The only Elly De La Cruz trade the Reds would actually accept

The Cincinnati Reds entered the 2026 with designs on contending. Those didn't pan out in the slightest. It's back to the drawing board now, with the potential for foundational changes. One option: trade superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz with three years left on his deal. Such a trade would replish Cincinnati's farm system and allow the organization to potentially address other needs.

This winter will be the first round of salary arbitration for De La Cruz, who has earned a hefty raise. His refusal to sign a record extension with the Reds, however, hints at a focus on the future. When De La Cruz hits free agency in 2029, he could be in line for a $500 million-plus deal. The Reds will never pay that. So, trading him now and maximizing his value is "absolutely" on the table, per MLB insider Jim Bowden:

Asked Jim Bowden if the Reds would seriously consider trading Elly De La Cruz this offseason.



"Absolutely I do. This kind of trade makes sense for the Reds and the Dodgers. The Dodgers need to be thinking about their next superstar player." pic.twitter.com/03iNx2lHpk — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) October 30, 2026

What should the Reds look for in an Elly De La Cruz trade?

Cincinnati would need a borderline historic haul, in line with what the Nationals received for Juan Soto with 2.5 years left on his arbitration-rate contract. De La Cruz is probably a hair below Soto on the star ladder — and certainly less accomplished — but he has a full three years on his deal, pending the lockout. He also plays a premium position at shortstop, coming off of an elite defensive season. De La Cruz is a rare five-tool superstar (potentially) available before his 24th birthday.

That means multiple top-100 prospects and then some. Whether than means proven MLB contributors or other high-upside prospects is up to Cincinnati. The Reds should only do this trade if it meaningfully elevates their farm system and builds a sustainable, long-term path to contention. The Reds probably won't be World Series-caliber in the next three years with De La Cruz. A trade needs to clear a path to being World Series caliber in the five-plus years after De La Cruz signs his eventual six-figure megadeal in free agency.

Cincinnati's roster needs are plentiful, so talent over perceived "fit" needs to be the operating procedure.

Which teams could be interested in Elly De La Cruz?

Aaron Judge - New York Yankees | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are typically first in line — or close to it — when superstars are made available. See: Juan Soto. The current era of Yankees ownership is more reserved than in years past, but De La Cruz won't cost much financially. This trade comes down to prospect capital; New York has several appealing prospects, ranging from MLB-ready boppers like Spencer Jones and George Lombard Jr., to potential long-term development wins, like 19-year-old shortstop Dax Kilby. De La Cruz addresses a festering wound at shortstop, and gives New York another marquee bat in front of Aaron Judge and Ben Rice.

Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox apparently made a run at De La Cruz before the trade deadline, but Cincy rejected their advances. That made enough sense at the time, with the Reds still in pursuit of a Wild Card spot. Now the clock resets, and the Reds appear more amicable to negotiations. Boston expended significant resources to acquire two infielders — Curtis Mead and Adley Rutschman — instead, but De La Cruz is worth scraping the bottom of the barrel. A long-term foundation of Elly and Roman Anthony sure looks nice on paper.

Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio, David Hamilton - Milwaukee Brewers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Milwaukee Brewers aren't normally the team to push their chips in, but coming off of a World Series victory, Milwaukee faces pressure to avoid the championship hangover. There's a good chance Milwaukee trades World Series MVP William Contreras, who's entering his final year under contract. That creates a need for more thump in the middle of the order. It can also help Milwaukee recoup prospect capital in the event of a De La Cruz trade, which could put names like Jesus Made and Luis Pina — two of the best prospects in MLB — on the block. If the Brewers made a run at Tarik Skubal, why not press for a controllable star like De La Cruz?

Tampa Bay Rays

On the other hand, the Tampa Bay Rays are looking to get over the hump after a lackluster performance in the World Series. Tampa has a deep farm system and, historically, a willingness to sniff around blockbuster trades when it's financially responsible. The Rays would probably re-trade De La Cruz in two years, rather than sign him to an extension, but it's worth it. De La Cruz elevates an already-dangerous lineup, addressing a weak point on the depth chart and cranking the window open for a two-year, all-in push.

Mookie Betts - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers' three-peat bid was cut short with an NLCS sweep. That will probably light a fire under baseball's most aggressive front office. Even after sacrificing multiple top-100 prospects for Tarik Skubal, L.A. has the deepest farm system in MLB and the financial wherewithal to actually extend or re-sign De La Cruz when the moment arrives. The chance to build around De La Cruz long term, as Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and other aging stars decline, is one the Dodgers front office won't take lightly. If De La Cruz is available, just know L.A. will submit a competitive offer. "Parity" be darned.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are desperate and Dave Dombrowski will be looking for ways to salvage his reputation in the twilight of a Hall of Fame GM career. At the end of the day, Philadelphia probably lacks the prospect capital to pull off such a move. That won't stop them from trying. Dombrowski has already opened the door for a Trea Turner position change. That becomes easier to stomach for all involved parties if De La Cruz walks through the door.

Which team can offer Reds the best trade package for Elly De La Cruz?

Los Angeles has the best prospects and the highest risk tolerance, which is a dangerous combination for the rest of the league. Does Cincinnati want to facilitate a new-era Dodgers superteam? Almost certainly not, but this comes down to what's best for business. And what's best for Cincinnati from a pure business standpoint is, in all likelihood, a Dodgers blockbuster.

De La Cruz can immediately bat leadoff or second behind Shohei Ohtani, with Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and breakout rookie Josue De Paula among those providing extra protection. For the Reds, this is a haul. Cincy acquires four of L.A.'s top seven prospects, per MLB Pipeline: outfielder Eduardo Quintero (No. 2), infielder Emil Moreles (No. 4), right-hander Christian Zazueta (No. 5) and outfielder James Tibbs III (No. 7).

This package offers a nice mix of immediate and long-term upside for the Reds. Tibbs cranked 30 home runs with a .941 OPS in Triple-A this season; he would've been in the MLB lineup far earlier for a team like Cincinnati. Eduardo Quintero will also get a chance to earn his spot in spring training. Morales, 20, needs a couple more years of seasoning, but he's a massive power threat with enough defensive cachet to potentially replace De La Cruz at shortstop. Zazueta, the top pitcher in L.A.'s system, is primed to climb the ladder quickly. He displays excellent command over a dynamic three-pitch mix, with special emphasis on his fastball and a tumbler changeup.

Cincinnati remakes its future with four potential high-level contributors, while the Dodgers immediately vault to the top of 2027 World Series odds — and 2028 World Series odds, and 2029 World Series odds, etc. — with plenty of flexibility for more moves down the line.