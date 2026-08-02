This Red Sox trade package for Elly De La Cruz could force the Reds hand

The decision hinges on whether the Reds prioritize immediate contention or bet on a haul of high-upside talent that could accelerate their rebuild.

Though the immediately ill-fated Curtis Mead trade remains the Boston Red Sox' only move of consequence before Monday's MLB trade deadline, Craig Breslow and the front office appear to still be working with aggression. Case in point, Sean McAdam of MassLive reported that the Red Sox had discussions with the Cincinnati Reds about a potential trade for superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz. The Reds, however, balked at any offers that were made at the time.

But as the Red Sox keep their foot on the gas to try and acquire a difference-maker, particularly on offense, perhaps they could get the Reds to budge, especially with Cincinnati reportedly still willing to listen on De La Cruz with a high asking price. And while the Reds also were rumored to want more major-league talent, perhaps the Red Sox could up their offer to a point where Cincy couldn't refuse.

The Red Sox trade package for Elly De La Cruz that Cincinnati would have to accept

Frankly, you could talk me into the idea that the Red Sox might have to pay even more considering how valuable De La Cruz is and the fact that he's under control for three more seasons beyond the 2026 campaign. At the same time, Boston would be sending the Reds two current Top 100 prospects, a rising prospect in Holobetz who just recently was called up to Triple-A, and a former Top 100 prospect in Marcelo Mayer, whose stock has fallen after struggling early in his major-league career.

All that to say, Cincinnati would be getting an absolute haul, which is what it would take to even get them to consider such a trade. Even if there was another piece that would need to be added (and perhaps a prospect inclusion from the Reds to the Red Sox), this should be considered a proverbial framework for the type of trade that would get Cincinnati to move.

Why the Red Sox would make this trade

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just on the most superficial level, it shouldn't be hard to sell Red Sox fans on Elly De La Cruz. They'd be trading for a player who has a .265/.341/.466/.807 slash line over the last three seasons with 162-game averages of 25.5 home runs, 48.6 stolen bases and 33.3 doubles for good measure. He also has an elite arm and range at the crucial shortstop spot defensively. Oh, and let's not forget to mention the fact that he's 24 years old and, again, under control for three more arbitration years after this one.

With Trevor Story's health being a continued concern — and not to mention his highly frustrating and inconsistent play even when he's been active — the Red Sox need to reset the middle of their infield. And the question then becomes if they continue to bank on Marcelo Mayer, wait to hand the keys to Franklin Arias, or use those pieces to get a true cornerstone like De La Cruz into the mix.

Boston's surge in July that has them comfortably in an American League Wild Card spot changes the math there. Yes, Arias looks like an absolute stud and could end up being the No. 1 prospect in baseball if he continues his minor-league dominance. Justin Gonzales has Aaron Judge-esque qualities. Holobetz was just promoted and has performed at every level this season. And the pedigree of Mayer, the former No. 4 overall pick, is still enticing.

And yet, they aren't a proven game-changer like De La Cruz. Adding him to this lineup and this defense would give the Red Sox a distinct advantage in the watered-down American League. More importantly, it would also help their future in the infield, including giving the Red Sox the inside track to potentially sign De La Cruz to a monstrous extension.

It's all about risk-reward, but De La Cruz is one of the few players in baseball truly worth trading a top-five prospect in baseball and a loaded package for.

Why the Reds would make this trade

Red Sox No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Obviously, the Reds simply don't have to trade De La Cruz. They can listen to trade offers and only say yes to one that would truly move the needle for this team's future. One could argue that this is the type of trade that would force Cincinnati's hand to do exactly that.

For one, they could reset the clock a bit with their infield. Based on most reports, the Reds don't appear all that close to extending De La Cruz right now, and thus could be looking at this from a small-market perspective wherein they recognize that they only have three years left with their middle infield star.

At the same time, though, this package from the Red Sox, while it wouldn't immediately help the big-league club, gives them a beautiful mix of potential star power, lottery tickets, and a solid depth addition for their system.

That starts with Arias. He's long been a Top 100 prospect in baseball simply because he has the hit tool and defense to be a factor at whatever level he's playing at. However, his newfound power this season at just 20 years old unlocks superstar potential. He's a different type of player than De La Cruz, but he could have the same type of impact with his two-way ability.

Furthermore, when you throw in the upside that Mayer still has — albeit with more necessary seasoning in the minors — and what the 19-year-old behemoth Gonzales could bring (his exit velocity and power tool are otherworldly, as is his arm in right field), that could give the Reds more core future pieces to really round out a contending roster in the loaded National League. Furthermore, Holobetz would give them more rotation depth as they keep that pipeline rolling.

This isn't to say that such a trade would be a no-brainer proposition for the Reds. However, it is to say that they would be making bets on their future, and not just trying to ride it out with De La Cruz. This is perhaps the maximum value they'll ever see in a trade, which speaks volumes about why they could be compelled to make such a deal.

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