Dodgers gigantic $180M luxury tax bill speaks volumes about rest of MLB

The biggest bomb of the trade deadline came on Saturday night when the Los Angeles Dodgers stunned the baseball world with a trade for Detroit Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal. The reaction to the return for the best pitcher on the trade market went viral for how light it appeared to be, but an underreported aspect of the trade was how it added even more money to the Dodgers' luxury tax bill.

Skubal received a record $32 million in salary arbitration over the winter and the Dodgers appear poised to cover the remaining $9.4 million owed to him for the remainder of the regular season. As a result, the Dodgers' luxury tax bill could be headed to record territory.

The #Dodgers now project toward a $430M luxury tax payroll for 2026, which would lead to a $180M tax bill at season end. https://t.co/mRPod0wVq2 — Spotrac (@spotrac) August 2, 2026

How the Dodgers' luxury tax payroll stacks up

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers | Brandon Sloter/GettyImages

Assuming they take on all of Skubal's salary, the Dodgers will have a year-end payroll of $430 million for luxury tax purposes. The highest level on this year's tax is $304 million, so the Dodgers will have exceeded that threshold by over $120 million.

The luxury tax penalties escalate dramatically if you exceed the threshold and are a repeat offender, with Los Angeles falling into the latter category after exceeding the competitive balance tax in each of the past five seasons. Each dollar up to a certain threshold is taxed at accelerated rates, with the overages for exceeding the top threshold being taxed at a rate of 110 percent.

As a result, the Dodgers' projected tax bill is expected to approach $180 million, which would be an absurd amount of money paid to exceed the CBT. That figure is higher than the actual payroll totals of 15 teams according to the figures provided by Cot's Baseball Contracts.

What the Dodgers' luxury tax bill says about baseball's competitive balance issues

Fortune Global Forum 2024 - Day 1 | Jemal Countess/GettyImages

MLB owners will point to the Dodgers' absurd luxury tax bill as evidence that competitive balance has gotten out of control. Los Angeles has used deferred money, a sweetheart TV deal and enormous merchandising opportunities with Shohei Ohtani in Japan to generate a ton of revenue that they are happy to re-invest into their payroll to try and win.

While there are loopholes that need to be closed in the new CBA talks, the fact that the Dodgers' tax bill is higher than the major league payroll of 15 teams speaks more to the fact that the sport has far too many owners who would rather not spend money. Many owners simply appear willing to do the bare minimum and pocket their revenue sharing money to increase franchise valuations instead of going all out to win, which is not a sign of a healthy league.

This big market vs. small market divide could be a problem in CBA talks, especially with a lucrative TV contract potentially getting delayed by a year if the owners can't get their acts together. The Dodgers may be the league's figurative boogey man but they are far from the only issue with the state of the game.