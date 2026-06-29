MLB’s new CBA proposal shows the league is willing to accept a long strike

While the 2026 MLB season trudges on, we’re beginning to feel foreshocks of the league’s looming labor crisis. But man, is that crisis something, and when the earthquake finally hits, everything we’re hearing right now suggests the owners are willing to accept a long work stoppage.

MLB's new CBA proposal makes their priorities absolutely clear

Jun 20, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts after hitting an RBI triple against the New York Mets in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Last week, MLB proposed an inflammatory set of CBA reforms that, among many other limitations, would kill the type of mega-deal that has come to dominate the star player market in recent years. Gone would be the $700 million Shohei Ohtani contract, gone would be its $680 million in deferrals. The maximum length of a free-agent contract would be five years, and while there would be some exceptions for homegrown players, this proposal could not have been a sharper turn from the current financial system.

While we’re still in the period of public broadsides (the final agreement, if and when there is one, will land somewhere in the middle of all this heated rhetoric), this is quite the gauntlet to throw down. It was a calculated assault on the notion that MLB means anything less than the most serious business.

The olive branches in the proposal — namely reduced service time requirements for free agency and increased minimum salaries — hardly obscure the main point: MLB will not just be pursuing a salary cap. They are aiming for an even more aggressive and controllable system than some of their American sports league peers. The number of non-negotiables on both sides has swelled considerably; it may be time to begin stockpiling provisions.

MLB's proposal is not meant to be accepted, just to send a message

Aug 1, 2025; Chicago, IL, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts talk before Major League Baseball and the Chicago Cubs announce the 2027 All Star game at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Is this proposal fair? Short answer: No, but MLB did not intend for it to be. A cap system this restrictive, as well as the overhauled amateur entry system MLB proposed last week, would cost elite players tens of millions of dollars. It was intended to be odious, as any actual compromise would need to be a player-friendly cap, potentially one that is tied to revenue like the NFL’s that players can continuously increase within positional markets. This cap, conversely, will never be accepted — MLB is merely saying, as loudly as they can, that they don’t intend to bend easily.

In the field of conflict resolution, certain scholars discuss what’s called “Ripeness Theory” — the idea that, when there is a seemingly irreconcilable dispute between two parties, there is often a “ripe moment” to begin peace negotiations. The future for negotiations between MLB and the MLBPA arguably depends on when and if the parties see a moment that could lead to common ground.

Maybe that moment will be the All-Star Game, a celebration of the great American pastime that reminds both sides how much they have to lose if they cancel the 2027 season. Maybe it will be the playoffs and a spectacular World Series. Whatever it winds up being, both sides will have to get their vitriol out of their system first.