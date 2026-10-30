Why the Brewers’ World Series win could be the start of MLB’s next dynasty

Not only did the Milwaukee Brewers win the World Series, but they dominated en route to doing so. They won 103 regular season games, the most in the majors. They then proceeded to go 11-2 in the playoffs, slowing down the red-hot Padres, sweeping the two-time defending champion Dodgers, and beating the Rays in five games, with the only loss coming in extra innings.

It's hard for teams, especially those in small markets, to pull off a dynasty, but after watching this year's Brewers team and looking at their organization as a whole, they have the pieces to win several World Series titles in the next handful of years. Here's every reason why you should believe that, too.

The Brewers' core is young and under control for a while

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most importantly, look at the Brewers' core. It's filled to the brim with young talent that isn't approaching free agency for another while.

Player Age Free agent year RHP Jacob Misiorowski 24 2031 OF Jackson Chourio 22 2033 (club options in '32 and '33) 2B Brice Turang 26 2029 RHP Logan Henderson 24 2031 LHP Aaron Ashby 28 2029 (club options in '28 and '29) RHP Abner Uribe 26 2030 SS Cooper Pratt 21 2034 (club option in '34) OF Garrett Mitchell 27 2028 LHP Robert Gasser 27 2030 OF Luis Lara 21 2035 (club options in '33, '34, '34)

There are certainly some exceptions. Brandon Woodruff and Jake Bauers is slated to hit free agency in the coming days, and both William Contreras and Trevor Megill are one year away from testing the open market. Even despite that, though, the vast majority of this Brewers' core is well under the age of 30 and under control for at least the next couple of years.

When you have such quality talent under cheap club control for as long as the Brewers do, they can string competitive seasons together, even if they don't spend to the level of most of their competitors.

The Brewers have one of the best farm systems in MLB

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesús Made | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Brewers might lose some key players to free agency and trades in the coming months, but they're also in a position to replenish some of what they're likely to lose by promoting prospects in their farm system. We saw how valuable Cooper Pratt was in the World Series in his rookie year, and what if I told you Milwaukee has even better prospects on the rise?

Jesus Made is probably the best non-debuted prospect in baseball, and at just 19 years of age, he's coming off a strong year in Double-A. It's entirely possible, if not likely, that he'll be MLB-bound sometime next season. The same goes for Luis Pena, another 19-year-old infielder who ranks within the top 30 of FanSided's top 100 prospect list, who ended the year at the Double-A level.

Even beyond those future stars, Milwaukee has lesser-known, impactful prospects waiting in the wings, such as Andrew Fischer, Tyson Hardin, Braylon Payne, Jett Williams, and Jeferson Quero (I could name more, but I won't). Milwaukee has shown an ability to acquire and develop young talent more consistently and efficiently than just about every organization. When you can do that annually, it becomes a lot easier to sustain a high level of winning.

The Brewers have proven they can remain competitive no matter who they lose

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a good chance the Brewers will lose Bauers to free agency. There's a good chance they'll strongly consider trading one or both of Megill or Contreras this offseason before risking losing them in free agency the following year. These revelations can be tough to come to terms with, but at this point, can Brewers fans doubt this front office?

In the past several years, the Brewers have traded stars like Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and Freddy Peralta, and while the returns haven't always been exciting, guys like Robert Gasser, DL Hall and Joey Ortiz played key roles in this year's World Series win. If the Brewers decide to trade Contreras and/or Megill, who's to say they won't acquire more young talent ready to compete on a championship-caliber team?

Even assuming the Brewers lose Jake Bauers to free agency, it's not as if they've never experienced that before. Just a few years ago, Willy Adames left on a massive deal with the Giants, and not only has Adames struggled in San Francisco, but the Brewers have clearly replaced him with Pratt, Ortiz and their glut of other shortstop prospects.

At the end of the day, while the Brewers only have one World Series win to their credit, they've made the playoffs in eight of the last nine years with six division titles (including four in a row). The only year in which they missed the playoffs, 2022, they still went 86-76, a record good enough to make it in most years nowadays with the addition of the third Wild Card.

Matt Arnold has proven time and time again that he can field competitive teams on shoestring budgets, no matter who the Brewers lose during the offseason. Now, with the World Series monkey off the franchise's back and with all the talent in the world up and down the organization, Brewers fans should be as confident as ever that they can be MLB's next great dynasty.