Dream MLB playoff matchups for Brewers, Braves and every postseason contender

We tell ourselves that the postseason is a meritocracy, that every team crowned World Series champion is the one that deserved it most. But the reality is that, much as in every sport, styles make fights; every team has weaknesses, and drawing the right matchup to mask those weaknesses come October can make or break any title run.

Last week, we ran through one postseason matchup that every current MLB playoff team would love to avoid. Now, with just days left in the regular season, we're doing the opposite, laying out a dream path for all 12 clubs.

Atlanta Braves

Dream matchup: Milwaukee Brewers

For just a second — a brief one, admittedly — I considered putting the Dodgers here, given how well Atlanta has fared against the two-time defending champs this season. But, well, they're the two-time defending champs with the best rotation in the sport.

The Braves split six games with the Brewers in the regular season, though, and I think there's plenty to like for Atlanta in this matchup. For starters. Milwaukee's rotation is full of question marks beyond Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson, which helps to alleviate the concerns Braves fans have about their own starting pitching depth. We also just saw last season how the Brewers' lack of home-run pop can cost them in a playoff context. Atlanta can blow hot and cold due to an inability to consistently get on base, but they can slug it with the best of them, and that would give them a real edge against the No. 1 overall seed.

Boston Red Sox

Kansas City Royals v Boston Red Sox | Winslow Townson/GettyImages

Dream matchup: Tampa Bay Rays

Another No. 1 seed? Boston lost the season series to Tampa, 7-6, and the Rays have been the class of the AL all year long. But this pesky Tampa Bay lineup has also struggled mightily against left-handed pitching, and so you wonder how they'd handle seeing potentially all of Ranger Suarez, Payton Tolle and Jake Bennett in a postseason series.

The Red Sox can match the Rays just about arm for arm, and this is one of the few matchups in which Chad Tracy's team wouldn't be at a power disadvantage. No one wants. to face the team with the best record in the league, but I do think Boston stacks up better with Tampa than they do with, say, the Yankees or Rangers.

Chicago Cubs

Dream matchup: Philadelphia Phillies

Philly's value proposition come October was always going to be focused on its starting rotation. But now that rotation is down Jesus Luzardo, who will be relegated to relief duty in October if he's able to pitch at all due to a shoulder issue, and Chicago's bats had already worn out the Phillies even when they were at full strength.

The Cubs should be able to score some runs in this series, and the Phillies' top-heavy lineup wouldn't seem to be particularly well-suited to expose Chicago's thin pitching staff. Craig Counsell would likely feel pretty good if this is how the Wild Card chase shakes out.

Chicago White Sox

Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox | Geoff Stellfox/GettyImages

Dream matchup: Cleveland Guardians

Despite losing two of three in Cleveland last week, the White Sox still took the season series from Cleveland. And more importantly for our purposes, this shaky Guardians lineup is one of the only ones in the AL bracket that this Chicago pitching staff might actually be able to keep in check. The White Sox probably don't have the arms to make a deep run anyway, but drawing Cleveland early would help mitigate the team's biggest weakness as Davis Martin, Sean Burke and Anthony Kay all fall back to Earth.

Cleveland Guardians

Dream matchup: Texas Rangers

The Rangers have snatched back control of the AL West of late thanks to an offensive resurgence. Their bullpen, though, remains a bit of a mess, and there are few teams better at executing late in games — especially on the mound — than the Guardians. This is once again one of the best relief corps in the AL; in a low-scoring series, you'd have to feel pretty good about Cleveland's chances given how few reliable relievers the Rangers have at their disposal right now.

Los Angeles Dodgers

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers | Harry How/GettyImages

Dream matchup: Milwaukee Brewers

This year is not last year, I get it. And yet, it's hard to forget about how outclassed the Brewers felt, and how their offensive approach crumbled against Los Angeles' elite starting pitching. Milwaukee's formula has been much the same this season, while the Dodgers went ahead and added Tarik Skubal to what was already a star-studded group. Granted, L.A.'s lineup is a bit longer in the tooth now, and the bullpen remains a concern. But I still don't know how the Brewers would score enough runs against this rotation.

Milwaukee Brewers

Dream matchup: Chicago Cubs

At what point is it fair to say that one team just has another's number? That might sound dismissive, and I really don't mean it that way; this Cubs team could absolutely make a World Series run if the bats get hot and Clay Holmes and Kevin Gausman show up in October. But it's hard to avoid feeling like Milwaukee just knows how to beat Chicago, given that they not only sent the North Siders packing in last year's NLDS but also won this year's season series 9-4. The Cubs' pitching staff hardly inspires confidence, the Brewers' contact-heavy approach has worked wonders so far.

New York Yankees

New York Mets v New York Yankees | Evan Bernstein/GettyImages

Dream matchup: Chicago White Sox

We mentioned the White Sox' worrisome pitching situation above, and there feels like no worse landing spot than a Yankees offense that, while not nearly the same since Aaron Judge went down with a rib fracture, still leads the AL in isolated power (the difference between a team's slugging percentage and its batting average). There are still plenty of bats in this lineup that can do damage, and that's a scary proposition for Chicago. Plus, why wouldn't New York want to draw a team making its maiden postseason voyage?

Philadelphia Phillies

Dream matchup: Atlanta Braves

Admittedly, this is as much psychological as anything, as those recent postseason meetings loom large even if Atlanta has played Philly well so far in 2026. But the Braves also struggle against left-handed pitching, which would seem to bode well for Cristopher Sanchez, and Atlanta's pitching staff would seem to allow the Phillies' top-heavy lineup maximum opportunity to put up runs. Plus, you know Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are licking their chops.

San Diego Padres

Miami Marlins v San Diego Padres | Orlando Ramirez/GettyImages

Dream matchup: Atlanta Braves

Not only did Atlanta get swept in the 2024 Wild Card Series by San Diego with much of this core intact, but they also lost the season series against the Padres this year and haven't beaten them in a season series since 2021 — the year in which they last won the World Series. The Padres, for whatever reason, have had the Braves' number.

There's also the fact that San Diego's thin rotation won't be exposed as much against a Braves team that itself doesn't have much in the way of known quantities behind Chris Sale. The red-hot Padres would feel good playing just about anybody, but they'd be extra confident against Atlanta.

Tampa Bay Rays

Dream matchup: New York Yankees

This one just feels obvious, doesn't it? In just about every way, the Rays are the anti-Yankees, a small-market club that hardly ever hits the ball over the fence but makes tons of contact, causes chaos on the bases and rarely beats itself. Say what you want about run differentials and everything else, but Tampa just seems to have this team's number, and they also have a rotation that can give New York fits — especially if Judge remains out into October.

Texas Rangers

Boston Red Sox v Texas Rangers | Richard Rodriguez/GettyImages

Dream matchup: Boston Red Sox

The Rangers have quietly mashed lefties all year, which would seem to make them a pretty good match for a Boston rotation heavy on southpaws. These two teams split six games during the regular season, but I think Texas' lineup could do some serious damage in a hypothetical playoff meeting, while Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi would feast on a Red Sox lineup short on lefty pop.