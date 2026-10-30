Way-too-early 2027 World Series odds: Teams we're buying, selling before free agency

While Milwaukee Brewers fans should go out of their way to celebrate the franchise winning its first World Series title, MLB fans as a whole have the offseason and the 2027 season to look forward to. The expected lockout is bound to be a major buzzkill, but for now, fans can (and should) dream of their team accomplishing what the Brewers just did. After all, when last season ended, the Brewers only had the 11th-best odds of winning it all.

With that in mind, here's a look at where the odds stand a couple of days after Milwaukee's World Series victory and which teams we're higher and lower on than Vegas just before the start of free agency.

Full 2027 World Series odds (as of Oct. 30)

Here's a look at the 2027 World Series odds just before Halloween, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Yes, even the Colorado Rockies technically have a chance, even if they're the longest of possible longshots.

Team Odds 2026 record (postseason finish) Los Angeles Dodgers +360 100-62 (lost NLCS) Milwaukee Brewers +600 103-59 (won WS) New York Yankees +750 93-68 (lost ALDS) Tampa Bay Rays +1800 98-64 (lost WS) Boston Red Sox +1800 87-75 (lost ALWC) Chicago Cubs +2000 89-73 (lost NLWC) Atlanta Braves +2000 94-68 (lost NLDS) Philadelphia Phillies +2200 88-74 (lost NLWC) Houston Astros +2200 81-81 (lost ALWC) Cleveland Guardians +2200 85-77 (lost ALCS) Seattle Mariners +2200 76-86 (missed playoffs) New York Mets +2500 74-88 (missed playoffs) Toronto Blue Jays +2700 79-83 (missed playoffs) Chicago White Sox +2700 84-78 (lost ALDS) Detroit Tigers +3000 76-86 (missed playoffs) San Diego Padres +3000 91-71 (lost NLDS) Baltimore Orioles +3300 79-82 (missed playoffs) Texas Rangers +3500 80-82 (missed playoffs) Pittsburgh Pirates +3500 82-80 (missed playoffs) Arizona Diamondbacks +3500 86-76 (missed playoffs) Minnesota Twins +4000 77-85 (missed playoffs) Miami Marlins +4500 80-82 (missed playoffs) Athletics +5000 64-98 (missed playoffs) Kansas City Royals +8000 69-93 (missed playoffs) St. Louis Cardinals +10000 77-85 (missed playoffs) Washington Nationals +10000 77-85 (missed playoffs) Los Angeles Angels +12500 62-100 (missed playoffs) San Francisco Giants +12500 65-97 (missed playoffs) Cincinnati Reds +15000 75-87 (missed playoffs) Colorado Rockies +30000 58-104 (missed playoffs)

All I can say is it's quite disrespectful to rank the Brewers below the Los Angeles Dodgers in World Series odds after Milwaukee embarrassed L.A. in the NLCS. Obviously, the Dodgers will be very good, but should we really be doubting the champs anymore? Milwaukee isn't the only team that should be feeling disrespected in these odds.

2027 World Series odds we're buying ahead of MLB free agency

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York Yankees +750

I know, I know, the New York Yankees were just swept in the AL Division Series and have consistently fallen short in the postseason. With that being said, isn't that exactly what we were saying about the Brewers before they finally broke through? Can we use consistent postseason failure as a reason to bet against a team anymore when they've shown an innate ability to get there?

We know the Yankees will get to October. It's about them showing up at the right time. They have to prove they can do it, but we can also look at their roster and see that they're more than capable. Their starting rotation is as good as it gets, led by Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and a ton of depth. Their bullpen isn't great on paper, but Matt Blake has shown an ability to get the most out of relievers off the scrap heap.

Lineup-wise, this team could certainly use another big bat or two, but let's not forget that Ben Rice led the majors in home runs this postseason despite only playing in five games, and that Aaron Judge wasn't even playing. The dynamic duo of Rice and Judge is outstanding, and guys like Cody Bellinger, Luis Garcia and George Lombard Jr. shouldn't be overlooked.

The talent on their roster, the AL being as bad as it is and the Yankees simply being due are why I am in on them as of now.

Toronto Blue Jays +2700

The Toronto Blue Jays went from being two outs away from a World Series title in 2025 to missing the playoffs entirely in 2026. That's bad, but let's recap what happened this season. Not only were the Jays decimated with pitching injuries, but their offense finished with the fewest runs scored in the majors. A big reason for that has to do with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting nine home runs in 144 games. He didn't even hit a home run at home until mid-September. Perhaps this is a hot take (it isn't), but I have full confidence in Guerrero bouncing back and playing at a star level in 2027.

There's some talent around him, too. When healthy, Alejandro Kirk is one of the most underrated catchers in the league. Kazuma Okamoto just hit 33 home runs in his first MLB season. Anthony Santander should be healthy after missing all of 2026. This team certainly needs more offensive talent, but the Jays have shown a willingness to spend big in free agency, and they happen to have a lot of money coming off their books. Why can't they add multiple big bats?

And on the pitching side, they're in a great spot. Dylan Cease is one of the best pitchers in the sport, Trey Yesavage should be healthy, Jose Soriano arrived at the trade deadline, and Louis Varland is a truly elite closer. Despite all of their injuries, the Jays had a top-10 staff ERA this past season. If they're able to add some power to their lineup, they should be in a great spot. I like them, especially at their odds.

San Diego Padres +3000

San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the three postseason opponents the Brewers faced, it's hard to argue against the fact that the San Diego Padres were the toughest team for Milwaukee to eliminate. Sure, the Padres lost the best-of-five series in four games, but each game was decided by two or fewer runs. The Padres were in every game, and if it weren't for a rare Mason Miller blown save, who knows what would've happened?

Speaking of Miller, he's still in San Diego, and even if Adrian Morejon were to depart, the Padres' bullpen would still be one of the best in baseball. Their lineup has some question marks, but with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill looking more like the stars we expect them to be down the stretch, why can't this team score runs, especially with top prospect Ethan Salas set to embark on his first full MLB season? The rotation is admittedly an issue, especially with Michael King opting out of his contract, but that also was the case this past season, and the Padres still managed to earn the top Wild Card spot in the NL (and make easy work of the Cubs in what was supposed to be a competitive series). Plus, if there's an executive I trust to make deals to address needs, it's AJ Preller.

The Padres have their work cut out for them given the state of their rotation, especially when they play in the same division as the Dodgers, but why do they have the longest odds of every team that made the playoffs in 2026 to win the Fall Classic in 2027? Why does a Tigers team that just finished 10 games under .500 and will be without Tarik Skubal have the same odds as the Padres? At these odds, you have to love the Padres, especially if Preller is able to add rotation talent this winter.

2027 World Series odds we're selling ahead of MLB free agency

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay Rays (+1800)

Perhaps I am being disrespectful. The Tampa Bay Rays were the best team in the AL all year, and represented the league in the Fall Classic. Most of their core should still be in place, too, especially if they don't flip Drew Rasmussen after exercising his club option. With that being said, it feels like the Rays were a byproduct of the AL being awful, and with my expectation that the Yankees and Blue Jays will be better, the Rays are bound to fall off, right?

The pitching is good, but how sure are we that Bryan Baker will repeat his random breakout year? Can the Rays recover from expected losses of Freddy Peralta and Nick Martinez in free agency, especially given Shane McClanahan's injury history? And while the lineup has three high-end pieces in Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz and Jonathan Aranda, let's not forget the fact that Ryan Vilade hit second for the Rays in Game 3. Let's not forget the fact that Jonny DeLuca, a light-hitting, defense-first outfielder who hit .180 in the postseason, hit fifth in Games 4 and 5.

Is a lineup with Liam Hicks and Chandler Simpson being their fourth- and fifth-best hitters in whatever order you want to put them in, really good enough to win it all? Credit the Brewers' pitching, but the Rays scored just 12 runs in five World Series games, never topping four in a single contest. They averaged roughly 3.3 runs per game in the postseason, and despite Caminero's power output, they were only 22nd in the regular season in home runs. Sorry, I do not believe in this offense enough to bet on them to get back to the Fall Classic, let alone win it.

Philadelphia Phillies (+2200)

I can see the vision here to an extent. When you can field a rotation consisting of Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo (with Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter as well), you're going to be in a lot of baseball games, and you're going to have a chance to win short postseason series. What else do the Philadelphia Phillies have going for them, though?

The bullpen was so bad that Jhoan Duran was the only reliever the Phillies could realistically trust in the postseason, and even he blew a save. The lineup scored just nine runs in three postseason games this year and has a history of falling short when it matters most. With Trea Turner and J.T. Realmuto regressing heavily, it feels like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are their only somewhat reliable hitters.

If the Phillies spend a truckload of money on a couple of big bats and key relievers, perhaps I can buy into them. Their rotation is that good. However, given all the long-term money they have tied up, I have my doubts that they'll be willing to go nuts in the offseason. They'll probably get back to the playoffs, but without serious lineup additions, I cannot take this team seriously again.

Houston Astros (+2200)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, the Houston Astros made the playoffs in 2026, but they did so with an 81-81 record. They won perhaps the weakest division in MLB history and then were swept at home by the Chicago White Sox in the Wild-Card series, showing that they never truly belonged in the playoffs. Guess who ranks five spots below Houston in the World Series odds? That'd be the Chicago White Sox. Huh?

It's hard to bet against a team with Yordan Alvarez, Hunter Brown and Jeremy Pena as centerpieces, especially in a weak division, but are we sure Pena, who is entering his final year of club control and is unlikely to extend with Scott Boras as his agent, will be on the team? Are we sure Alvarez, the likely AL MVP winner who has an injury history, will stay healthy again? Are we sure Brown, who had a spotty 2026, will reclaim his ace form?

And the depth all around their stars is lacking. The outfield was arguably the worst in the league on days Alvarez was the designated hitter and looks even worse now with Daulton Varsho ticketed for the open market. Their rotation doesn't feature any truly trustworthy names behind Brown, and while Josh Hader is still there, Bryan Abreu, their second-best reliever, is a free agent.

It's not like Jim Crane has shown a desire to spend much money to fix holes, and the Astros' farm system remains one of the worst in the sport. Oh yeah, we don't even know who their GM and manager will be in 2027 as of this writing. There are just so many reasons why the Astros shouldn't be in the top 10 of World Series odds for next season.