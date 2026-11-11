MLB Rumors from the GM Meetings: Elly De La Cruz trade, Teruaki Sato suitors and more

The MLB GM Meetings are underway in Las Vegas this week. The Dec. 1 lockout has added an air of uncertainty and unpredictably to this year's proceedings. There will be teams hoping to strike now, before new financial limitations are imposed, while others will to wait and see how their payroll is impacted. It's the same for free agents; Tarik Skubal wants to get his $300 million-plus bag ASAP, while other less revered free agents (see: Jazz Chisholm) could be given the cold shoulder until CBA negotiations are resolved. You don't want to pay a guy you're half-confident in max dollars, only for a salary cap to render the deal prohibitive.

Let's dive into some of the latest rumors coming out of the conference rooms in Sin City (with more available from FanSided's own Robert Murray and John Perrotto).

Reds 'never going to say never' on Elly De La Cruz trade

Elly De La Cruz's fourth MLB season was his best yet. He joined the 30-30 club, with an .880 OPS and career-best defensive metrics. He is now three years out from free agency. While there's no immediate pressure on the Cincinnati Reds to trade De La Cruz, he has already rejected a historic extension offer. It's no secret that his long-term future almost certainly lies elsewhere. After a disappointing 2026 campaign for the Reds collectively, there's a reason De La Cruz's name continues to pop up in trade rumors.

GM Nick Krall did not shut down the possibility in comments to the media from Las Vegas (h/t C. Trent Rosecrans):

At the GM Meetings, #Reds Nick Krall said he has not had any trade talks involving Elly De La Cruz. "We haven't had any conversations about him this off season. ... I'm never going to say never, but we haven't had any conversations." — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) November 10, 2026

"We haven't had any conversations about him this off season," Krall said. "I'm never going to say never, but we haven't had any conversations."

The odds are a De La Cruz trade at this stage, especially with all the uncertainty around the lockout, are decidedly slim. That said, if a desperate contender comes knocking with a loaded prospect package, Cincy ought to listen. A De La Cruz trade would immediately elevate the Reds' farm system, plus the three years on his contract aren't a full three years given the expectation for a shortened 2027 season. Then, what if the CBA negotiations involve shorting the arbitration window to five years, rather than six? There is reason for the Reds to maximize De La Cruz's return value before it's too late.

Cubs targeting multiple starting pitchers in free agency

Jed Hoyer - Chicago Cubs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs have a lot on their plate this winter. Damn near the entire rotation from last season is entering free agency: Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Clay Holmes, Kevin Gausman and David Peterson are all coming off the books. Plus, Chicago has to contend with potentially losing two cornerstone outfielders in Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ.

While there will be efforts to improve (or at least maintain) their lineup, it's clear what the Cubs' top priority is: pitching depth.

"Though the Cubs are already signaling a reluctance to seriously pursue Tarik Skubal, according to people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to publicly discuss free agents, the club is looking to acquire at least three established starters and is essentially open to every other pitcher on its offseason preference lists," write Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic ($).

Skubal is the white whale of this free agent class, but several quality starters are available to the highest bidder. FanSided's Jake Elman ranked Skubal alternatives for Chicago, with Sonny Gray, Nick Pivetta and Freddy Peralta at the top of his list. Other potential candidates include Trevor Rogers, Michael King or even international star Kaima Taira, all of whom could pique the Cubs' interest.

Chicago was among the most explosive offensive teams in MLB last season, but their pitching once again faltered in October. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer probably won't stomach Skubal's sky-high price tag, but expect the Cubs to aggressively pursue all other available aces.

Blue Jays are linked to free agent 2B Brandon Lowe

Brandon Lowe - Pittsburgh Pirates | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to be aggressive in free agency, already emerging as a dark horse in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes. Assuming the Jays ultimately balk at Skubal's demands, however, another high-profile name is worth monitoring: second baseman Brandon Lowe.

"As the Toronto Blue Jays seek to augment the offence that ranked last in MLB in runs scored, they’ve shown interest in Brandon Lowe," write SportsNet's Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith. "At this point, both sides have plenty of alternatives, so a little mutual interest opens up possibilities without any promises."

Lowe was dealt from Tampa Bay to Pittsburgh last winter; in his contract year, he bopped 35 home runs, with an .824 OPS and 96 RBI. While Lowe's age is a potential factor in negotiations at 32 years old, he's coming off of his best defensive campaign to date as well. If the Blue Jays believe the veteran left-hander can maintain last season's defensive impact and offensive production, their interest should come as no surprise.

If the Blue Jays plant Lowe at second base, that calls into question the role of 2026 All-Star Ernie Clement, who struggled mightily at the plate down the stretch. Clement is an elite defender in his own right. One possible solution would be move Clement to third base and DH Kazuma Okamoto. Another option would be DH'ing Lowe, although he becomes less valuable if he can't impact the game with his glove.

Five teams linked to Japanese infielder Teruaki Sato

Teruaki Sato - Hanshin Tigers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prized Japanese free agent Teruaki Sato, a 27-year-old third baseman with experience in the outfield, is hoping to blow past Munetaka Murakami's two-year, $34 million contract from last winter. Murakami occupied a similar profile: big left-handed power, with questions tied to his high strikeout rate and defensive projection. Sato could ride Murakami's success to a cushy nine-figure deal.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports five teams connected to Sato at this stage: Philadelphia, San Diego, the Los Angeles Dodgers and both New York teams.

Teams believed to be among those interested in Teruaki Sato, per @Feinsand:



Yankees

Mets

Dodgers

Phillies

Padres pic.twitter.com/n2rb8nWPjZ — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) November 11, 2026

That presents a wide range of potential outcomes for the big-time slugger, who cranked 39 home runs with 106 RBI and a .991 OPS in Japan's NPB this past season. The Phillies, Padres, Mets and Padres would all presumably view Sato as an outfielder; the Yankees probably want him at third base. He could join a ready-made World Series contender with less of a guaranteed role on the Dodgers, or he could join a mid-tier team like the Phillies, where his bat is of far great consequence.

Sato has a chance to be the best bat available this winter, made all the more intriguing by his age and potential longevity. Expect to hear his name pick up steam in the coming days and weeks, as his international posting window mandates a contract before the Dec. 1 lockout.