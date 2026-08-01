MLB Insider: Angels pitchers, Luis Arraez, Rays and other trade deadline notes

Several franchises are positioned to make impactful moves that could shift playoff dynamics before August 3.

Multiple teams are closely monitoring key starting pitchers and offensive contributors as the market heats up.

The trade deadline is approaching with high asking prices and talks still in early stages.

The MLB trade deadline is roughly 48 hours away, and word from executives across baseball is that prices remain sky high and that talks are still in the “tire kicking” stage.

“Very quiet,” a high-ranking team official said Saturday afternoon.

Asking prices, however, are expected to come down soon, and that should lead to a flurry of movement on Sunday and Monday. For now, all eyes are on Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal, who has been connected to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays, among others.

Here’s what else I’m hearing around the league.

Angels fielding interest in Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers

MLB: JUL 20 Cardinals at Angels | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Despite the Los Angeles Angels scratching Jose Soriano from his start on Saturday, a trade is not believed to be imminent.

Still, the fact that Soriano was scratched indicates that there is a real chance he is moved before the Aug. 3 deadline, and that there is legitimate interest. Besides Skubal and Reid Detmers, Soriano looms as one of the best starting pitchers on the trade market. He’s posted a 3.29 ERA in 22 starts, along with 127 strikeouts, and is also not a free agent until 2029 — meaning any acquiring team would have him for at least three postseason runs.

While we're on the Angels: Starter Reid Detmers is drawing significant interest, and the asking price is massive, sources say. Detmers, not a free agent until 2029, has posted a 4.03 ERA in 22 starts this season, and scouts who have watched the left-hander say his performance has been meaningfully better than that. There are a ton of Detmers fans throughout the league.

Phillies interested in Luis Arraez

Los Angeles Angels v San Francisco Giants | Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the teams interested in San Francisco Giants infielder Luis Arraez, according to Major League sources.

Arraez, 29, has once again been excellent offensively, hitting .328/.364/.446 with an .810 OPS, four home runs and 43 RBI. But he’s also taken massive strides defensively, emerging into one of the top defensive second basemen in baseball this season, and has also been connected to the Tampa Bay Rays, among others.

Rays looking for rental pitchers

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets | Dustin Satloff/GettyImages

The Rays continue to look for a starting pitcher and are exploring the market for rental starters, according to Major League.sources.

Among the names that the Rays have been linked to include Tarik Skubal and Freddy Peralta. Other rental starters on the market include Clay Holmes, Kevin Gausman, Foster Griffin, Casey Mize, Dustin May, Brady Singer and Robbie Ray.

Jeff Hoffman garnering several suitors

Toronto Blue Jays v San Diego Padres | Orlando Ramirez/GettyImages

Among the teams that make sense for Toronto Blue Jays right-handed reliever Jeff Hoffman include the Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs.

Hoffman, 33, is a player who people throughout baseball believe has pitched meaningfully better than his numbers suggest, and his 2.46 FIP would back that up. He’s also a rare established high-leverage reliever in a bullpen market that lacks options outside of Luke Weaver, Adrian Morejon and Antonio Senzatela, among others.