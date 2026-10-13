William Contreras' historic playoff heater has these trade suitors ready to get desperate

The Milwaukee Brewers took a 2-0 NLCS lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night with a 7-4 win. That margin of victory does not do justice to how thoroughly Milwaukee outclassed the two-time reigning champs, from a dominant bullpen effort to a prolific offense. The Brewers recorded 12 hits to L.A.'s three.

In what has become customary in these playoffs, William Contreras provided the spark for a Milwaukee deluge. He went 3-for-4 with a walk, recording a home run and three RBI.

Contreras is also in the penultimate year of team control with the Brewers. That's typically when stars of Contreras' caliber start looking for a long-term extension. Unfortunately for Milwaukee (and excitingly for non-Brewers fans), this is a franchise that typically avoids expensive multi-year deals. Contreras could follow in Freddy Peralta's (and Corbin Burnes', and Devin Williams') footsteps and end up in trade talks this winter. If he does, these teams could look to pounce on the postseason hero.

San Francisco Giants

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On one hand, it's past time for the San Francisco Giants to reset, invest in the farm system and plan for a brighter future. On the other hand, Buster Posey knows the value of a great catcher — and San Francisco has poured enormous resources into an underperforming roster during his tenure. Might Contreras turn the tides and help the Giants finally take a step toward contention?

It's not the wisest bet necessarily, but San Francisco has a gaping hole at the catcher position and enough money, in theory, to extend Contreras. A potential threesome of Contreras, Rafael Devers and Bryce Eldridge near the top of the lineup would certainly force pitchers to tread more carefully.

If Posey decides to push his chips in, rather than admit defeat, the Giants are a clean positional fit (and a potentially appealing West Coast market), so it's worth noting their presence on the outside of this hypothetical race.

Texas Rangers

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The Texas Rangers probably aren't keen on pouring more money into a top-shelf catcher with some of their biggest financial commitments (Corey Seager?) taking on water. Then again, Texas was a game away from winning the AL West and hosting a playoff series. Moreover, this team was in the World Series only a few years ago. The bullpen is solid, the rotation has its hurlers (if aging) and there's real star power in the heart of the order. Contreras would make a difference.

Catcher has been a position of concern in Arlington for a while. The Rangers just can't seem to scrape together quality at-bats at the position. There are bigger fish to fry, perhaps, than going all-out for one of the few truly productive offensive catchers in MLB, but Contreras brings a certain spunk to the clubhouse, something this haggard Rangers team might benefit from.

The contract situation looms large — Texas either needs to line up an extension or feel extremely good about its postseason odds in 2027 — but positionally, few teams could use Contreras more desperately.

Philadelphia Phillies

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This is admittedly a stretch, but Dave Dombrowski will be in desperation mode this offseason and the Philadelphia Phillies typically aren't short on cash compared to ~80 percent of the league. There's a pathway to extending Contreras, so long as Philadelphia does not get bogged down in doomer thoughts about how the Trea Turner, Aaron Nola and, yes, JT Realmuto contracts might age.

Realmuto is due $30 million over the next two years, which immediately becomes a sunk cost as soon as a hypothetical Contreras trade goes through. Realmuto either becomes the most expensive and overqualified backup catcher in MLB (he's still elite behind the plate, even if his bat is frigid) or the Phillies can opt to get creative. Contreras is quite adept behind home plate, but he's not on Realmuto's level. The Phillies could try to mirror the arc of Contreras' brother and move him to first base, with Bryce Harper stuck in right field. It's a thought.

More realistically, the Phillies would view Contreras as an instant impact bat. Realmuto has already become a net-negative presence, especially in high-stakes environments. The Phillies would stomach a move to the bench, with Realmuto hopefully hitting better with less wear and tear on the knees. Moreover, the Phillies can always get creative, moving Contreras to DH on "days off," with Kyle Schwarber a candidate for the spare start in left field or at first base. This is a tenuous setup at best, but the Phillies need to do something, and Contreras very much looks like a solution to what ails them. It has to come with an extension, though.

New York Mets

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The New York Mets probably aren't ready to give up on 24-year-old Francisco Alvárez, who was at least passable as a hitter last season with a .710 OPS and 99 wRC+. That said, Alvárez has a chronic strikeout problem and he's an inconsistent defender behind the plate. Moreover, the Mets are the richest club in baseball and can absolutely afford to extend Contreras.

This was partly why Freddy Peralta was dealt to New York last winter. That move flopped in hindsight, but the Mets aren't going to roll over and die with Juan Soto on the roster. David Stearns also has a strong connection with the Brewers front office; that pre-established connection could help trade talks get off the ground.

Either Milwaukee can take on the Alvárez project, with his longer club control, or the Brewers can pivot elsewhere as the Mets demote Alvárez. Either way, Contreras would supply an immediate boost to the Mets lineup, one that already features plenty of star power. His electric attitude could do a dour Mets clubhouse some good; plus, with better health all around, the Mets with Contreras become an immediate contender in the National League. At least on paper.

New York Yankees

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The most obvious suitor would be the New York Yankees. Austin Wells was actually one of New York's best hitters in the playoffs, but that says more about the rest of this lineup than it does about Wells. He was horrendous in the regular season, with a .624 OPS and 77 wRC+. There's a decent chance Wells becomes a fine MLB catcher, but the Yankees aren't exactly a patient organization. This team has more immediate goals.

Contreras turns the weakest link in their lineup into a profound strength, providing the Yankees with with much-needed thump from the right-hand side. Contreras would presumably hit behind (or in front of) Aaron Judge and Ben Rice, with Luis García Jr. and Cody Bellinger (and maybe Giancarlo Stanton) sprinkled in elsewhere. The Yankees immediately boast the most explosive and fearsome lineup in the American League.

New York has tons of Minor :eague pitchers to tempt Milwaukee with (the Brewers love a developmental arm) and the Yankees are in desperation mode after the Rays absolutely dismantled them in the ALDS. Another fun angle? We'd get a Contreras brother on each side of the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, which is good content.