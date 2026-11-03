One move every MLB team needs to make to dethrone the Brewers next year

The Milwaukee Brewers will be hunted next season for the first time since the franchise began in 1969 as the Seattle Pilots.

The Brewers won their first-ever World Series title last week, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in five games. The other 29 MLB teams will be looking to dethrone Milwaukee next season, putting the team that plays in the game’s smallest television market in a unique position.

Here is one move each of those 29 teams need to make to overtake the Brewers. The easy answer for all of them is to sign Tarik Skubal, the best free agent on the market. Of course, that isn’t feasible, so we came up with a unique move for everyone.

Arizona Diamondbacks: Sign LHP Trevor Rogers

The Diamondbacks had the best record of any team that didn't reach the postseason this year and could use at least one more quality starter to get to the playoffs next season. Rogers would fit nicely into the rotation alongside fellow left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and right-handers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Pfaadt.

Athletics: Sign RHP Zac Gallen

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

The Athletics desperately need a No. 1-type starter, but it is hard to imagine them spending that kind of money until next winter, which will lead into the franchise moving from West Sacramento to Las Vegas. Signing Gallen would give the Athletics a chance to build their own ace, as the veteran right-hander should enter a soft market after posting a 5.27 ERA over the last two seasons with the Diamondbacks.

Atlanta Braves: Sign RHP Kevin Gausman

The Braves don’t have a talent problem in a rotation headed by left-hander Chris Sale, but they do have a durability issue with their starting pitching. Signing Gausman would give Atlanta a true workhorse, as the righty has made at least 31 starts and pitched 174.1 innings in each of the past six seasons.

Baltimore Orioles: Sign RHP Sonny Gray

Cleveland Guardians v. Boston Red Sox | Natalie Reid/GettyImages

The Orioles need someone who can immediately anchor their rotation, and Gray could fill that void without busting the budget. Gray, 36, contemplated retirement at the end of last season and is not expected to ask for anything longer than a one-year guaranteed contract with an option for 2028.

Boston Red Sox: Sign OF Randy Arozarena

The Red Sox need another big hitter in their lineup, particularly someone with right-handed power. Arozarena would be an upgrade and let Boston use their outfield depth to improve elsewhere, most notably by trading Jarren Duran and/or Masataka Yoshida.

Chicago Cubs: Sign RHP Freddy Peralta

American League Championship Series: Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Six | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

Some matches are just natural, and that’s the case here as the Cubs need a top-of-the-rotation starter. Peralta is familiar with the National League Central from his days with the Brewers, and he played for six seasons under Cubs manager Craig Counsell while both were in Milwaukee.

Chicago White Sox: Sign LHP Shota Imanaga

The White Sox made a stunning run to the postseason after three consecutive 100-loss seasons but ultimately ran out of starting pitching in their loss to the Guardians in an American League Division Series. Signing Imanaga would stabilize their young rotation and give them the satisfaction of stealing a player away from the crosstown Cubs.

Cincinnati Reds: Trade for OF Teoscar Hernandez

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One | John Fisher/GettyImages

The Dodgers want to trade Hernandez to open a spot in left field for rookie Josue De Paula next season, and the Reds could use a veteran right-handed hitter with power in hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park. Cincy likely wouldn’t have to give much and could also get the Dodgers to pay down part of Hernandez’s $22 million salary for 2027.

Cleveland Guardians: Sign OF Taylor Ward

Ward is a buy-low candidate after hitting just seven home runs with the Orioles and Mariners this year. However, the veteran had an outstanding .359 on-base percentage, and he is just a year removed from a 34-homer season with the Angels in 2025.

Colorado Rockies: Sign LHP David Peterson

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game Two | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

It’s a mystery why the Rockies haven’t concentrated more on acquiring ground ball-inducing pitchers to counteract playing their home games at mile-high altitude in Denver. Peterson gets hitters to hit the ball on the ground consistently and understands the dynamics of pitching in thin air after starring in high school in Aurora, Colo.

Detroit Tigers: Sign RHP Hiromi Itoh

This might not be the sexy move Tigers fans are hoping for, but Itoh is expected to be the best international free-agent pitcher on the market. The 29-year-old right-hander has a 65-51 record and 2.91 ERA in 154 games over six seasons in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball and would add even more depth to a rotation with plenty of young, enticing options for next year.

Houston Astros: Re-sign RHP Bryan Abreu

American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros - Game Two | Kenneth Richmond/GettyImages

The reliable right-handed set-up man to Astros closer Josh Hader has become a free agent, and Houston would be wise to re-sign Abreu. In eight seasons and 383 games, all with the Astros, Abreu has compiled a sparkling 2.83 ERA.

Kansas City Royals: Trade for RHP Ryan Helsley

The Royals need help at the back of their bullpen, and Helsley might be a good change-of-scenery candidate after struggling with the Mets and Orioles over the last two seasons. The 32-year-old had a 49-save campaign for the Cardinals just two years ago, and the Orioles might eat a portion of Helsley’s $14 million salary next season.

Los Angeles Angels: Sign 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One | Mike Stobe/GettyImages

The Angels certainly need to, ahem, jazz things up after losing 100 games this past season for the first time in franchise history. Chisholm hit 19 home runs and stole 41 bases this year for the Yankees in a down season but certainly would be a dynamic addition to the Halos’ offense.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Sign LHP Adrian Morejon

The Dodgers already have two high-priced relievers in left-hander Tanner Scott and right-hander Edwin Diaz, yet they still need bullpen help. Stealing Morejon from their Southern California rival Padres would strengthen the team's chance of winning a third World Series title in four years.

Miami Marlins: Move Agustin Ramirez to first base

Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs | Jayden Mack/GettyImages

The best move the Marlins could make is an internal one, because Ramirez has no place to play after rookie catcher Joe Mack emerged in 2026. Ramirez hit 21 home runs as a rookie in 2025, showing the power preferred at first base, and Miami needs more corner pop to make some real noise in the NL.

Minnesota Twins: Sign OF Victor Robles

With Byron Buxton set to be the Twins’ primary designated hitter, rookie Walker Jenkins will likely start in center field in 2027. Minnesota, though, could use some protection in center field in case Jenkins struggles, and the veteran Robles would be a solid stopgap and platoon option.

New York Mets: Sign LHP Tarik Skubal

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One | Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

It is hard to picture big-spending Mets owner Steve Cohen standing pat after his team finished last in the National League East this year for the first time since 2003. Skubal, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, is easily the best player in free agency and could lead a rotation that includes intriguing youngsters like Nolan McLean, Christian Scott and left-hander Zac Thornton.

New York Yankees: Re-sign RHP David Bednar

The headline-grabbing move would be to trade for Padres closer Mason Miller. However, Bednar is also an All-Star closer in his own right, and the Yankees wouldn’t have to give up three top prospects like they would in a deal with San Diego.

Philadelphia Phillies: Trade for OF Steven Kwan

American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians - Game Five | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

The Phillies have plenty of power, but they could use another hitter in their lineup with premier contact skills. Kwan fits that profile, and the Guardians’ asking price may not be as large as expected with the two-time All-Star eligible for free agency at the end of next season.

Pittsburgh Pirates: Re-sign 2B Brandon Lowe

Lowe had the best offensive season ever by a Pirates second baseman in 2026, hitting 35 home runs and driving in 96 runs after Pittsburgh acquired him from the Rays in an offseason trade. Even though Lowe is 32 and will be expensive, the Pirates won’t be able to replace him offensively.

St. Louis Cardinals: Sign RHP Robert Stephenson

Los Angeles Angels v Cleveland Guardians | Brandon Sloter/GettyImages

The Cardinals need a reliable closer following Riley O’Brien’s second-half meltdown in 2026 but won’t pay the price, either financially or in player capital, at this stage of their rebuilding. However, a resurrection candidate who could pay off big is Stephenson, who was limited to 12 games during his three seasons with the Angels because of injuries but has the stuff to be an All-Star closer.

San Diego Padres: Re-sign RHP Michael King

King just opted out of the last two years of his three-year contract and became a free agent. King will be expensive but says he is open to staying in San Diego, and the Padres’ new ownership group could buy goodwill with fans by keeping him.

San Francisco Giants: Sign OF/DH Seiya Suzuki

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game Two | Orlando Ramirez/GettyImages

The Giants are already stuck with many bad contracts, but Suzuki is still an effective hitter and coming off the best of his four seasons with the Cubs. Suzuki would provide a significant boost to a franchise and fan base low on morale following a 97-loss season.

Seattle Mariners: Trade for OF Jarren Duran

Duran is clearly a change-of-scenery candidate, and the Red Sox are very open to trading the left-handed hitter. He would be a welcome addition to a Mariners offense that flatlined this past season, and Seattle would now be willing to trade a starting pitcher such as George Kirby to acquire a bat.

Tampa Bay Rays: Trade for OF Bryan Reynolds

Milwaukee Brewers v Pittsburgh Pirates | Justin Berl/GettyImages

Reynolds has four years and $61 million remaining on his eight-year, $106.75-million contract, which might be steep for the Rays. However, they proved short on hitters in the postseason, and Reynolds would give them an offensive performer with a strong track record without having to pay a ransom to the Pirates.

Texas Rangers: Sign RHP Chris Bassitt

The Rangers could use one more veteran starter after finishing one game behind the division-leading Astros in the AL West. Bassitt is 37 but made at least 30 starts in four straight seasons from 2022-25 before being limited to 22 games last year with the Orioles because of a balky back.

Toronto Blue Jays: Sign LHP Jakob Junis

Tampa Bay Rays v Texas Rangers | Ron Jenkins/GettyImages

The Blue Jays missed the playoffs this year after coming within a whisker of knocking off the Dodgers in the 2025 World Series. They don’t necessarily need splashy transactions this winter, but adding a pitcher on the margins like Junis, who can start and relieve effectively, is the type of move that could pay dividends.

Washington Nationals: Sign 1B Rhys Hoskins

Designated hitter James Wood is blossoming into one of MLB's top offensive players with his power and speed. However, Wood and second baseman CJ Abrams can’t carry the offense alone, and taking a flier on a slugger like Hoskins could make a difference.