MLB insider: Steven Kwan trade is back on the table after Guardians' ALCS exit

The trade rumors have surrounded star outfielder Steven Kwan for years. And with the Cleveland Guardians eliminated from the postseason on Monday night, those rumors are bound to heat up once again.

Kwan, 29, is entering the final year of arbitration and will be a free agent after the 2027 season. The Guardians have a history of trading players before they get paid on the open market. Kwan has been the subject of repeated trade interest and is a player that some contending teams would love to get their hands on, with some rivals believing a trade this winter is possible. One even noted: “Always fair [to wonder that] in Cleveland.”

At the trade deadline, some executives wondered if the Guardians would move Kwan to maximize his value in a limited market. Instead, they saw an opportunity to take advantage of a wide-open American League and aggressively acquired Jo Adell, Foster Griffin and Nathaniel Lowe. They won the American League Central and defeated the Chicago White Sox in the ALDS before ultimately losing to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS.

Now, though, that speculation is bound to return.

Steven Kwan could be on the trade block after Guardians ALCS elimination

American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians - Game Five | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

While Kwan struggled to start the year, he was among the keys to the Guardians’ surge in winning the division. He finished the season hitting .282/.382/.349 with three home runs and 32 RBI. He was sixth in baseball in fWAR from June 30 to the end of the regular season. In five seasons in Cleveland, he’s established himself as one of their most important players and among the most underrated in the American League, winning four consecutive Gold Gloves and appearing in two All-Star Games while hitting .282/.382/.349 with a .731 OPS.

In arbitration, Kwan is projected by MLB Trade Rumors to earn $11.3 million in the final season of his contract — which is highly affordable for a player of Kwan’s caliber to teams across the league.

The Padres showed strong interest in Steven Kwan at the 2025 trade deadline. AJ Preller loves to wheel and deal and has an affinity for star players. It’s unclear if Kwan entering the final season of his contract would impact any potential pursuit, but he would go a long way toward bolstering the outfield. Paired with Jackson Merrill, Fernando Tatis Jr. and breakout left fielder Dustin Harris, Kwan would make the Padres outfield into one of baseball’s best.

Another fit for Kwan could be the Chicago Cubs, with both Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ set for free agency. If Happ doesn’t return, Kwan would be an obvious potential replacement. One thing to keep in mind: Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins spent 14 seasons with the Guardians before coming to Chicago. He has deep ties and relationships within Cleveland’s organization, which would only help the communication and negotiations. And he would surely know what Kwan brought behind the scenes in addition to what he provides on the field.

There would surely be others involved in the Kwan sweepstakes. A player of that caliber warrants it. But with the Guardians eliminated from the postseason, it wouldn’t shock anyone if they moved Kwan this winter. It’s very possible he’s played his last game in Cleveland.