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Supercomputer predicts the final MLB standings and Wild Card race with 2 weeks to go

The regular season is almost over, but very little has been decided.
ByMark Powell
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Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

With just two weeks left in the 2026 MLB season, only a few key races truly remain up for grabs. This includes the AL West, AL Central, and Wild Card battles in both the American League and National League. The Astros and White Sox have emerged as favorites in both AL divisions, respectively. For the final AL Wild Card spot, the Guardians/White Sox, Rangers and Blue Jays are within two games of each other. In the National League Wild Card race, the Cubs, Phillies, Padres and Diamondbacks are fighting for three spots. Got it? Got it.

Predicting the playoff races at this stage of the season isn't as difficult as the beginning of the campaign, but it's still not easy. Remaining strength of schedule, for example, can play a huge role, as well as in-division matchups. The Guardians-White Sox series looms large to start this week. The Padres and Diamondbacks face off to end the season.

Thankfully, Opta is here to help. The projections model we've coined the supercomputer uses an analytics-based system to predict the final MLB standings. It's not always right, but it does have a slightly better chance of making the correct predictons than we do.

Supercomputer predicts the final American League standings

Aaron Judge
New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins | David Berding/GettyImages

The Rays and Yankees are the only American League teams to clinch playoff spots at this juncture, and they should soon be followed by the Red Sox. It's as if the AL East is playing in an entirely different league than the Central and West, where teams lingering around .500 could very well win the division.

The Central and West are essentially battling for three spots. Two of those will go to the winner of each division, while the third AL Wild Card spot should be claimed by the second-place team with the best record. The margin of error is slim, but none of these squads has really set themselves apart. The supercomputer thinks said battles will go to the bitter end.

AL East

Seed

Team

Projected wins

Projected losses

Playoff %

1

Rays

97

65

100

2

Yankees

94.4

67.6

100

3

Red Sox

87.6

74.4

99.8

4

Blue Jays

80.1

81.9

20.4

5

Orioles

78.4

83.6

3.6

AL Central

Seed

Team

Projected wins

Projected losses

Playoff %

1

White Sox

83

79

88.1

2

Guardians

82.3

79.7

67

3

Tigers

77.7

84.3

2.2

4

Twins

75.2

86.8

0

5

Royals

71.1

90.9

0

AL West

Seed

Team

Projected wins

Projected losses

Playoff %

1

Astros

81.5

80.5

79

2

Rangers

80.5

81.5

39.8

3

Mariners

75.2

86.8

0.2

4

A's

65.7

96.3

0

5

Angels

63.5

98.5

0

AL Playoff Picture

Yordan Alvarez
Kansas City Royals v Houston Astros | Tim Warner/GettyImages
  • No. 1 (BYE): Tampa Bay Rays
  • No. 2 (BYE): Chicago White Sox
  • (3) Houston Astros vs (6) Cleveland Guardians
  • (4) New York Yankees vs (5) Boston Red Sox

Here where this projected playoff picture could get tricky. If the Guardians overtake the White Sox in the AL Central, then Cleveland could clinch a first-round bye. The Astros and Rangers are both floundering around .500. If there were ever an argument for re-seeding once the postseason begins — that is, division champions do not receive an immediate advantage over Wild Card teams — this is the season. There's a good chance all three Wild Card teams in the AL have a better record than the Astros. None of it will matter.

Supercomputer predicts the final National League standings

Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers v. Pittsburgh Pirates | Joe Sargent/GettyImages

The Brewers and Dodgers have clinched postseason berths in the National League, while Milwaukee is the only team to clinch their division...so far. The Dodgers are expected to soon join them, and the Braves aren't far behind. The National League standings are essentially decided. We know the teams that will be making the playoffs, minus one, and that battle has everything to do with the third NL Wild Card spot.

The supercomputer gives the Padres the overwhelming edge to win that spot, as they should. San Diego has been red-hot of late. Still, unless they widen their gap, an end-of-season series against Arizona will decide which team heads to the playoffs, and who is stuck watching from home.

NL East

Seed

Team

Projected wins

Projected losses

Playoff %

1

Braves

94.5

67.5

100

2

Phillies

88.4

73.6

93.7

3

Marlins

79.5

82.5

0.1

4

Nationals

75.9

86.1

0

5

Mets

74.4

87.6

0

NL Central

Seed

Team

Projected wins

Projected losses

Playoff %

1

Brewers

100.3

61.7

100

2

Cubs

89.6

72.4

99.7

3

Pirates

80.8

81.2

0.2

4

Cardinals

79.6

82.4

0

5

Reds

74.3

87.7

0

NL West

Seed

Team

Projected wins

Projected losses

Playoff %

1

Dodgers

98.7

63.3

100

2

Padres

87.5

74.5

80.7

3

Diamondbacks

85

77

25.7

4

Giants

67.4

94.6

0

5

Rockies

61

101

0

NL Playoff Picture

Ronald Acuña Jr.
Philadelphia Phillies v. Atlanta Braves | Cole Carter/GettyImages
  • No. 1 (BYE): Milwaukee Brewers
  • No. 2 (BYE): Los Angeles Dodgers
  • (3) Atlanta Braves vs (6) San Diego Padres
  • (4) Chicago Cubs vs (5) Philadelphia Phillies

Yes, those are the teams you're familiar with. The Braves and Phillies still seem destined to face off at some point this postseason. It would be the third time in five years that has happened, and the pair are bitter rivals. For once, the Padres could have a path to avoid the Dodgers — a rival who has gotten the upper hand on them too many times to count — until the NLCS, but we'll see.

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