It certainly feels like baseball has a lot of momentum coming out of an entertaining All-Star Weekend. Tight wild card races in the American League and National League should lead to interesting buying or selling decisions at the trade deadline, but all the on-field drama could come to a halt if the upcoming CBA talks lead to a lengthy lockout after the season.

The two sides publicly sniped at each other during media availability ahead of the All-Star Game, with the MLBPA voicing frustration that the league was using ads on MLB.tv to sell the case for a salary cap to fans. Commissioner Rob Manfred also stuck to his messaging that the owners feel a cap is necessary to restore competitive balance to the league, which has seen the top and bottom payrolls separated by over $400 million in recent years with the luxury tax factored in.

Another sign of discord between the two sides came as reports emerged about disagreements regarding player participation at the 2028 Summer Olympics, which are set to be held in Los Angeles. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on various issues that are causing agita in the Olympic conversation, including the fact that the league wants to make participation for players essentially mandatory — requiring eligible players without a valid reason to serve time on the restricted list.

That designation would last nearly a month, costing players pay and service time for the length of their restricted list stays. Other issues that have arisen include insurance for participating players, which was an issue at this year's World Baseball Classic, and who will pay for the hotel rooms and game tickets to both house players and family members who will join them in Los Angeles for the Games.

Why MLB's Olympic strife is a bad sign for CBA talks

96th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard | Daniel Shirey/GettyImages

The fact that the owners and players can't agree on a participation policy for the Olympics, which was considered a slam dunk coming out of the WBC, is a very bad sign for the tone CBA negotiations will take moving forward. Figuring out how to cover hotel rooms and family member tickets shouldn't be difficult, but the fact that something as small as that is already a big fight is a problem when you look at more complex issues surrounding the CBA.

Every proposal the owners have submitted thus far has made it look like the sport is broke and needs drastic measures to save it, whether that comes from the salary cap or by slashing the amateur draft to 12 rounds while raising the age limit to 20 years old for American-born players. Revenues in baseball are soaring, and a look at the books of the Atlanta Braves, the one publicly traded team in the league and thus the only one that must reveal its finances for investors, shows that they are doing quite well as a business.

The Olympic proposal the owners have submitted is also particularly egregious, essentially mandating participation for eligible players while allowing teams to manipulate service time for anyone who doesn't want to go. Getting the players to the Olympics should be a no-brainer for baseball, which can use the stage of Los Angeles to showcase their best players, but the owners couldn't prevent themselves from submitting a proposal that is extremely lopsided in their favor.

Both sides appear dug in for a fight, which means the likelihood games are missed in 2027 is rapidly increasing by the day. Fans figure to be the big losers here, which could see both missed regular season games and a chance players don't participate in the Olympics, but neither side seems too worried about that right now.