee following a collision at home plate.

Rushing crushed opposing pitching in April, hitting .348 with seven home runs, 17 RBIs, and an incredible 1.271 OPS. It quickly appeared as if the Dodgers had found their latest star, one capable of slotting in at catcher or first.

Instead, Rushing went all of May without driving in a single run. He’s managed just a .194 average, one home run, five RBIs, and an ugly .565 OPS since May 2.

Smith is on the injured list with a neck injury, and Roberts told reporters that the three-time All-Star still hasn’t resumed baseball activities. There are growing doubts that Smith will return ahead of the All-Star Break.

If Smith was healthy, the Dodgers could easily justify sending Rushing down to Triple-A for seasoning and a wake-up call. Playing passionately is one thing, and striking the right balance of professionalism and aggressiveness, even if you’re not a perennial All-Star, is an easy way to win over fans and teammates. That’s even truer in the modern climate, where bat flips and fist pumps are far more acceptable than they were 20 years ago.

With that said, Rushing has underperformed to the point where the quiet and graceful Ohtani publicly reprimanded him. Very rarely do we see pitchers, let alone the humble Ohtani, rip their catchers to the media.

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is no shame in Rushing potentially needing a reset in the minors, and it’d certainly help his trade value. Smith’s 10-year, $140 million contract has him under team control through 2033, and Ohtani’s presence means the Dodgers almost certainly wouldn’t eventually move their longtime catcher to DH.

Rushing, meanwhile, is a former top prospect who could help land an elite player — Tarik Skubal, perhaps? — before the trade deadline. For as talented as he may be, Rushing is quickly playing his way out of the Dodgers’ long-term plans.

Even with three titles in the last six years, the Dodgers aren’t nearing the end of their championship window. Just because they can survive distractions doesn’t mean they need to put up with it.

Besides, Ohtani may wind up having the final say — and if he wants Rushing gone, then the 2022 second-round pick will be back in Triple-A faster than Ohtani can decide whether he wants to throw a fastball or an off-speed pitch.

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