Updated MLB Playoff bracket and postseason predictions if the season ended today

Welcome to the MLB season's final week. You don't need me to set the table for the latest MLB Postseason bracket, but I'm going to do it anyway. Four divisions are decided, while the AL Central and AL West are up for grabs. The third Wild Card spot in the American League remains a mystery, while the three NL Wild Card spots are pretty much summed up — but we don't know whether the Cubs, Phillies or Padres will have homefield.

For 12 lucky fanbases, this is the best time of year. The weight of postseason expectations has yet to hit, but the division champs merch is flying off the shelves. Just look at that sweet garb Ronald Acuña Jr. is rocking in the cover photo above. Wouldn't you like one, especially before reality enters the equation?

Current American League playoff bracket

Athletics v Cleveland Guardians | Jason Miller/GettyImages

Over the past week, there's been plenty of movement in the American League playoff race. The Cleveland Guardians, winners of five straight games as of this writing, overtook the AL Central darling Chicago White Sox for the division lead.

The South Siders, for now, are relegated to the final Wild Card spot, and would miss out on a coveted first-round bye. Also as of this weekend, the Texas Rangers have usurped the Houston Astros, and could secure the AL West crown. The loser of that race likely won't make the playoffs at all.

Seed Team 1 (bye) Tampa Bay Rays 2 (bye) Cleveland Guardians 3 Texas Rangers 4 New York Yankees 5 Boston Red Sox 6 Chicago White Sox

AL Wild Card matchups and predictions

(3) Rangers vs (6) White Sox

Prediction: Rangers

If Texas does make the postseason, they will disappoint the masses in Chicago (and Pope Leo) by defeating the darling White Sox. As great as this season has been on the south side, the White Sox are not ready to make this kind of leap. Texas, meanwhile, has a Wild Card rotation that could feature all three of Jacob deGrom, Mackenzie Gore and Nathan Eovaldi as an opener. Good luck with that.

4 (Yankees) vs (5) Red Sox

Prediction: Red Sox

Yankees-Red Sox will be the marquee matchup of the AL Wild Card series for the second-straight year. While the Yankees won last round, expect Boston to get their revenge in unique fashion. As a rival scout detailed to FanSided's Pat Ragazzo, the Red Sox rotation has a lot of left-handed depth, which should be kryptonite to the Yankees lefty-heavy lineup.

Current National League playoff bracket

Miami Marlins v San Diego Padres | Orlando Ramirez/GettyImages

The National League offers far less movement than the American League. The Brewers, Dodgers and Braves have secured their respective divisions, and have been in full control for almost the entire season. The NL Wild Card race, while still technically undecided, is likely to feature the Cubs, Padres and Phillies in the playoffs. Philadelphia has a four-game lead on the Diamondbacks, whose elimination number is down to 7.

Seed Team 1 Milwaukee Brewers 2 Los Angeles Dodgers 3 Atlanta Braves 4 Chicago Cubs 5 San Diego Padres 6 Philadelphia Phillies

NL Wild Card matchups

(3) Braves vs (6) Phillies

Prediction: Phillies

Much of this hinges on injuries. Namely, if Jesus Luzardo can return in time for the playoffs, even as a bullpen arm, the Phillies have a massive advantage in the starting pitching department. The Braves bats are among the best in baseball, but good luck getting through Luzardo, Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler in a three-game series. I don't see it happening.

(4) Cubs vs (5) Padres

Prediction: Cubs

Normally I side with starting pitching in such a short series, but the Cubs are the exception. Chicago has scored the most runs in baseball this season. Assuming Alex Bregman can return in time for the Wild Card round (a big if after looking at his face), then Chicago's lineup should be able to tee off on the Padres pitching staff, which ranks a modest tenth in all of baseball.