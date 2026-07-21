Dodgers-Phillies start time: Rain delay updates from Citizens Bank Park on July 21

The Phillies are monitoring the weather, hoping to find a window to play, with most heavy rain expected to pass by 8 p.m. ET.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey, with storms affecting the Philadelphia area.

Rain is wreaking havoc on the MLB schedule on Tuesday night — especially in the Northeast, where the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have already been forced to postpone their games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles. The Philadelphia Phillies are in the path of that same gnarly weather, and while they're still hoping to find a window to play their contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers at some point this evening, the team has already announced that the game will start in a rain delay.

How long will that delay last, and what are the odds we actually see baseball in South Philly on Tuesday? We've got you covered with a full forecast and updates from Citizens Bank Park.

Dodgers-Phillies rain delay updates: No start time yet at Citizens Bank Park

At almost exactly 6 p.m. ET — an hour or so before scheduled first pitch — the Phillies announced that Tuesday's game wouldn't be able to start on time due to storms in the Philadelphia area.

ATTN FANS: Tonight's game will begin in a delay. We expect conditions to improve and plan to play tonight's game.



A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for the area. Please do not travel until conditions are safe and you are able to do so. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 21, 2026

A flash flood warning has gone into effect for large swaths of Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey on Tuesday evening, with serious storms (and, in some cases, even a tornado warning) blowing through the area. Again, things were so bad in the Bronx and Boston that those games were nixed hours before first pitch — and when teams are bailing on the chance to even sell some concessions, you know the forecast is ugly.

Despite those foreboding signs, though, the Phillies have yet to postpone Tuesday's game outright. Clearly they have some reason to believe that these teams can squeeze in a baseball game at some point, and a look at the hour-to-hour forecast reveals a potential window.

Citizens Bank Ballpark forecast: When will rain clear up in Philly?

The brunt of the storm system is passing through the Philly area right now, and while there's still more rain to come, a look at the radar shows there's a good chance that it might pass by to the south of Citizens Bank Park. Here's how the precipitation odds are looking for the rest of the night.

Time (ET) Chance of precipitation 7 p.m. 78% 8 p.m. 40% 9 p.m. 34% 10 p.m. 40% 11 p.m. 69%

Again, Phillies fans should expect rain through at least 8 p.m. ET. And there's still very much a chance that the weather gods don't let up and the two teams wind up having to play a doubleheader tomorrow. But as the evening progresses, most of the heavy rain and wind should have moved through already, and what's left might just miss the ballpark. Keep your fingers crossed.