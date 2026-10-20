The best MLB trade candidates available before the lockout

While this year's free agent market is not expected to be strong, the trade market should be filled with all sorts of different options.

Teams are always looking for catching reinforcements, and William Contreras looms as a possibility. There are impact starting pitchers who will be the subject of trade calls, plus difference-making bats who could be on the move. Let’s dive into some of the top options that will be asked about in trade talks.

C William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

Contreras is a vital part of what the Milwaukee Brewers do and is someone manager Pat Murphy values immensely. But so, too, were Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader, Freddy Peralta and Devin Williams, and all were traded with one year remaining on their contracts.

Contreras will be entering the last year of his deal in 2027, and with so many teams needing catching, he will surely draw trade interest. Right now, with the Brewers reaching the World Series, they are not thinking about such a scenario. But other teams are surely monitoring the situation, and it would be very easy to see a team such as, say, the New York Yankees calling to see what it would take to acquire Contreras.

SS Jeremy Peña, Houston Astros

American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros - Game Two | Kenneth Richmond/GettyImages

There was buzz that the Astros could move Peña at the trade deadline, but such a scenario never felt likely. If anything, that conversation would be had in the offseason.

The Astros are now without a general manager, which complicates matters. Peña isn’t a free agent until after the 2028 season, so they don’t have to make a move now. But this is a situation similar to Kyle Tucker, where a star player is nearing the end of his deal. And Peña happens to be represented by Scott Boras, who is known for not doing extensions and preferring his players establish their values in free agency. This is one to watch going forward.

OF Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians - Game Five | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

Another player who will be entering the final season of his contract, Kwan is a player on the radar of teams across the league. The Padres make sense. The Cubs make sense. The Phillies make sense. A bunch of teams make sense.

Kwan ranked sixth in fWAR from June 30th through the end of the regular season and is highly regarded in other front offices. He’s been the subject of trade rumors in the past, with some who expected him to be dealt at the 2025 deadline. And this might finally be the moment when he’s moved.

INF CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals

New York Mets v Washington Nationals | Mitchell Layton/GettyImages

Abrams has been the subject of repeated trade interest from teams, but the Nationals have held onto the star slugger. Teams are expected to keep calling about Abrams, but Paul Toboni and the front office have set a very high asking price on their star infielder.

The big question surrounding Abrams is: Will he remain at shortstop or will he move to the outfield? Some folks believe his long-term future will be the latter. Still, a player with his ability and production — .261/.336/.497 with 33 home runs and 106 RBI — and his youth (26 years old) is going to draw massive interest. There is skepticism that he’ll be traded, but it’s easy to see a scenario where another team meets Toboni’s asking price.

SS Zach Neto and LHP Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners | Olivia Vanni/GettyImages

And finally, let’s pair two of the top assets on the trade market. There’s a looming ownership change and uncertainty in the front office that makes the statuses of Neto and Detmers uncertain this winter. Are they moved? That’s something plenty of front offices are wondering.

Neto is a stud everyday shortstop who would seemingly benefit from a change of scenery, and there were a long list of teams interested in him this past deadline. Detmers, meanwhile, was surprisingly not dealt — but holding onto the left-hander will ensure that the Angels can get more teams in the bidding in the winter, when there is more financial flexibility for teams. It’s easy to see a scenario where at least one is moved this winter before the lockout.