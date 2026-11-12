Dodgers signal willingness to make big moves at MLB GM Meetings

It took just four games to spark talk about the potential end of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ dynasty.

When the Milwaukee Brewers swept the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series last month, many analysts and commentators talked as though it was the end of an era. Just a year after winning back-to-back titles, the Dodger mystique was supposedly gone.

The lineup was too old and unathletic, the critics said. The starting rotation and bullpen were too injury-prone and inconsistent.

However, the Dodgers aren’t going into retooling or rebuilding mode after winning five straight NL Central titles and 13 in the last 14 years. And this year’s team won 100 games during the regular season.

World Series or bust again in 2027

Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If anything, the Dodgers are doubling down on winning the World Series in 2027 despite a federal investigation into owner Mark Walter’s insurance business. General manager Brandon Gomes made that clear this week during the MLB GM Meetings in Las Vegas.

“It is always easy to say, at this point, what is best for the team,” Gomes said. “But then as you look at the construction of your roster, it’s about making sure you’re balancing and not setting yourself up to potentially hit a slow point or making sure you’re not doing things that disrupt what could potentially be. We want a very long window (of contention), and making sure that stays open.”

Despite Walters’ deep pockets, even the Dodgers are looking to shed some payroll.

Dodgers willing to trade high-priced veterans

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A team source confirmed to FanSided that left fielder Teoscar Hernandez is “available” as he is due to make $25.3 million ($8 million deferred) in the final year of his contract. The source wouldn’t use the same word about Tyler Glasnow, but indications suggest the Dodgers would be willing to part with the right-hander and the $32.5 million he is owed in the final year of his contract in 2027.

However, the Dodgers don’t plan to put any money they might save on Hernandez or Glasgow into a work stoppage fund as a lockout looms on Dec. 2. Instead, they would like to improve their pitching, including adding a dominant reliever, and upgrade over Hernandez in left field.

Two free agents who would fill those gaps are left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon and outfielder Seiya Suzuki. Yet the Dodgers’ biggest target is left-hander Tarik Skubal, the prize of the free agent market.

Dodgers want Tarik Skubal to return

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the biggest splash at this year’s trade deadline, the Dodgers acquired Skubal from the Detroit Tigers for three prospects. The Dodgers are one of at least four teams scheduled to meet with Skubal next week, along with the New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays. The New York Yankees and Tigers are also believed to want to sit down with Skubal and agent Scott Boras.

Skubal is expected to sign the most lucrative contract for a pitcher in MLB history, with $425 million being the number bandied about the most in Las Vegas. That would easily surpass Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325-million deal.

Skubal went 5-2 with a 2.61 ERA in 10 starts with the Dodgers after winning the American League Cy Young with the Tigers in both 2024and 2025.

“We know we love the player, we love the human,’’ Gomes said of Skubal, a two-time Cy Young Award winner. “And you must let things play out to understand what that looks like, and if it’s something that we’re going to execute ultimately.

“He was awesome to get to know. He fit in great into the clubhouse. Obviously, we know what kind of pitcher he is. So, for us, it’s understanding what this all looks like, as far as what does our team need? What does the contract look like? Where does he end up? I don’t know.”