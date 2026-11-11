MLB Trade Rumors: Best landing spots for Sandy Alcantara, Steven Kwan and more pending free agents

The MLB trade market is complicated by the looming Dec. 1 lockout, which could truncate the 2027 season. As MLB Network's Jon Morosi noted this week: "MLB trade candidates with one year of control left ... are unlikely to be moved for prospects this month, because teams aren’t sure what kind of 2027 season to expect."

He does, however, note that impending free agents could be traded for other impending free agents in order to "balance the risk." Whether it's a straight contract swap or a more minor prospect package, these stars are all involved in trade rumors ahead of their walk year. Let's try to hand-pick ideal destinations.

RHP Sandy Alcantara

Best landing spot: Chicago Cubs

The Marlins are reluctant to trade Sandy Alcantara, but there comes a time when business needs outweigh personal attachments. Alcantara will be out of Miami's price range as a free agent and he's coming off of a phenomenal season, in which he pitched a league-leading 214.0 innings with a 3.87 ERA and 1.23 WHIP.

Alcantara's durability is such a gift in a league where pitching injuries are reaching epidemic status. He puts his head down and works deep into ballgames, able to limit damage with an elevated ground-ball rate. The dream fit is a team with stalwart defenders on the infield. Not only do the Chicago Cubs boast the best collection of defenders in MLB, but there's a huge void in the Cubs rotation right now. Alcantara's bullish work ethic and dependability would provide tremendous relief.

OF Steven Kwan

Steven Kwan - Cleveland Guardians | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best landing spot: Houston Astros

Several teams need help in the outfield. Steven Kwan is nothing if not consistent; he has a .700-plus OPS in five straight seasons to start his career, with a refined plate approach that allows him to work deep into counts and consistently put himself on base. Kwan's slap-hitting style is a bit old-fashioned, but his vision and control as a hitter are elite. Few MLB players better embody the age-old adage of "taking what the pitcher gives you."

Kwan is also a four-time Gold Glove winner in left field, with a chance to win No. 5 this month. His instincts, paired with a killer arm, allow him to buoy his impact on the field, even when he's lagging at the plate. Several teams could use a sturdy outfielder like Kwan, but the Houston Astros would especially benefit from a leadoff hitter who traffics the base paths so often. Plus, Houston really needs a facelift defensively.

RHP Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan - Minnesota Twins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best landing spot: New York Mets

Joe Ryan has seen his name in trade rumors for a while now. Minnesota very purposefully held on at the trade deadline, hoping for a playoff push that never materialized. With new owners, there's a strong chance the Twins decide to keep Ryan still — at least until the trade deadline, whenever it comes to pass. Then again, a short season could increase the pressure to find some kind of return.

The New York Mets are the current frontrunners in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes. Whether Skubal lands in Queens or not, Ryan should be a target. He'd add depth to a young rotation, with a strong track record of availability and two straight All-Star seasons under his belt. Ryan is one of the best swing-and-miss pitchers in baseball at his best, and the Mets need better run prevention to support a lineup in flux.

RHP Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert - Seattle Mariners | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best landing spot: Atlanta Braves

The Mariners need to swap pitching for hitting. The rotation is overstuffed to the point of excess, not mere depth, and the lineup desperately needs a facelift after subpar campaigns from Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez. Logan Gilbert enters his final year under contract as arguably Seattle's top ace, but the gulf between him and youngsters like Kade Anderson and Emerson Hancock is quite thin.

Should Gilbert end up in an "expiring contract for expiring contract" type deal, as mentioned above, the Atlanta Braves have a couple bats of interest. Should Seattle desire prospects instead, the Mariners can poach a couple Minor League arms from Atlanta's deep stockpile and reset their rotation timeline. Either way, the Braves desperately need a dependable No. 2 behind Chris Sale.

INF Isaac Paredes

Isaac Paredes - Houston Astros | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best landing spot: Philadelphia Phillies

Injuries nuked the Astros' infield logjam last season, and Isaac Paredes delivered in his full-time role with 25 homers and an .808 OPS. Now healthy again, however, the Astros have five All-Star(ish) infielders and four available spots. Paredes enters the final year of his contract as a trade rumors veteran. He knows this song and dance well.

The Philadelphia Phillies are an obvious match, especially if top prospect Aidan Miller requires more seasoning in the Minors. Third base is wide open and the Phillies desperately need a quality right-handed bat with some thump. Paredes' heavy-pull profile should play well at Citizens Bank Park, and though he's not going to meaningfully improve Philly's defensive outlook, his glove is much better than Alec Bohm's.

RHP Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen - Tampa Bay Rays | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best landing spot: Toronto Blue Jays

The Rays typically don't have a problem trading within the division, as evidenced by the Shane Baz trade last winter. Drew Rasmussen's status as a top-five Cy Young candidate may change that calculus a bit, but he's entering his final year under contract and Tampa, almost without fail, trades expensive stars before they actually become expensive.

It's hard not to point to the Toronto Blue Jays, which could form one heck of a rotation with Rasmussen, Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano and Trey Yesavage, without breaking the bank (yet). We know Toronto will throw its hat in the ring for Tarik Skubal, but Rasmussen is only a few rungs below him on the star ladder and he should come at a far more modest price — both now, and as an extension candidate in 2028.

SS Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena - Houston Astros | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best landing spot: Atlanta Braves

Houston could trade either Paredes or Jeremy Peña — or both, depending on how the front office wants to manage its finances and proceed after the single worst division-winning season of all time. Peña offers a refined hit tool, with solid power and defense at a premium position. He does not draw walks and his aggression can get the best of him on occasion, but he's too productive not to command vast interest as a trade candidate.

We again circle back to Atlanta, where shortstop has been a position of woe for a couple years now. The Braves also need a bit more depth to their lineup regardless of position, as it does not feel like Austin Riley or Ozzie Albies will ever truly turn it around. Peña's approach should play nicely behind on-base threats like Drake Baldwin, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson.