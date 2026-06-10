Dark horse trade fits for the Pirates and Dodgers to make a run at the NL pennant

The Angels and Rockies could be motivated sellers, creating opportunities for contenders to address their needs before the deadline.

Each team needs specific upgrades — one seeks a reliable starter while the other wants versatile offense and bullpen depth.

The Dodgers and Pirates both hold playoff-contending records but face crowded Wild Card competition as the trade deadline approaches.

Tuesday night’s showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates featured two teams with winning records.

No, you didn’t leave your PlayStation on.

Yes, Paul Skenes and the Pirates remain above .500, even after a 12-3 home loss to the Dodgers. Pittsburgh’s bullpen imploded and allowed 10 runs in the seventh inning. The Pirates are nonetheless 34-33 and only half a game out of the NL’s third and final Wild Card spot. As for the Dodgers, they host an 8 ½-game lead in the NL West, because of course they do.

Both teams still need some help at the deadline, especially with how crowded the NL Wild Card hunt currently is. Five teams are within a half-game of that last Wild Card seed, and the Pirates have an opportunity to break through.

With the deadline rapidly approaching, we’re here to help the Dodgers and Pirates out. For this list, we’re looking beyond the likes of Mike Trout and Freddy Peralta. We’ve identified an ideal pitcher and hitter for each team, and we’ll start off with the youngest player on our list.

Dodgers target: Reid Detmers, P, Angels

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers | William Liang-Imagn Images

Asking the Dodgers to have any sense of faith in their rotation staying healthy for the playoffs is a fool’s errand. You’re better off hoping that Mike Trout finally gets to enjoy a playoff victory.

Too harsh? Too bad.

Speaking of the Angels, they’re well on their way to another 90-loss season. Detmers is a fine back-of-the-rotation starter who can competently pitch into the sixth inning.

Detmers is under team control through 2029, so the Angels might initially be against a trade. Then again, it’s not like anything else they’ve done as an organization over the last 15 years has worked out for them.

Pirates target: Willi Castro, 2B/OF, Rockies

Colorado Rockies first baseman Willi Castro | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

If you’re skeptical that the Rockies would trade Castro only months into a two-year contract, need we remind you of how the Rockies operate? The fact that they even signed a veteran free agent to a multi-year deal is itself a miracle.

Castro’s value is in his versatility, and every legitimate contender would be wise to have such a player on their roster. Even if he’s not the flashiest name, landing Castro would signal that the Pirates truly believe they’re capable of making a playoff push. Why else would you acquire a utilityman under contract through next year?

Dodgers target: Isiah Kiner-Falefa, IF/OF, Red Sox

Boston Red Sox second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Initially, I had the Pirates reuniting with Kiner-Falefa, but this is exactly the kind of move I can see the Dodgers making in a heartbeat.

We should all be able to agree that the Dodgers aren’t benching Mookie Betts for Kiner-Falefa. It doesn’t hurt, though, to have a proven, versatile veteran available if Dave Roberts decides Betts needs a couple of days to reset.

Our question: Would the Dodgers explore using Kiner-Falefa in the outfield, or is he strictly an infielder at this point? Surprisingly, Kiner-Falefa has only played the outfield once since the start of 2024.

Pirates target: Yennier Cano, P, Orioles

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Yennier Cano | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Cano, much like Detmers, is under contract through 2029. The difference, though, is that Cano is a 32-year-old reliever with a sub-3 ERA.

Unless the Orioles completely turn their season around within the month, there is no reason to go into the All-Star Break intending to keep Cano. Optimistic Orioles fans will point out that they’re only two games back of the final Wild Card spot, so giving up now is an awful idea.

However, let’s say for the sake of conversation that the Orioles finish 78-84 and out of the playoffs. In that case, wouldn’t you want them to have maximized Cano’s value?

Which players do you believe the Dodgers and Pirates should acquire ahead of the deadline? Let us know in the comments.

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