Grading all 9 of ESPN's Tarik Skubal trades: Brewers and Pirates can save MLB

One proposal stands out not just for its balance but for the way it aligns with both teams' urgent goals this season.

The Detroit Tigers are in a brutal spot. Yes, they've won back-to-back series and could be getting Tarik Skubal back from the IL as soon as sometime this week, but still - at 27-39, they're tied for last place in the AL Central. Even though they're technically in the postseason hunt thanks to an incredibly weak AL, does anyone think this team is really capable of winning a World Series?

That'd be the only rationale for keeping Skubal, a pending free agent the Tigers are unlikely to pay after the year anyway, past the trade deadline. Still, while it makes most sense to trade him, Detroit would only consider such action if it received the right return. Some of these mock trades from ESPN pass that test, while others would make the Tigers better off holding onto Skubal and hoping.

Athletics acquire Tarik Skubal

Athletics center fielder Lawrence Butler | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The first trade listed is by far the worst of the bunch, so it makes sense that it's labeled "not even close" on ESPN's article. From an Athletics perspective, this is a slam dunk. They clearly need starting pitching, and Skubal, even though they'd never re-sign him, would give them their best chance to get back to the postseason. Acquiring him for this package could not be a bigger win.

With that said, there is no chance the Tigers accept this deal. Prospects Jamie Arnold and Devin Taylor present a good starting point, but while I understand the Tigers might want big leaguers back for Skubal, why would they want Luis Severino and Lawrence Butler? Severino is a fine pitcher, but is he worth the $22 million player option he has for next season? Butler was once seen as a rising star, but he's struggled mightily since his breakout 2024 campaign, even losing his starting job this season. With how he's played, his contract, and the glut of left-handed-hitting outfielders the Tigers already have, I don't see how acquiring him makes any sort of sense.

Tigers grade: D

D Athletics grade: A+

Would this deal get accepted?

The A's would probably do this, as while giving up the prospects hurts, they'd be shedding long-term salary and would drastically bolster their odds of winning now. The Tigers would hang up the phone immediately, though.

Yankees acquire Tarik Skubal

Acquiring Tarik Skubal would give the New York Yankees the best rotation in the sport. Matching up against the likes of Skubal, Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole and Max Fried in a postseason series with Carlos Rodon and Will Warren as depth would be unfair. Given that, it makes all the sense in the world for the Yankees to do what it takes to acquire him, and getting Skubal for a package that doesn't even include George Lombard Jr. would be a huge win.

The problem is, I doubt the Tigers would accept such a package, or at least the one presented here. Spencer Jones is one of the riskiest prospects in the sport, with clear high-end power and speed tools, but a hit tool that looks to hold him back from ever doing much at the big-league level. Carlos Lagrange has electric stuff, but also has clear reliever risk, while Elmer Rodriguez has underwhelmed in the first three big-league starts of his career. Even if the Yankees were to include all three of these prospects, I'm not sure a deal makes sense without the Tigers acquiring a proven arm like Warren or better prospects like Lombard or Dax Kilby.

Yankees grade: A+

A+ Tigers grade: C-

Would this deal get accepted?

The Yankees have no reason not to do this deal, even if it's unlikely they add another long-term starting pitching contract onto their books after this season, but the Tigers would need more to put Skubal in pinstripes.

Rays acquire Tarik Skubal

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Brody Hopkins | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Rays have the best record in the AL, so acquiring Tarik Skubal would put them squarely into World Series contention. It'd be jarring to see the Rays, a small-market team that's rarely gone all-in, make such a move involving a player they'd never re-sign, but it'd be a very cool development. They have the pieces to get the Tigers interested, as you can see from the package above.

This is the best offer from a Tigers perspective thus far. All three of these pitching prospects are in Double-A or better and have real upside. The problem, though, is that the pitcher with the most upside in the deal, Brody Hopkins, has the most risk due to his command issues, and the Tigers wouldn't be acquiring a single proven player in the deal, which feels like something they'd covet.

Rays grade: A

A Tigers grade: B-

Would this deal get accepted?

This wouldn't be a bad offer, but for the Tigers to accept, it feels like the Rays would need to include a better prospect as the headliner, like Theo Gillen or Nathan Flewelling, or a proven big-leaguer with club control (Ryan Pepiot, perhaps?)

Brewers acquire Tarik Skubal

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the same boat as the Rays, as a very good team that almost never makes this kind of deal. Skubal helping to form a big three alongside Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison would put the Brewers in an excellent spot to finally win a Pennant, and in this deal, they'd hold onto their top prospects. That could lead Milwaukee to do the deal, knowing their top prospects would stand pat and Skubal would have such a major impact.

This wouldn't be that bad for Detroit, either. Luis Lara might be a big-league-ready outfielder right now, and while Andrew Fischer is only in High-A, he could be in the majors within the next year and has a ton of upside. Even Coleman Crow as a third piece isn't all that bad, given that he's a big-league-ready starter. What's holding this deal back, though, is that the Tigers would likely prioritize getting a starter with more upside than Crow. The Brewers have a ton of those guys, though, so perhaps something can be done with a little bit of tinkering.

Brewers grade: A

A Tigers grade: B-

Would this deal get accepted?

I'm not sure either side does this. The Brewers should, but they're notoriously risk-averse. The Tigers wouldn't be getting a bad return by any means, but again, it feels like they'd need a better pitcher.

Cubs acquire Tarik Skubal

Chicago Cubs designated hitter Kevin Alcantara | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs need a starting pitcher more than any team on this list, so obviously, Skubal would be an excellent fit. They aren't really in a position to buy with how they've been playing lately, but a starter like Skubal could be enough to get them into the postseason and embark on a memorable run. Plus, this deal doesn't feel like the Cubs would be parting with too much to pass on such a transaction.

Unfortunately, the Tigers probably wouldn't do this deal, because there just isn't enough value here. Pedro Ramirez is the best piece in the deal, as he could easily be the second baseman or third baseman of the future. The rest of the deal leaves a lot to be desired, though. I doubt Kevin Alcantara will hit enough to be more than a fourth outfielder or a defensive-minded center fielder, and while Jaxon Wiggins has clear upside, injury concerns are there, as is the risk of him being a reliever. Ramirez is a good get, but the Tigers will need better pieces around him to consider a Cubs deal.

Cubs grade: A+

A+ Tigers grade: C

Would this deal get accepted?

I'm not sure either side does this deal, either. The Cubs need to win games to be willing buyers, in the words of Jed Hoyer, and this package just doesn't measure up to the others.

Pirates acquire Tarik Skubal

The Pittsburgh Pirates aren't thought of as a Skubal suitor because they don't really need starting pitching and they'd never be able to re-sign him. While a deal is obviously extremely unlikely, can we just think about it for a second? The Pirates are playing as well as they have in a decade, and having Skubal and Paul Skenes start four or five games in a seven-game series could win them a World Series title. I don't think the Pirates would be willing to make such an all-in move, but they'd have enough starting pitching to survive in 2027 and beyond even without Jared Jones, and the other pieces in the deal aren't anything special.

From a Tigers perspective, I like this deal more than the others so far because of Jared Jones. While I'm not sure he's an ace, Jones has frontline stuff and is throwing even harder than he was before undergoing elbow surgery. The right-hander isn't a free agent until after the 2029 campaign, so he'd be in Detroit for a while. Adding in Jhostynxon Garcia, a needed right-handed power bat, and a valuable draft pick, only makes the deal even more interesting.

Pirates grade: A

A Tigers grade: B+

Would this deal get accepted?

Ironically enough, I think the Pirates would say no first, because I just can't see them trading Jones for a rental, even one as good as Skubal. Still, I think this would make sense for the Pirates, and perhaps with another piece, the Tigers could easily say yes.

Blue Jays acquire Tarik Skubal

Toronto Blue Jays first round draft pick JoJo Parker | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays were so close to winning a World Series last season, so they should be going all-in on this season. Skubal would be the definition of all-in. A rotation featuring Skubal, Dylan Cease, Kevin Gausman and Trey Yesavage would be incredibly tough for anyone to beat in October, and now that the Jays are getting healthier, I have little doubt that they'll get there. Parting with two of their best prospects would sting, but Arjun Nimmala would still be in town, and the Jays might have the best chance of any team here to re-sign Skubal, making the idea of trading top prospects for him more palatable.

Unfortunately for Toronto, I'm not sure the Tigers would have interest in this deal. Their lack of interest would have nothing to do with the prospects. JoJo Parker is one of my favorite prospects from the 2025 draft class, and Johnny King rocketed up prospect lists last season. The issue is that both of these players are at least a couple of years away from making it to the majors, and the Tigers should prioritize players who are closer.

Blue Jays grade: A+

A+ Tigers grade: C

Would this deal get accepted?

I think the Jays would do this deal, assuming they're in contention by the deadline, but the Tigers would need players who can help them sooner.

Padres acquire Tarik Skubal

It wouldn't be a star trade piece without mentioning the San Diego Padres, and I fully expect them to be in the Skubal hunt. Should they be, though? Of the teams here, the Padres might be the worst-positioned to win a World Series, and Skubal won't fix their reeling lineup. With that being said, this deal feels up A.J. Preller's alley, as the Padres would acquire the best player available in Skubal, and an intriguing reclamation project with some club control in Spencer Torkelson.

If this offer was made before this season, the Tigers would've hung up immediately, but Ethan Salas has bounced back in a big way. He's re-establishing himself as one of MLB's premier prospects, and Kruz Schoolcraft has a lot of upside himself. The added bonus of getting a few years of Jeremiah Estrada, a premier set-up man with high-octane stuff, makes the return more interesting. Still, I'm not sure a reliever is enough, when Salas is probably at least a year away, and Schoolcraft would need even more time.

Padres grade: A-

A- Tigers grade: B-

Would this deal get accepted?

We're running into the same problem here. The pieces are solid, but the Tigers would want sooner impact than what the Padres can provide. Plus, while I'm sure San Diego wants to buy, I really don't think doing so for a rental makes any sense with how their team looks.

Dodgers acquire Tarik Skubal

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If Skubal is going to be traded, it'd be surprising to see him wind up with a team that isn't the Los Angeles Dodgers, and this exercise only adds more validity to that argument. The Dodgers would be acquiring Skubal, a pitcher who'd make them even heavier favorites to win a World Series title, while giving up a package few teams can match, yet one that wouldn't make Los Angeles sweat a bit. Skubal can simply replace Emmet Sheehan in the rotation, Hope isn't even their best left-handed-hitting outfield prospect at the Double-A level, and Aidan West is only in Rookie Ball, so he won't hold a deal up. Yet, this is the best offer of the bunch.

Sheehan has legitimate frontline upside, and he's under control through 2029. Hope is one of MLB's top outfield prospects, and he's not too far away from making it to the majors. West is more of a lottery ticket, but he's generated a ton of early buzz in his debut professional season. Can the Dodgers offer more? Absolutely. Will they have to? I'm not even sure.

Dodgers grade: A+

A+ Tigers grade: A-

Would this deal get accepted?

I want to say no, but how can I? As mentioned above, there's absolutely no reason for the Dodgers to pass on this deal, knowing Skubal can practically guarantee them a three-peat if he can stay healthy. The Tigers might not want to trade him to the Dodgers and might ask for a third piece that's a bit closer to contributing, but in terms of value, the Tigers would be acquiring a young starting pitcher with upside and club control, a top 50-ish prospect, and a very intriguing dart throw. How can they say no?

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