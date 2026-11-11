GM Meetings tracker: Everything I'm hearing on the Cubs, Drew Rasmussen and more

The most common question question during the GM Meetings in Las Vegas is: “What are you hearing?”

And the answer, well, is that there isn’t anything happening. At least not yet.

Teams are still in the preliminary stage of their offseason plans. But with just weeks to go until the sport potentially gets plunged into the darkness of a lockout, conversations are flying about free agents to pursue and which players might be available via trade. Even if deals aren't actually finalized while all 30 teams are in the same hotel, what starts here while likely result in action days or weeks down the line.

Here's everything I've heard from the lobby on Wednesday.

Rays committed to Drew Rasmussen, eying possible contract extension

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Rasmussen was floated as a potential trade candidate at the start of the winter, with just a $20 million team option for 2027 remaining on his current contract and the Tampa Bay Rays always looking to stay one step ahead of free agency. But the word so far from Erik Neander and Co. is that Tampa wants to keep its ace righty — and in fact, they could consider signing him to an extension.

Rasmussen is coming off of a second straight All-Star season. But he's also 31 years old and has an extensive injury history that could incline him toward taking the financial security rather than waiting to hit the market next winter.

Cubs active on pitching market amid free agency departures

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Chicago may or may not be in on the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes, but they are absolutely active in the pitching market as they search for both starters and bullpen help. With Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Clay Holmes, Kevin Gausman and David Peterson all off to free agency this winter, Jed Hoyer needs to add not just one but two or three arms to his rotation.

Padres considering at least two, maybe three starters

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Also looking for rotation help: the San Diego Padres, with Michael King and Nick Pivetta both hitting the market. AJ Preller was asked at the GM Meetings whether three or four starters was a fair goal to set for the team this offseason, and he seemed to imply even more; I'm not sure whether he was joking or not. Rest assured, though, San Diego wants multiple arms.

Another potential Padres target? One baseball source I spoke with at the GM Meetings posed infielder Mauricio Dubon as a fit. His athleticism and defensive versatility would help San Diego plug several holes.

Extension candidates dominate conversation at GM Meetings

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Extensions for young players continue to be something heard as possibilities in the coming weeks, as teams look for financial security ahead of the lockout. Tampa's Junior Caminero, Cincinnati's Sal Stewart, Atlanta's Drake Baldwin and others all stand out as potential candidates.