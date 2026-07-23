MLB owners have a hidden incentive to avoid the looming lockout next year

A key clause in existing TV contracts could force the owners back to the table sooner than expected if games are missed.

While this baseball season has been filled with a ton of dramatic storylines to track down the stretch, there is a looming dread hanging over the sport. Major League Baseball's collective bargaining agreement is set to expire after the season, and with negotiations on matters like Olympic participation becoming contentious it's hard to see a scenario where there isn't a lengthy work stoppage in the offseason.

The big fly in the ointment has been the owners' pyrrhic quest to add a salary cap to the sport, which will allow them to have more cost control over salaries and increase their franchise values. The MLBPA has been staunchly against a cap, which could lead to a prolonged stalemate as the two sides are on vastly different wavelengths about the sport's salary structure.

The common belief has been that the owners are more willing to sacrifice games for a longer period than the players, who have a limited window to maximize their earning potential. There is, however, a ticking time bomb that could force the owners back to the table sooner than we anticipated.

MLB's TV rights could force a new CBA sooner than expected

Maury Brown of Forbes recently reported that the league has a pressure point in their media rights contracts. As a result of the pandemic and the 2021 winter lockout, the league's television contracts have provisions in place to automatically extend the deals by a year if a minimum season threshold is not meant.

The deal does contain short-term perks for the owners, who continue receiving rights payments early in the season that they would refund once games begin getting played. The longer a work stoppage drags on, however, would trigger a clause that extends the rights agreements for another year.

As of now, the league's TV deals all expire after the 2028 season, which would give MLB an opportunity to negotiate lucrative new deals with FOX, NBC, ESPN, Netflix, TNT and any other interested parties. Pushing those deals off a year could make the landscape more complicated as those parties could decide to push more money towards NFL rights, which may be renegotiated prior to 2029, and other properties like the US Television rights for the 2030 and 2034 World Cups.

It is unclear how many games would need to be missed to trigger this extension, but delaying the rights negotiations a year could cost the sport billions of dollars. While it is possible the owners may believe losing out on those billions would be equalized by getting a cap, it is at least a potential pressure point that players can lean on to avoid it.

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