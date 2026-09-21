Projected Cubs lineup if Alex Bregman is out long-term following scary injury

The Chicago Cubs are closing in on a playoff spot, with a magic number of just one following a victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Unfortunately, that win came with a dose of reality. While standing in the on-deck circle, Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman was struck with a foul ball in the face, and forced to miss the game. Bregman's updates since paint a scary picture, literally.

Alex Bregman shares another update on his face after getting hit with a foul ball off Michael Busch’s bat 🥺 pic.twitter.com/fGgzXY2L9t — Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) September 21, 2026

Bregman was taken for X-rays and is expected to join the Cubs at some point on their next road trip, assuming it's not derailed by looming weather concerns. However, it's tough to see Bregman playing a major part in the Cubs final week of regular-season action, especially if the swelling in his face doesn't decrease. It's unclear if an IL stint is in Bregman's future, but the Cubs haven't ruled anything out.

What the Cubs lineup could look like without Alex Bregman

Chicago Cubs outfielder Matt Shaw (6) Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bregman is an essential piece of the Cubs lineup and traditionally hits right behind Pete Crow-Armstrong, giving the likely NL MVP plenty of protection. Without Bregman, though, PCA may get less pitches to hit, especially if opposing teams fear the hitter behind him even less. Thus, the No. 2 slot in this lineup is essential. That's why I moved Seiya Suzuki, still one of the best pure hitters the Cubs have, up to that slot. It keeps the rest of the lineup mostly in check.

Position Player CF Pete Crow-Armstrong RF Seiya Suzuki 1B Michael Busch LF Ian Happ SS Nico Hoerner DH Michael Conforto C Carson Kelly 2B Pedro Ramirez 3B Matt Shaw

As great as Bregman has been in the second half — and he has an .804 OPS on the season, mind you — Suzuki's marks are technically better. The other adjustment the Cubs must make is finding a 1-for-1 replacement for Bregman, which frankly does not exist. In this scenario, I'd recommend a Matt Shaw-type, who has plenty of experience at third base and could relish the opportunity to prove himself again at the position.

The Cubs could also go with Gabriel Arias, or move Ramirez from second to third if they prefer one of their other depth players in the middle infield instead. Don't be surprised if Craig Counsell, the king of tinkering, gets creative once the Cubs reach the postseason.

Alex Bregman injury update: When will Cubs star return?

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bregman went to the hospital for X-rays and a CT scan, but only posted a brief message thanking fans for their well-wishes and that he'll be back soon. What 'soon' means for Bregman could differ from the team itself.

“I don’t know anything more than that,” Counsell said. “He had a cut under his eye. He was bleeding from his nose a little bit. It’s pretty swollen. It was below the eye. I honestly thought it hit him in the nose. I thought he had a broken nose, but I knew it hit him somewhere in the face. It’s just an unfortunate accident. I’m hoping and praying he is all right."

Depending on Bregman's test results, the best-case scenario for the Cubs could be getting him back for the NL Wild Card round. Chicago should be able to take care of business and clinch a playoff spot without him. What comes next, though, will require the best lineup in baseball at full strength.